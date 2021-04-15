Clear

As Afghan women, we finally have a seat at peace talks. Don't abandon us

Article Image

CNN's Becky Anderson speaks with Fatima Gailani, an Afghan women's rights activist and government peace negotiator, about her views on the planned withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Habiba Sarabi, Fawzia Koofi and Sharifa Zurmati

After two decades of war, this can be a historic year of peace in Afghanistan. But, as Afghan negotiators, we are duty-bound to caution that peace must not come at the cost of our humanity. And it must not come at the cost of the rights of Afghan women, who have gained so much in recent years.

President Joe Biden's announcement that he will withdraw US forces from Afghanistan by September, however, could challenge our efforts -- especially if American troops leave before a long-term political solution is achieved. After years of conflict, we and other representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban are finally at the negotiating table in Doha, Qatar, where we are hammering out the details of what could become a durable peace deal. But if the Taliban does not believe the United States is firmly committed to a stable and democratic Afghanistan, that could spell trouble for our future talks.

Since the United States went to war with the Taliban, we have been able to make unprecedented progress toward democracy and human rights, all while improving the quality of life for Afghan women. Over the last two decades, the risk that an Afghan woman will die in childbirth has plummeted, while the life expectancy of an average Afghan woman has increased by almost 10 years. Meanwhile, the percentage of Afghan girls who attend secondary school has grown more than sixfold.

Despite the security and economic hardships that continue to plague the country, Afghanistan's women have continued to show resilience, passion and strength. Western security, diplomatic efforts and financial aid have created the necessary space for Afghan women to begin to thrive. And, after nearly half a century of war, we are seeing them claim their power. Women are casting votes in Parliament, issuing decisions in our Supreme Court, serving as pilots and police officers, and even running international businesses.

And today, we, together with our male colleagues, represent Afghanistan's society in peace talks with the Taliban, the same group that once prevented women from going to school or getting jobs outside the home.

Since the peace talks began in September, we have worked relentlessly to negotiate vital issues that matter to the future of all Afghan citizens. Because women represent almost half of Afghanistan's population, we have a duty to press the issues that affect all Afghans -- from national security to economic growth to style of governance.

While the Taliban may deride women as tokens of a human rights agenda set in Western capitals, they are wrong. And the threat they, and their allies, pose to us remains quite real.

In February 2020, the United States and the Taliban agreed to work toward a peace deal in Afghanistan. And yet, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), "2020 marked the highest number of women killed in the country in a single year since the UNAMA began systematic documentation in 2009." Three hundred ninety women were killed, a 13% increase last year -- largely a result of targeted killings and the use of improvised explosive devices.

In recent months, women's new roles have proven increasingly risky, as assassins have gunned down prominent female judges, journalists and other leaders -- women who were our colleagues in rebuilding a shared society.

But such violent acts will not silence the voices of women who long for stability and freedom in all regions of the world. They merely deepen our resolve to unite and preserve hard-won progress.

At this historic moment, we call on the countries with the most vested interests in Afghanistan's future -- Pakistan, Iran, China, Russia, the European Union and, yes, the United States -- to push both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to reserve at least 30% of elected seats and appointments for women in our government. This proportional rule should immediately be applied to the agenda and procedural rules for this month's next peace talks in Turkey. And future international aid should be conditioned on sustaining our constitutionally enshrined role in Afghanistan's democracy.

These are not simply humanitarian imperatives: Women contribute to Afghanistan's stability. If they are unsafe or excluded, the country as a whole will be worse off, deepening the toll of a conflict in which thousands of Afghan and American troops have fought and died side by side -- a sacrifice that women will never forget as we strive to create a better future for our children.

Afghanistan's new leaders are no longer the traditional male power brokers and, therefore, men can no longer be the sole decision makers when it comes to the future of our rights and our security.

We press on because we know that an inclusive Afghanistan is the only path to a lasting, just peace and end to the war. We are not alone: Women of all walks of life do not want to return to an era in which their fundamental rights counted for nothing.

