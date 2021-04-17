Clear

Alexey Navalny's press secretary says he's 'dying' as Russian prosecutors target his foundation

The press secretary and assistant for jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny says he is close to death. Navalny has been on a hunger strike to protest against prison officials' refusal to grant him access to proper medical care. CNN is not able to independently verify the state of Navalny's health. Sam Kiley has more.

Posted: Apr 17, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Apr 17, 2021 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Anna Chernova and Zahra Ullah, CNN

The Moscow Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit on Friday with Moscow City Court seeking to label jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption foundation known as FBK and his headquarters as "extremist" organizations.

Meanwhile, Navalny's supporters say that his medical condition is rapidly deteriorating. His press secretary said that Navalny was "dying" and his doctors said medical tests showed he's at growing risk of renal failure and heart problems.

If approved, the move by prosecutors could have serious consequences for Navalny's team in Russia. In Russian law, "extremist" organizations could be banned and liquidated, and activists who continue to work with them possibly face prison terms of up to 10 years.

"Under the cover of liberal slogans, these organizations are engaged in creating conditions for the destabilization of the social and socio-political situation," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Friday.

The statement added the goals of the opposition organizations is to encourage "color revolutions," a reference to popular uprisings in former Soviet republics which Russia considers to have been supported by Western governments.

"The actual goals of their activities are to create conditions for changing the foundations of the constitutional system, including using the scenario of the 'color revolution.' "

Navalny continues his hunger strike

Attending physicians for Navalny, an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Saturday on Twitter they wrote a letter to Russian prison services (FSIN) requesting access to see Navalny.

They say latest medical tests showed he is at growing risk of renal failure and heart problems.

CNN is not able to independently verify the state of Navalny's health.

The letter shared on Twitter by a key Navalny ally and head of a prominent opposition doctor's union, Anastasia Vasilyeva, said Navalny's doctors have serious concerns about his current health condition.

"We urgently request to hold negotiations and an urgent medical conсilium with the medical workers of the Medical Unit No. 33 to discuss the diagnostic tests carried out and the treatment to be prescribed, as well as to take the patient out of a critical condition threatening a fatal outcome," a copy of the letter shared by Vasilyeva said. "We ask to be admitted to the examination of our patient, who has been observed for many years."

Earlier this week, FSIN told CNN in a statement that Navalny was treated April 5-9 in a medical unit in penal colony No. 2 in Pokrov where he is imprisoned. The statement said Navalny was transferred back to his prison squad due to an "improvement" of his health condition.

Navalny said in a post on his official Instagram account on Friday that he is being threatened with force-feeding as he continues a hunger strike. Navalny said Friday that his blood test results show his health is deteriorating.

He has been diagnosed with two hernias and is losing feeling in both hands, one of his lawyers, Olga Mikhailova, said in an interview with Russian media last week

He is on a hunger strike in protest of prison officials refusing to grant him access to proper medical care. The Kremlin said this week that it would not give him special treatment.

CNN has put in a request with the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) for a statement on Navalny's health.

As President Joe Biden departed Wilmington Country Club in Delaware on Saturday, he was asked about Alexei Navalny's condition in prison. He told reporters that it's "totally, totally unfair, totally inappropriate."

Press secretary urges supporters to rally

Despite Navalny being imprisoned, his team have continued his work against corruption and organizing protest rallies in support of the opposition figure.

Kyra Yarmysh, Navalny's press secretary and assistant, is asking Navalny's supporters to join a rally that was meant to call for his freedom, but is now "a condition for his life."

Yarmysh said that "now Alexey is dying. In his condition, it is a matter of days. And on weekends, lawyers simply cannot get to him, and no one knows what will happen on Monday."

In a Facebook post, she said a rally is "being prepared to demand the release of Alexey. And it will be huge too. But I don't want it to happen for other reasons."

Yarmysh is under house arrest and does not have access to electronic devices. Her team said they published the post on her behalf. They said Yarmysh still has communication with her lawyers and can pass on some information and statements to be published.

There is no announced date for the rally. His team said they will announce a date for the rally when they reach 500,000 signatures.

On Thursday, FBK released a new investigation about an official residence used by Putin near Lake Valdai northwest of Moscow which they allege contains expensive interiors and a spa center not declared to Russian taxpayers. CNN cannot independently verify FBK's claims.

FBK released a widely viewed investigation in January into what they allege is a palace owned by Russian President Vladimir Putin by the Black Sea, estimated to be worth more than $1 billion. Putin has denied the palace belongs to him or his family members and close aides.

Russia has designated other groups 'extremist'

In 2017, Russia's Supreme Court banned Jehovah's Witnesses as an "extremist organization." Other groups that have been designated as "extremist" include far-right and Islamist organizations.

