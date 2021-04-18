Clear

What's really behind the GOP's attacks on transgender athletes

Article Image

State legislators across the country have introduced dozens of bills that would bar transgender girls from competing in girls' sports, based on the notion their participation would hurt their cisgender teammates and competitors. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield speaks with former Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) about a CNN Opinion piece he wrote about what he says is behind the legislation.

Posted: Apr 18, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Apr 18, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Joe Kennedy

You've surely read about girls' sports recently. State legislators across the country have introduced dozens of bills that would bar transgender girls from competing in girls' sports, based on the misguided concern that their participation would somehow hurt their cisgender teammates and competitors.

It is a claim so absurd that you almost laugh at first. The examples of this happening are essentially zero. School districts, colleges and the NCAA have protocols in place to ensure fair treatment for kids of all genders and gender identities. One of the plaintiffs who recently filed a lawsuit in Connecticut alleging that transgender girls have an advantage over cisgender girls went on to defeat one of the trans athletes targeted in the lawsuit just days after it was filed.

But as you shake your head at the GOP's craven ploy, I'd urge you to also stop and remember your own teenage years; how critical sports or other extra-curriculars were to your sense of belonging and self, the development of your confidence, your friendships and support structures -- all things our country still systemically denies transgender Americans to a sickening degree. In that light, you realize that this effort is not ludicrous but deeply intentional, from a Republican Party that sees political gain in the further exploitation of marginalized people.

This week that effort found a new and ugly front, as Arkansas became the first state in the nation to ban transgender kids from receiving gender-affirming health care. Twenty other states have similar efforts under way. In North Carolina, a particularly pernicious bill that was just introduced would ban gender-affirming treatment for anyone up to the age of 21 -- and require public employees, including public school teachers or counselors, to notify a parent "in writing" if the child displays any signs of gender nonconformity.

All of which indicates that, rather than seeing the end of Donald Trump's presidency as a chance to move on from a hateful anti-equality agenda, the GOP is doubling down, continuing the dramatic descent of a party struggling for definition. Adrift from their traditional foundations -- open markets, limited spending, small government -- they have found a powerful new organizing principle: victimhood.

They routinely warp the power dynamics of some of society's most crushing injustices, attempting to convince voters that victims of discrimination, oppression and hate are in fact perpetrators of some larger wrong against everyone else.

The terrified 5-year-old ripped from his mother's arms at our southern border. The young Black men and women who fear for their lives walking down the street. The trans kids forced to be brave every day in ways most of us cannot begin to fathom. No, the GOP seems to insist, these are not the obvious casualties of American injustice -- they are instead powerful perpetrators who pose a threat against the rest of us, our values, our "way of life."

Inverting the victim is an anti-civil rights tactic as old as the day is long. Our hearts should go not to the family denied service at the lunch counter but the restaurant forced to serve them. Not to the Black children that bravely marched into desegregated schools with rocks thrown at their backs but to the White children who had to receive them. Not to the LGBT couple denied a wedding cake or the female employee denied birth control but to the institutions asked to provide them.

And the gutting thing is that Republicans have been doing this so incessantly, so strategically and so consistently for decades. Too many people with privilege that marginalized communities will never know believe that they are the ones under attack. So they fight with the desperation of someone whose back is against wall, paying little attention to who is really in peril -- even when it is a child.

After many years of working on transgender rights in Congress, it is the stories of trans kids and their families that I carry closest to this day.

The transgender daughter of a member of our military denied basic medical treatment while her family was stationed on a base overseas. The young trans college student who used to go without drinking or eating before driving home on school breaks so they wouldn't have to stop and use a restroom along the way. The mother of a trans child who had to keep a file of affidavits at the ready to respond to inevitable claims that she was "abusing" her child by letting him be his authentic self.

