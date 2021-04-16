Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Matthew McConaughey: How actor's wife 'injected' soccer into his blood

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey loves sport and is a minority owner of new MLS franchise Austin FC. Ahead of the team's long-awaited kickoff, McConaughey shares his passion for the city of Austin, how his Brazilian wife Camila helped influence his love of the beautiful game and the intersect of sports and politics.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 10:20 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 10:20 PM
Posted By: Exclusive by Don Riddell, CNN

Before he became one of Hollywood's leading men, before the Oscar for best actor in 2014 and he went Interstellar on the silver screen, Matthew McConaughey was learning his craft and, in fact, preparing to shoot his very first scene.

In 1993, he delivered an ad-libbed line -- "Alright, alright, alright!" -- that would stay with him throughout the arc of his career and is now going to feature prominently in a new venture that he could never have imagined when he was cast as David Wooderson in the coming-of-age movie, "Dazed and Confused."

The 51-year-old McConaughey is now a co-owner of Austin FC -- Major League Soccer's newest franchise -- and ahead of the new season, Austin supporters are chanting those words to the tune of "Olé, olé, olé!"

Speaking exclusively to CNN Sport, McConaughey marveled at the trajectory of those three little words.

"If you said that night, 'That line you just threw out of your mouth, someone's going to be chanting that 30 years from now and it's going to be the supporter group for your local soccer club, which you'll be a part-owner of,' I would have gone, 'Cool! But what are you talking about?'"

McConaughey is a well-known football fan, American football that is.

He's talked passionately about his love for the Washington Football Team in the NFL and he's often been seen on the sideline of the Texas Longhorns, his alma mater college team in his native Austin.

"I did play 12 years of soccer as a youth," he said, explaining his love for both sports. "I went to a Tampa Bay Rowdies camp one summer. I was never that good. I did lead the league in red cards, but that's a longer story! So, I had interest, but it wasn't my game as it wasn't the quintessential American game back then."

READ: Martin Braithwaite spent time in a wheelchair as a child; now he's Lionel Messi's wingman at Barcelona

'It's the great peacemaker'

That all changed when he met his Brazilian wife, Camila Alves

"You find the woman of your life and she's from Brazil. Woo-hoo! You better get to know this other football brand, Mr. McConaughey!"

He describes his marriage to a supporter of the five-time World Cup winners as akin to having "soccer injected into my blood' adding that their three children have now made his passion of the game even stronger.

"As we travel the world, we have found and love the game of soccer, because it's the one game they can play wherever: in the city, in the country, from New York to Timbuktu."

He casts a glance outside of the window to his yard and chuckles: "I've got two goals and I can see nine soccer balls, and there's my son trying to do reverse kicks into the goal, with himself!"

McConaughey's work has taken him all over the world and his travels have shown him soccer's global appeal.

"Reykjavik, Cape Town, Cleveland, New York, Malibu, Warsaw. There's a soccer ball there. You can go up to anyone. You do not have to introduce yourself or even say your name. Just put a foot out and the ball comes to you. It's the great peacemaker. I call the soccer ball the greatest invitation in the world."

READ: Arsenal star recovering after contracting malaria

This year, the liberal, artsy, multicultural city of Austin will join the global conversation.

The Texas state capital has never before been home to a major-league professional sports team, and the demand for season tickets has rapidly outstripped supply --15,500 have already been sold, with another 14,000 fans on the waiting list.

McConaughey isn't just a part-owner of his hometown club; he's also its Minister of Culture, surely a unique title in the world of professional sports.

Interlocking his fingers to make the point, McConaughey explains the diverse nature of the city and how he hopes their arrival as the 27th MLS team could change the face of the game in North America.

"Austin already had a fever for the game of soccer. I would argue that the snapshot of Austin FC may represent the international game -- look and feel, culture, fan experience -- it has the chance to represent that more than any other team in MLS."

He talks optimistically about the continued growth of the game in the US, which will host the 2026 World Cup along with Canada and Mexico, and which is increasingly exporting talent overseas.