Navalny's organizations have faced pressure before from Russian authorities being subjected to raids and searched and in 2019, Russia's Justice Ministry designated FBK a "foreign agent" group.

"We know how to work in conditions of constant searches and frozen accounts, in conditions of administrative arrests and criminal cases. We have been building our political organization for ten years, have learned to survive under unthinkable pressure, change, be effective and win in the most impossible situations," Ivan Zhdanov, director of FBK, and Leonid Volkov, chief of staff for Navalny, said in a joint statement on Friday.

"It is clear that the Kremlin's new attack is linked to the upcoming rally and the elections in September. So it is clear what the answer should be: hold a rally (perhaps this is the last rally in the next few years), and win elections (perhaps this is the last election for many years to come)," the statement continued.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Paris
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Partly cloudy and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Sullivan THS

Image

THS Northview

Image

ISU Valpo

Image

Martin County Sheriff Office plans to form a "posse" to help with emergencies

Image

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

Mental Health and Heavy News

Image

Fork in the Road: Who has the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley? Here's who the team selected

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

Grant to help create a safer route to school for local kids

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1296267

Reported Deaths: 23920
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5193749807
DuPage859941248
Will71429960
Lake64343965
Kane55291752
Winnebago30845458
Madison29757514
St. Clair27099502
McHenry26844278
Peoria20980277
Champaign19689137
Sangamon17635229
McLean16739169
Tazewell15802256
Rock Island14208303
Kankakee13435196
Kendall1224490
LaSalle11706231
Macon10180190
DeKalb9216118
Vermilion9045125
Adams8178117
Williamson7198126
Whiteside6809163
Boone634871
Ogle573978
Clinton569690
Grundy559671
Coles550894
Knox5287137
Jackson483963
Henry469163
Effingham467371
Macoupin458281
Livingston458083
Stephenson449780
Marion4404114
Woodford437262
Franklin432370
Monroe430990
Jefferson4143119
Randolph409184
Lee394050
Morgan375179
Montgomery364073
Logan362856
Fulton361450
Bureau352681
Christian350472
Fayette313154
Perry313059
Iroquois289864
Jersey260949
McDonough256143
Douglas254335
Saline249353
Lawrence238925
Shelby224537
Union222940
Crawford209025
Bond196824
Cass194524
Pike176051
Jo Daviess175724
Clark175532
Warren173346
Wayne172951
Hancock172430
Richland171240
Carroll170236
Ford169046
Edgar166239
White166226
Washington162725
Moultrie156226
Clay147243
Greene142332
Piatt141514
Mason140741
Johnson139214
De Witt137923
Mercer135033
Wabash134212
Massac131039
Cumberland127919
Menard118012
Jasper114217
Marshall98317
Hamilton82215
Schuyler7005
Brown6846
Pulaski6807
Stark60523
Edwards55012
Henderson52014
Calhoun5082
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4403
Hardin36512
Pope3053
Out of IL50
Unassigned02290

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 704632

Reported Deaths: 13211
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion961411718
Lake51322943
Allen39040670
Hamilton34368405
St. Joseph33865539
Elkhart27197431
Vanderburgh22050394
Tippecanoe21725212
Johnson17475374
Porter17240298
Hendricks16754310
Clark12663190
Madison12321337
Vigo12172244
Monroe11417166
LaPorte10841204
Delaware10325184
Howard9629211
Kosciusko9098113
Hancock7954139
Bartholomew7867155
Warrick7680155
Floyd7543176
Wayne6887198
Grant6773171
Boone6524100
Morgan6379138
Dubois6074117
Marshall5770108
Dearborn568576
Cass5678102
Henry5569100
Noble539383
Jackson492869
Shelby478295
Lawrence4336118
Gibson427789
Harrison427570
Clinton417753
Montgomery417286
DeKalb407984
Huntington377480
Whitley376339
Miami371765
Knox365789
Steuben363357
Putnam352360
Jasper347546
Wabash347377
Adams337852
Ripley333468
Jefferson312180
White307854
Daviess289399
Wells285581
Decatur278592
Fayette277162
Greene270485
Posey268433
Scott260853
Clay253044
LaGrange252170
Randolph234680
Washington230631
Spencer227531
Jennings224747
Fountain208245
Sullivan207542
Starke202652
Owen191956
Fulton190939
Jay185829
Carroll185620
Perry179736
Orange176753
Rush170624
Vermillion165943
Franklin165635
Tipton160943
Parke144316
Blackford133331
Pike130234
Pulaski113245
Newton103034
Brown99740
Crawford97514
Benton96413
Martin82515
Warren79315
Switzerland7698
Union69710
Ohio55711
Unassigned0408