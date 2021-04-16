Clear

Surprise conception: Woman conceives second child while carrying first

British mom Rebecca Roberts shares her story of giving birth to twins she conceived three weeks apart, a rare condition called superfetation. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen has the details.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 8:40 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: By John Bonifield and Sandee LaMotte, CNN

At first, baby Noah was all alone, growing beatifically in his mother's womb.

Noah's first close-ups, taken by ultrasound at seven and 10 weeks into the pregnancy, showed 39-year-old mom Rebecca Roberts and 43-year-old dad Rhys Weaver the baby they had tried for more than a year to conceive.

Then, at three months into the pregnancy, Noah suddenly had company.

An ultrasound taken at week 12 showed that Noah had an unexpected little sister -- fraternal twin Rosalie.

"I got pregnant whilst I was already pregnant, which was absolutely crazy ... because that's not supposed to happen," Rebecca said.

Called a superfetation, getting pregnant while already carrying a baby is so rare that one 2008 study found fewer than 10 recorded cases in the world.

Doctors told the couple the babies were actually conceived about three weeks apart, Rebecca said.

"They realized that the baby was growing at a consistent rate of three weeks behind the first one, and it was then that they said to me, they think this is a superfetation pregnancy," she said.

"I couldn't believe it had happened to me," Rebecca added with a laugh. "But it did -- it's lovely. It's like winning the lottery."

Dad felt the same: "I was elated to be having one child, but even more so for twins. The job is done in one go! And then Rebecca did some research, and we realized how unique and how lucky we were."

An incredibly rare event

Superfetations are rare for a variety of reasons, said Atlanta gynecologist Dr. Lillian Schapiro.

First, women typically ovulate only once per cycle, releasing one or more eggs simultaneously. If fertilization by the man's sperm is successful, the egg or eggs then implant in the uterus, the pregnancy begins and no further ovulation occurs.

"If a woman has twins," Schapiro said, "two eggs are released at the same time. And in the unusual case of triplets, those eggs are all released with one ovulation." Identical twins happen if a freshly fertilized egg splits.

In Rebecca's case, the egg was fertilized and implanted during the first ovulation, and "somehow she ovulated again during that same cycle," Schapiro explained. "Another egg was also fertilized -- became another embryo -- and at different times both embryos implanted in the uterus."

Another reason superfetations are exceptional, Schapiro said, is that once the pregnancy begins, the uterus is no longer a hospitable place for implantation. That means the second embryo "must have managed to implant and grow at a stage when we would not have thought it would be able to grow."

"We have almost never seen where two embryos start developing at different times," Schapiro said. "That is just nothing short of amazing."

Rebecca had just taken one dose of fertility drugs designed to stimulate ovulation before she conceived Noah. While that may be one reason for this rare occurrence, Rebecca said, it could also just be a "medical marvel."

'Tiny, tiny baby'

At first Rebecca and Rhys fretted over baby Rosalie's development in the womb, worried that being so far behind her bigger brother might affect her health at birth.

"It could go either way," Rebecca said. "Because the baby is so much smaller, there could be something wrong with it and it might not survive. That's usually the case.

"But they said this baby's actually growing consistently," she said. "It was a relief. It was a great relief."

Born by cesarean in September 2020, both babies did have to spend time in separate neonatal intensive care units (NICU). Rosalie, who was born at a tiny 2 pounds, 7 ounces, was sent to a specialty NICU about 15 minutes away from the NICU that cared for Noah, who was born at 4 pounds, 10 ounces.

"She was a tiny, tiny little baby just fitting in our hands, and even though he was tiny, you could see that he was a much bigger baby," Rebecca said.

"It was very hard. I had a major operation and then our babies were in two separate hospitals as well," she said. "So it was really hard work having to travel between them both."

Noah was able to come home in three weeks, but little Rosalie remained in intensive care for 95 days, coming home just before Christmas.

Today, at close to 7 months old, Noah is still ahead of Rosalie, but Rhys said, "She's a little trooper. She's got her own little personality, but I have no real worries at all."

Noah's rolled over and is "actually showing signs of trying to crawl, so he might be off soon, which will be fun," Rebecca added.