"We are now finally starting to develop products on the pitch that match the fever that we have had in the stands. We're not at the international level yet, but we're on our way.

"When it's become the first-choice sport of the youth ... it's becoming ingrained in our culture."

He adds that if soccer isn't "the new sport in America, it's "the sport in the new America."

READ: Soccer club founded by Turkish immigrants creates stir in Germany

For a man who's made a very successful career out of scripted storytelling, McConaughey finds the attraction of sport's spontaneous narratives irresistible.

"It writes itself, live, in real time. And that's the beauty of sport. That's why we watch, because you don't know!"

He could be talking about Austin FC's first game of the new season against LAFC on Saturday, his beloved Longhorns or even something much closer to home.

"My son's little league [baseball] or junior soccer game on a Saturday morning that turns out to be an epic battle, it was 8-7 at the end. And I just thought I was coming to a junior soccer match!"

Asked to compare the two forms of entertainment with which he's so familiar, he concludes that sport is winner. "The prescribed script of how it will go down is already in second place, because it wasn't live."

McConaughey is entering the world of professional sport at a moment in history when it has become increasingly politicized, and also at a time when he is considering taking a step into politics and running for governor in Texas.

"You're not defined by being an athlete. It would be like somebody saying: 'Matthew, you shouldn't consider anything political because you're an actor and a storyteller.'"

Athletes like McConaughey's friend, the Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, uses his platform to campaign for social justice and racial equality; so, too, do stars such as the NBA's LeBron James and the four-time tennis major champion Naomi Osaka.

In 2019, MLS named Alejandro Bedoya the Player of the Week after he grabbed a pitch-side microphone and screamed: "Congress, end gun violence now!"

READ: Erling Haaland destined to 'smash a lot of records'

Meanwhile as corporate America begins staking out a position on dozens of states' efforts to suppress the vote, Major League Baseball recently withdrew its All-Star game from the state of Georgia.

"Is there a line?" wonders McConaughey. "I don't know that there's a line. I would just say if you want to boycott or move out or protest, know your reasons, develop them and evolve those reasons along the way. Nobody is bound by their vocation to be excluded from having a political view."

Unfortunately, the pervasive nature of social media in modern society means that anybody's opinion can now be thrust directly into your feed, and many athletes have recently borne the brunt of some very toxic and even racist abuse.

"We, as humanity, as people, we've got to get a handle on this," reflects McConaughey. "Our youth doesn't know, so many adults don't even understand, that what you're putting down is going to outlive you.

"It's part of your resumé, of who you are for the rest of your life and after you're gone!"

So how would he react if any Austin player finds himself on the receiving end of such abuse?

He says that it would be important to emphasize that the abuse isn't necessarily personal.

"A lot of times, that person is just spitting off. That person's got their own problem; that's the first thing I'd say to a player. Don't let their dirty laundry make you dirty. Don't take it personally, even if it feels personal to you."

VISIT: CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

Perhaps he'd even recommend trying to find the abuser, to educate them face-to-face.

"Sport is a great example of anti-racism, a great example of people coming together and actually shining a light on differences. Let's go sit down and have the discussion, not on social media where he or she can hide."

For all of his accomplishments, McConaughey has said that the one thing that he always wanted to be was a father. In his autobiography "Greenlights," he says he knew that when he was just eight years old.

His three children come up often during the conversation in this interview and it's clear that sport plays a big part in their relationship.

Many parents will identify with the early starts every weekend to get their offspring to games and tournaments.

"You just trespassed on your mom and dad's Friday night, buddy!" he quips about waking up to travel to a 7 a.m. match, but quickly stresses the shared life lessons are worth it.

"As a dad, it's almost a greater day to talk to your son after the heartbreaking loss than it is to talk about the championship. 'Did you give it your full effort? You're going to find resistance in this world, people wanting what you have. You're going to have to work with others to get what you want.'"

