Clear

Other US states could see scenarios similar to the Covid-19 crisis unfolding in Michigan, expert says

In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the shortage of PPE left many frontline healthcare workers painfully vulnerable. Now, the sudden mass production of PPE is adding to an already staggering amount of plastic waste in our landfills and oceans. CNN's Bill Weir reports.

Posted: Apr 18, 2021 3:40 AM
Updated: Apr 18, 2021 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

States across the country are reporting a rise in Covid-19 cases. But in one state -- Michigan -- another surge has overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers who were already exhausted, one local health leader says.

And there are several reasons behind the crisis.

"One, we believe the overall infection rate in Michigan was lower during the pandemic to date," Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said on CNN Saturday. "Secondly, Michigan opened up recently ... with various orders being relieved."

Officials reported last week that Beaumont Health's eight hospitals in two Detroit-area counties were 90%-95% full and the number of their Covid-19 patients jumped from 129 in late February to more than 800 patients.

"Unfortunately I think people have dropped their infection control issues, they're not wearing their masks as much as they should, social distancing, hand hygiene," Fox added.

What's complicating matters even more, he said, is the highly contagious B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant which is spreading rapidly not just in the state, but across the country.

Cases of that variant, which was first detected in the UK, have now been reported in all 50 US states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida leads the country with the highest number of cases of the B.1.1.7 strain, followed by Michigan and Minnesota, according to the CDC data.

And with a big part of the older population vaccinated against the virus, the variant has hit younger groups hard.

"It really is presenting in all of our ERs and frankly in our inpatient units," Fox said. "We're treating younger patients than we ever saw before," Fox said.

Emergency physician and CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen says she's worried about what this could mean for Michigan and the US.

"What's happening in Michigan now could very well happen in other states," she said on CNN Saturday. "Especially because we have this more contagious B.1.1.7 variant that is now dominant in the US."

The encouraging news, Wen added, is that Covid-19 vaccinations are speeding up which could help blunt another potential violent surge in the country.

Nearly a quarter of all Americans fully vaccinated

In the race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, another important milestone: the US is nearing a quarter of Americans fully vaccinated.

According to CDC data, more than 129 million Americans have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose -- roughly 39% of the US population -- and more than 82 million have been fully vaccinated -- roughly 24.8% of the population. Nearly a third of Americans age 18 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the data.

Meanwhile, a recommended pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine continues in the US. CDC and Food and Drug Administration officials made the recommendation over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot, among more than 6.8 million Americans who took the shot.

Vaccine advisers to the CDC, after meeting last week without making a decision, have scheduled another meeting for April 23 to take up the question of whether the J&J vaccine causes blood clots and, if so, what to do about it. The group previously said they needed more information.

"I am glad that the pause is happening because it really illustrates that our system is working, that our federal health officials are prioritizing -- more than anything else -- safety," Wen told CNN on Saturday. "If they're willing to hit pause on something that's less than one in a million, we should be really reassured about their commitment to safety."

The other two Covid-19 vaccines that have also gotten the green light in the US -- Pfizer and Moderna -- are not implicated in the pause. And in the coming weeks, it will be key to continue the important messaging about their safety, Wen said, and why Covid-19 vaccinations remain critical.

"We're doing this because we have a pandemic that's claimed more than 500,000 lives here in the US," Wen added.

During a White House Covid-19 briefing on Friday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said officials recognize the importance of moving quickly on the paused J&J vaccine.

"What I would say to the American people is that what we found is really extremely rare cases through our vaccine safety monitoring system. And that we are transparently — this meeting on Friday will be public, people can dial in -- we are transparently conveying that science," Walensky said.

Officials have also reached out to thousands of providers to inform them about what types of cases they should be looking for, she said.

"And we want to convey to the American public: We have two vaccines that are readily available — the Pfizer and the Moderna — and people should continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated," Walensky added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Partly cloudy and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

12 points revitalization

Image

vigo county fishing event

Image

sick little girl

Image

isu bees campus

Image

cat adoption event

Image

swamp stomp

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

DNR VOLUNTEER WEEK

Image

DARWIN ROAD CLEANUP

Image

DONAGHY DAY SERVICE

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1296267

Reported Deaths: 23920
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5193749807
DuPage859941248
Will71429960
Lake64343965
Kane55291752
Winnebago30845458
Madison29757514
St. Clair27099502
McHenry26844278
Peoria20980277
Champaign19689137
Sangamon17635229
McLean16739169
Tazewell15802256
Rock Island14208303
Kankakee13435196
Kendall1224490
LaSalle11706231
Macon10180190
DeKalb9216118
Vermilion9045125
Adams8178117
Williamson7198126
Whiteside6809163
Boone634871
Ogle573978
Clinton569690
Grundy559671
Coles550894
Knox5287137
Jackson483963
Henry469163
Effingham467371
Macoupin458281
Livingston458083
Stephenson449780
Marion4404114
Woodford437262
Franklin432370
Monroe430990
Jefferson4143119
Randolph409184
Lee394050
Morgan375179
Montgomery364073
Logan362856
Fulton361450
Bureau352681
Christian350472
Fayette313154
Perry313059
Iroquois289864
Jersey260949
McDonough256143
Douglas254335
Saline249353
Lawrence238925
Shelby224537
Union222940
Crawford209025
Bond196824
Cass194524
Pike176051
Jo Daviess175724
Clark175532
Warren173346
Wayne172951
Hancock172430
Richland171240
Carroll170236
Ford169046
Edgar166239
White166226
Washington162725
Moultrie156226
Clay147243
Greene142332
Piatt141514
Mason140741
Johnson139214
De Witt137923
Mercer135033
Wabash134212
Massac131039
Cumberland127919
Menard118012
Jasper114217
Marshall98317
Hamilton82215
Schuyler7005
Brown6846
Pulaski6807
Stark60523
Edwards55012
Henderson52014
Calhoun5082
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4403
Hardin36512
Pope3053
Out of IL50
Unassigned02290

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 704632

Reported Deaths: 13211
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion961411718
Lake51322943
Allen39040670
Hamilton34368405
St. Joseph33865539
Elkhart27197431
Vanderburgh22050394
Tippecanoe21725212
Johnson17475374
Porter17240298
Hendricks16754310
Clark12663190
Madison12321337
Vigo12172244
Monroe11417166
LaPorte10841204
Delaware10325184
Howard9629211
Kosciusko9098113
Hancock7954139
Bartholomew7867155
Warrick7680155
Floyd7543176
Wayne6887198
Grant6773171
Boone6524100
Morgan6379138
Dubois6074117
Marshall5770108
Dearborn568576
Cass5678102
Henry5569100
Noble539383
Jackson492869
Shelby478295
Lawrence4336118
Gibson427789
Harrison427570
Clinton417753
Montgomery417286
DeKalb407984
Huntington377480
Whitley376339
Miami371765
Knox365789
Steuben363357
Putnam352360
Jasper347546
Wabash347377
Adams337852
Ripley333468
Jefferson312180
White307854
Daviess289399
Wells285581
Decatur278592
Fayette277162
Greene270485
Posey268433
Scott260853
Clay253044
LaGrange252170
Randolph234680
Washington230631
Spencer227531
Jennings224747
Fountain208245
Sullivan207542
Starke202652
Owen191956
Fulton190939
Jay185829
Carroll185620
Perry179736
Orange176753
Rush170624
Vermillion165943
Franklin165635
Tipton160943
Parke144316
Blackford133331
Pike130234
Pulaski113245
Newton103034
Brown99740
Crawford97514
Benton96413
Martin82515
Warren79315
Switzerland7698
Union69710
Ohio55711
Unassigned0408