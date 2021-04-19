Clear

Johnson & Johnson said blood clots have been reported with all Covid-19 vaccines. The author of the study they cited says they're wrong.

CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen discusses a statement released by Johnson & Johnson about other coronavirus vaccines.

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

When news broke that Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine might be linked to blood clots, the company responded by pointing a finger at Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, issuing a media statement that said a study showed there were reports of blood clots with their vaccines as well.

But the study doesn't show that at all, according to the lead author.

"We didn't find anyone with blood clots," Dr. Eun-Ju Lee, an assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, said of her study of Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines. "We didn't find any of those scary things that are happening with Johnson & Johnson."

Among the more than 7 million people who've received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, at least seven have experienced very rare blood clots in the brain -- one man during clinical trials and six women during the vaccine's rollout, which has been put on pause because of the blood clot concerns.

Now Johnson & Johnson is coming under fire for stoking fear about Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines when in fact Johnson & Johnson's shot is the only one authorized in the US with reports of blood clots.

In its media statement, Johnson & Johnson wrote there had been reports of blood clots for "all Covid-19 vaccines."

"That is a really irresponsible thing to say," said Dr. Paul Offit, referring to the J&J media statement. Offit, a vaccine expert at the University of Pennsylvania, is a member of the US Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel that reviewed emergency use authorization applications from all three Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers.

Offit noted that the company's statement was especially unfortunate given there are still significant numbers of people in the US who are hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

"I think Paul is right on," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who is a member of a vaccine advisory panel to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "His indignation is appropriate."

In an email to CNN, a J&J spokesman did not directly respond to questions about why the company had said there had been reports of blood clots when that is not in fact the case.

The spokesman sent a statement that says: "We continue to work closely with medical experts and global health authorities to assess the data on these extremely rare events.  Above all, we are committed to the safety and well-being of the people who use our products, and we support public awareness of the signs and symptoms to ensure the correct diagnosis, appropriate treatment and expedited reporting by health care professionals."

In a story published April 13, CNN pointed out issues with part of the J&J media statement. In statements issued later that day and the next day, the company did not repeat the claim that there had been reports of blood clots with all vaccines.

J&J's April 9 media statement

The issue of blood clots and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine first arose on April 9 when the European Medicines Agency issued a statement that it was investigating reports of blood clots among people who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In response, J&J issued the media statement that day saying that "We are aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with all COVID-19 vaccines."

"Thromboembolic events" is a medical term for blood clots.

That J&J statement included a footnote to the study by Lee and her colleagues, which looked at some adverse events reported after people received the Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

That study, published in February in the American Journal of Hematology, analyzed reports of people who had experienced low blood platelet levels -- not blood clots.

"Those are entirely different entities," said Lee, the study's lead author. "It's like apples and oranges."

The study identified reports of 17 people who experienced low blood platelet levels for the first time after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The authors concluded these reports were "not surprising," given that tens of millions of people had received the vaccine. As of February 2, more than 30 million people in the US had received at least the first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, according to the CDC.

Having low platelet counts, or thrombocytopenia, is not uncommon and there can be many causes, including pregnancy, heavy alcohol consumption and certain cancers or viral infections.

Different types of vaccines

Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA vaccines, and J&J is an adenovirus vector vaccine. AstraZeneca also uses an adenovirus vector platform, and it too has been linked to very small numbers of rare blood clots.

The Johnson & Johnson April 9 media statement included a link to a Lancet study that shows reports of blood clots with AstraZeneca's vaccine.

CDC monitoring through February 13, however, found no increased incidence of certain types of blood clotting disorders or thrombocytopenia among people who'd received Pfizer or Moderna.

Johnson & Johnson sought help from Pfizer and Moderna to look into reports of blood clots, but both companies declined, saying their vaccines appeared to be safe, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. AstraZeneca, however, did agreed to join forces with Johnson & Johnson, according to the report.