Now that Austin FC is up and running, his weekends are going to be even more full of it. The kids will be pulling him in one direction, the professionals in another. And that will be perfectly "Alright, alright, alright!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 49°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Chilly Weekend, A Few Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Martin County Sheriff Office plans to form a "posse" to help with emergencies

Image

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

Mental Health and Heavy News

Image

Fork in the Road: Who has the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley? Here's who the team selected

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

Grant to help create a safer route to school for local kids

Image

New investigators sworn in

Image

Sentencing for Jeremy Ross set for June

Image

Police ID gunman who killed 8 people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility as 19-year-old former employe

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1292421

Reported Deaths: 23896
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5178089802
DuPage857991246
Will71181959
Lake64180963
Kane55088750
Winnebago30711458
Madison29717513
St. Clair27071502
McHenry26737278
Peoria20811277
Champaign19633137
Sangamon17579229
McLean16655169
Tazewell15706254
Rock Island14167303
Kankakee13408196
Kendall1219990
LaSalle11664230
Macon10164190
DeKalb9158118
Vermilion9020125
Adams8155117
Williamson7181126
Whiteside6771163
Boone633571
Ogle571178
Clinton569690
Grundy559171
Coles549394
Knox5266137
Jackson483563
Henry467961
Effingham466771
Macoupin457581
Livingston456183
Stephenson448180
Marion4381114
Woodford435662
Franklin432170
Monroe430590
Jefferson4130118
Randolph408484
Lee392650
Morgan374879
Montgomery363973
Logan361756
Fulton360550
Bureau351880
Christian349772
Perry313059
Fayette312854
Iroquois289664
Jersey260749
McDonough254442
Douglas254335
Saline249053
Lawrence238625
Shelby224137
Union222940
Crawford208925
Bond196324
Cass194424
Pike175851
Jo Daviess175524
Clark175132
Warren173146
Wayne172751
Hancock172230
Richland171140
Carroll169836
Ford168746
Edgar166239
White166226
Washington162625
Moultrie156026
Clay147043
Greene142232
Piatt141114
Mason140341
Johnson139014
De Witt137623
Mercer135033
Wabash134212
Massac130939
Cumberland127919
Menard117612
Jasper114017
Marshall97617
Hamilton81915
Schuyler6985
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark60323
Edwards55012
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4403
Hardin36512
Pope3053
Out of IL70
Unassigned02287

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 703345

Reported Deaths: 13194
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion959691716
Lake51222940
Allen38926670
Hamilton34288404
St. Joseph33770539
Elkhart27117431
Vanderburgh22034393
Tippecanoe21671212
Johnson17451374
Porter17206297
Hendricks16735310
Clark12657190
Madison12302337
Vigo12155244
Monroe11385166
LaPorte10800204
Delaware10312184
Howard9617211
Kosciusko9068113
Hancock7939139
Bartholomew7854153
Warrick7675155
Floyd7542176
Wayne6880198
Grant6773170
Boone6524100
Morgan6370138
Dubois6071117
Marshall5753108
Dearborn568075
Cass5671102
Henry5563100
Noble537983
Jackson492369
Shelby477795
Lawrence4332118
Gibson427389
Harrison426570
Montgomery416486
Clinton416053
DeKalb406684
Huntington376980
Whitley375539
Miami371465
Knox365389
Steuben362657
Putnam351960
Wabash346677
Jasper346146
Adams337652
Ripley333368
Jefferson311579
White307354
Daviess288899
Wells285180
Decatur278592
Fayette277062
Greene270385
Posey268333
Scott260553
Clay252244
LaGrange251470
Randolph234480
Washington230431
Spencer227431
Jennings224647
Fountain207745
Sullivan207342
Starke201952
Owen191856
Fulton190839
Carroll185620
Jay185529
Perry179536
Orange176553
Rush170324
Vermillion165743
Franklin165435
Tipton160943
Parke143816
Blackford132831
Pike130134
Pulaski113145
Newton102934
Brown99640
Crawford97014
Benton96213
Martin82415
Warren78915
Switzerland7698
Union69610
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405