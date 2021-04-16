Clear

Indianapolis shooting leaves multiple people dead

At least eight people were killed in shooting at an FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, police said. A FedEx worker describes what he heard at the scene.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung and Steve George, CNN