The Islamic Republic and the Taliban should engage meaningfully at the negotiating table, since there is no going back. For the Afghan people and the Afghan women, the only way is forward. And if Biden truly wants to play a role in brokering a genuine and enduring peace in Afghanistan, then we ask that he find a meaningful way to support peace through international diplomacy, even after American troops are gone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Paris
Mostly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny with a Cold Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The wetlands bill is headed to Holcomb's desk

Image

Business "sews" it's roots deeper during pandemic

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Northview golf

Image

ISU Soccer

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

National Public Safety Telecommunicators week honors 911 dispatchers

Image

Terre Haute is one of two cities in the nation designated a 'Runner Friendly Community'

Image

Registration is now open for YMCA summer camps

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1288844

Reported Deaths: 23865
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5163999792
DuPage855231244
Will70961955
Lake64047962
Kane54919750
Winnebago30606457
Madison29676513
St. Clair27035500
McHenry26618277
Peoria20652277
Champaign19604136
Sangamon17522229
McLean16577169
Tazewell15617253
Rock Island14137303
Kankakee13369196
Kendall1216290
LaSalle11634228
Macon10130189
DeKalb9120118
Vermilion9003125
Adams8141116
Williamson7179125
Whiteside6738162
Boone630871
Ogle569578
Clinton569390
Grundy557971
Coles549294
Knox5258136
Jackson483363
Henry467261
Effingham466471
Macoupin456681
Livingston455083
Stephenson446379
Marion4379114
Woodford432962
Franklin431470
Monroe430190
Jefferson4129118
Randolph408384
Lee391449
Morgan373979
Montgomery363772
Logan359856
Fulton357250
Bureau351279
Christian348971
Perry312959
Fayette312754
Iroquois288964
Jersey260448
Douglas254135
McDonough252742
Saline248053
Lawrence238625
Shelby224137
Union222840
Crawford208825
Bond196024
Cass194424
Pike175551
Clark175032
Jo Daviess174624
Warren172646
Wayne172451
Hancock171730
Richland170840
Carroll169436
Ford168346
White166226
Edgar165839
Washington162525
Moultrie156025
Clay147042
Greene142032
Piatt141014
Mason139941
Johnson138614
De Witt136823
Mercer134633
Wabash134112
Massac130939
Cumberland127819
Menard117511
Jasper114017
Marshall96617
Hamilton81815
Schuyler6975
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark60123
Edwards54912
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4403
Hardin36512
Pope3053
Out of IL10
Unassigned02295

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 701971

Reported Deaths: 13187
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion958051716
Lake51105939
Allen38867670
Hamilton34212404
St. Joseph33638539
Elkhart27021431
Vanderburgh22016393
Tippecanoe21602212
Johnson17408373
Porter17157297
Hendricks16711310
Clark12640190
Madison12287337
Vigo12139244
Monroe11336166
LaPorte10760204
Delaware10288184
Howard9606211
Kosciusko9051113
Hancock7922139
Bartholomew7839153
Warrick7671155
Floyd7533176
Wayne6871198
Grant6755168
Boone6517100
Morgan6362138
Dubois6068117
Marshall5743108
Dearborn566975
Cass5668102
Henry5558100
Noble536983
Jackson491869
Shelby476895
Lawrence4324118
Gibson426889
Harrison426070
Montgomery416286
Clinton415053
DeKalb405483
Huntington376480
Whitley374939
Miami371365
Knox364889
Steuben361357
Putnam351760
Wabash345877
Jasper344846
Adams337652
Ripley333268
Jefferson310779
White307154
Daviess288699
Wells284780
Decatur278592
Fayette276962
Greene269985
Posey268133
Scott259853
Clay252044
LaGrange250970
Randolph234380
Washington230329
Spencer227431
Jennings224447
Fountain207445
Sullivan207342
Starke201152
Owen191456
Fulton190439
Jay185529
Carroll185220
Perry179136
Orange176253
Rush170224
Vermillion165643
Franklin165135
Tipton160843
Parke143716
Blackford132631
Pike130034
Pulaski112945
Newton102834
Brown99340
Crawford96914
Benton95613
Martin82215
Warren78715
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405