When asked about the Wall Street Journal report, the company issued a statement to CNN saying that "at Johnson & Johnson, we believe collaborative scientific exchange can lead to more robust answers to questions -- particularly as it relates to the safety of patients."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Paris
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Warmer and sunny!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 67

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

weather explainer

Image

mural painting

Image

house fire contained

Image

sullivan co drug arrest

Image

stand against suicide

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

12 points revitalization

Image

vigo county fishing event

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1302134

Reported Deaths: 23955
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5216949824
DuPage863971250
Will71790963
Lake64542965
Kane55578753
Winnebago31102458
Madison29848514
St. Clair27154502
McHenry26999278
Peoria21262280
Champaign19759137
Sangamon17755230
McLean16890169
Tazewell15925256
Rock Island14262303
Kankakee13502196
Kendall1231890
LaSalle11755232
Macon10234190
DeKalb9287118
Vermilion9061127
Adams8195117
Williamson7208126
Whiteside6860163
Boone638171
Ogle576278
Clinton570290
Grundy560971
Coles552794
Knox5317137
Jackson485163
Henry470863
Effingham468071
Macoupin459381
Livingston458983
Stephenson451980
Marion4408115
Woodford439862
Franklin433070
Monroe431290
Jefferson4158119
Randolph409184
Lee396751
Morgan376479
Montgomery364273
Logan363756
Fulton362950
Bureau353781
Christian351172
Fayette313554
Perry312959
Iroquois290464
Jersey262449
McDonough259043
Douglas254435
Saline250253
Lawrence239125
Shelby224737
Union222940
Crawford208925
Bond197624
Cass194824
Pike176751
Jo Daviess176324
Clark175932
Warren173646
Wayne173151
Hancock172730
Richland171340
Carroll171136
Ford170046
Edgar166439
White166426
Washington162725
Moultrie156926
Clay147343
Greene142332
Mason141841
Piatt141714
Johnson139114
De Witt138823
Mercer135333
Wabash134112
Massac131139
Cumberland128119
Menard118612
Jasper114317
Marshall98817
Hamilton82315
Schuyler7015
Brown6886
Pulaski6807
Stark60823
Edwards55312
Henderson52114
Calhoun5092
Scott4671
Alexander46211
Gallatin4534
Putnam4453
Hardin36612
Pope3053
Out of IL20
Unassigned02292

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 708067

Reported Deaths: 13224
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion964881721
Lake51704945
Allen39185672
Hamilton34497405
St. Joseph34075540
Elkhart27306432
Vanderburgh22077394
Tippecanoe21818212
Porter17940299
Johnson17526374
Hendricks16803310
Clark12688190
Madison12350337
Vigo12211244
Monroe11462166
LaPorte11140204
Delaware10356184
Howard9662211
Kosciusko9127114
Hancock7979139
Bartholomew7888155
Warrick7684155
Floyd7560176
Wayne6899198
Grant6842171
Boone6552100
Morgan6395138
Dubois6084117
Marshall5783108
Dearborn570076
Cass5684102
Henry5577100
Noble542483
Jackson493269
Shelby479095
Lawrence4342118
Gibson428789
Harrison428170
Clinton419053
Montgomery417986
DeKalb410984
Whitley379639
Huntington379480
Miami372565
Knox366389
Steuben365257
Putnam352660
Jasper350546
Wabash347778
Adams337952
Ripley334668
Jefferson313180
White308354
Daviess289299
Wells286381
Decatur278992
Fayette277162
Greene270685
Posey268833
Scott261153
Clay253444
LaGrange253070
Randolph235680
Washington230931
Spencer227931
Jennings224747
Fountain208745
Sullivan207842
Starke204352
Owen192256
Fulton191739
Jay186129
Carroll185820
Perry180336
Orange177853
Rush170724
Vermillion166043
Franklin165635
Tipton160943
Parke144616
Blackford133831
Pike130334
Pulaski113645
Newton103934
Brown100140
Crawford97614
Benton97113
Martin82815
Warren79615
Switzerland7698
Union69910
Ohio55811
Unassigned0409