"They're both talking, which is really really sweet, because they talk to each other. It's lovely. They interact with each other really, really well. It's beautiful to watch."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Chilly Weekend, A Few Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Martin County Sheriff Office plans to form a "posse" to help with emergencies

Image

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

Mental Health and Heavy News

Image

Fork in the Road: Who has the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley? Here's who the team selected

Image

Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

Grant to help create a safer route to school for local kids

Image

New investigators sworn in

Image

Sentencing for Jeremy Ross set for June

Image

Police ID gunman who killed 8 people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility as 19-year-old former employe

Image

Friday Morning Weather Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1292421

Reported Deaths: 23896
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5178089802
DuPage857991246
Will71181959
Lake64180963
Kane55088750
Winnebago30711458
Madison29717513
St. Clair27071502
McHenry26737278
Peoria20811277
Champaign19633137
Sangamon17579229
McLean16655169
Tazewell15706254
Rock Island14167303
Kankakee13408196
Kendall1219990
LaSalle11664230
Macon10164190
DeKalb9158118
Vermilion9020125
Adams8155117
Williamson7181126
Whiteside6771163
Boone633571
Ogle571178
Clinton569690
Grundy559171
Coles549394
Knox5266137
Jackson483563
Henry467961
Effingham466771
Macoupin457581
Livingston456183
Stephenson448180
Marion4381114
Woodford435662
Franklin432170
Monroe430590
Jefferson4130118
Randolph408484
Lee392650
Morgan374879
Montgomery363973
Logan361756
Fulton360550
Bureau351880
Christian349772
Perry313059
Fayette312854
Iroquois289664
Jersey260749
McDonough254442
Douglas254335
Saline249053
Lawrence238625
Shelby224137
Union222940
Crawford208925
Bond196324
Cass194424
Pike175851
Jo Daviess175524
Clark175132
Warren173146
Wayne172751
Hancock172230
Richland171140
Carroll169836
Ford168746
Edgar166239
White166226
Washington162625
Moultrie156026
Clay147043
Greene142232
Piatt141114
Mason140341
Johnson139014
De Witt137623
Mercer135033
Wabash134212
Massac130939
Cumberland127919
Menard117612
Jasper114017
Marshall97617
Hamilton81915
Schuyler6985
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark60323
Edwards55012
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4403
Hardin36512
Pope3053
Out of IL70
Unassigned02287

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 703345

Reported Deaths: 13194
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion959691716
Lake51222940
Allen38926670
Hamilton34288404
St. Joseph33770539
Elkhart27117431
Vanderburgh22034393
Tippecanoe21671212
Johnson17451374
Porter17206297
Hendricks16735310
Clark12657190
Madison12302337
Vigo12155244
Monroe11385166
LaPorte10800204
Delaware10312184
Howard9617211
Kosciusko9068113
Hancock7939139
Bartholomew7854153
Warrick7675155
Floyd7542176
Wayne6880198
Grant6773170
Boone6524100
Morgan6370138
Dubois6071117
Marshall5753108
Dearborn568075
Cass5671102
Henry5563100
Noble537983
Jackson492369
Shelby477795
Lawrence4332118
Gibson427389
Harrison426570
Montgomery416486
Clinton416053
DeKalb406684
Huntington376980
Whitley375539
Miami371465
Knox365389
Steuben362657
Putnam351960
Wabash346677
Jasper346146
Adams337652
Ripley333368
Jefferson311579
White307354
Daviess288899
Wells285180
Decatur278592
Fayette277062
Greene270385
Posey268333
Scott260553
Clay252244
LaGrange251470
Randolph234480
Washington230431
Spencer227431
Jennings224647
Fountain207745
Sullivan207342
Starke201952
Owen191856
Fulton190839
Carroll185620
Jay185529
Perry179536
Orange176553
Rush170324
Vermillion165743
Franklin165435
Tipton160943
Parke143816
Blackford132831
Pike130134
Pulaski113145
Newton102934
Brown99640
Crawford97014
Benton96213
Martin82415
Warren78915
Switzerland7698
Union69610
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405