I think of them when I hear media and pundits call this latest effort the GOP's new "culture war." They should stop using that phrase, which works to silo and diminish the severity of what is happening. Equal justice and human rights are not a matter of culture but of law. This is a civil rights war. And America has lost a lot of those, spending generations repairing what we broke. Let's not make that mistake again.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Paris
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Mix of clouds and sun with afternoon showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

12 points revitalization

Image

vigo county fishing event

Image

sick little girl

Image

isu bees campus

Image

cat adoption event

Image

swamp stomp

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

DNR VOLUNTEER WEEK

Image

DARWIN ROAD CLEANUP

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1299475

Reported Deaths: 23945
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5206429819
DuPage862251249
Will71644962
Lake64454965
Kane55454753
Winnebago30947458
Madison29795514
St. Clair27122502
McHenry26929278
Peoria21093279
Champaign19731137
Sangamon17709229
McLean16818169
Tazewell15859256
Rock Island14240303
Kankakee13480196
Kendall1229490
LaSalle11739231
Macon10214190
DeKalb9262118
Vermilion9052127
Adams8189117
Williamson7203126
Whiteside6846163
Boone636571
Ogle575078
Clinton569890
Grundy560471
Coles552094
Knox5303137
Jackson484863
Henry470563
Effingham467671
Macoupin458881
Livingston458383
Stephenson451180
Marion4408115
Woodford438862
Franklin432870
Monroe431090
Jefferson4153119
Randolph409284
Lee395651
Morgan376079
Montgomery364273
Logan363456
Fulton362450
Bureau352981
Christian351172
Fayette313554
Perry312959
Iroquois290364
Jersey261549
McDonough257143
Douglas254435
Saline249653
Lawrence239125
Shelby224437
Union222940
Crawford209025
Bond197224
Cass194624
Pike176551
Jo Daviess175924
Clark175732
Warren173346
Wayne173051
Hancock172630
Richland171340
Carroll170936
Ford169646
Edgar166439
White166126
Washington162725
Moultrie156626
Clay147243
Greene142432
Piatt141514
Mason141441
Johnson139214
De Witt138423
Mercer135233
Wabash134212
Massac131039
Cumberland127919
Menard118612
Jasper114317
Marshall98617
Hamilton82315
Schuyler7015
Brown6876
Pulaski6807
Stark60723
Edwards55212
Henderson52014
Calhoun5082
Scott4671
Alexander46211
Gallatin4534
Putnam4433
Hardin36612
Pope3053
Out of IL40
Unassigned02292

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 707111

Reported Deaths: 13216
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion963501718
Lake51613944
Allen39106671
Hamilton34449405
St. Joseph33979539
Elkhart27255432
Vanderburgh22060394
Tippecanoe21765212
Porter17945298
Johnson17507374
Hendricks16786310
Clark12681190
Madison12338337
Vigo12204244
Monroe11443166
LaPorte11118204
Delaware10341184
Howard9652211
Kosciusko9114114
Hancock7964139
Bartholomew7880155
Warrick7681155
Floyd7555176
Wayne6895198
Grant6837171
Boone6541100
Morgan6390138
Dubois6079117
Marshall5779108
Dearborn569876
Cass5683102
Henry5572100
Noble540683
Jackson493069
Shelby478495
Lawrence4338118
Gibson427989
Harrison427670
Clinton418653
Montgomery417786
DeKalb409184
Huntington378680
Whitley377939
Miami372465
Knox365989
Steuben364457
Putnam352560
Jasper350146
Wabash347678
Adams337952
Ripley334568
Jefferson312980
White308154
Daviess289299
Wells286281
Decatur278792
Fayette277162
Greene270685
Posey268533
Scott261053
Clay253244
LaGrange252470
Randolph235280
Washington230731
Spencer227631
Jennings224747
Fountain208445
Sullivan207742
Starke203952
Owen192156
Fulton191439
Jay186029
Carroll185720
Perry180236
Orange177253
Rush170724
Vermillion166043
Franklin165635
Tipton160943
Parke144616
Blackford133831
Pike130234
Pulaski113645
Newton103534
Brown100040
Crawford97614
Benton96713
Martin82615
Warren79615
Switzerland7698
Union69910
Ohio55711
Unassigned0408