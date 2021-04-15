Clear

5 things to know for April 15: Covid, White House, voter suppression, Russia, China

President Joe Biden used his personal experience with his son Beau, who served in Iraq, to underscore the generational impact of the the US war in Afghanistan.

It's Tax Day in the US, but don't freak out! You still have a month to file your 2020 return. There are other changes to this tax season you should know about, too.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

Vaccine advisers to the CDC put off making any decision about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when they met yesterday, saying they need more information about a rare type of blood clot reported by half a dozen recipients. This means, as Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed, that the recommended pause on the J&J vaccine is just that: a pause, not a cancellation. The federal government is helping those scheduled for a J&J vaccine get set up with an alternative. As other vaccinations continue, the US could have 300 million excess vaccine doses by July, according to researchers. Currently, 10 nations that are home to less than half the world's population have used three-quarters of Covid-19 vaccine doses, but many poorer countries still don't have a supply at all.

2. White House 

President Biden's push to get bipartisan support for his high-dollar infrastructure plans are falling flat. The White House has invited key Republicans to the Oval Office this week, but members are skeptical of the scope and cost of his roughly $2 trillion plan. Of course, Democrats have the legislative tools to pass a bill without a single Republican vote. Meanwhile, the administration is continuing its rollback of Trump-era policies by moving to reverse a rule barring certain federally funded health care providers from referring patients for abortions, a step long demanded by abortion rights groups. The White House has also addressed a recent request for more AAPI inclusion, naming Erika Moritsugu to a senior-level Asian American and Pacific Islander liaison position.

3. Voter suppression

Hundreds of executives from high-profile companies like Amazon, Google and Starbucks, have signed a statement opposing discriminatory voting legislation. While it doesn't name a specific state, the statement continues the recent wave of pushback from major corporations following the passage of a controversial voting law last month in Georgia. Officials in Fulton County, which covers most of Atlanta, passed a resolution yesterday that will allow Georgia's most populous county to explore legal challenges to the law. Still, similar bills are rolling on in other states. Arkansas' Republican-controlled legislature just passed a handful of bills that are similar to Georgia's law, including a provision that would effectively criminalize handing out water or food to those waiting in line to vote.

4. Russia

The Biden administration is expected to announce sanctions targeting Russian individuals and entities in response to the SolarWinds hack and election interference. The punishments, which could be announced as soon as today, also include new financial restrictions and the expulsion of as many as a dozen Russian diplomats from the US. The sanctions have been a long time coming, in part because the White House wanted more sanctions than the State Department first proposed, a US official said. The US is trying to walk a fine line with Russia, keeping lines of diplomatic communication open while also addressing growing demonstrations of aggression. All 30 members of the NATO alliance have expressed concern about the massive buildup of Russian forces near Crimea and along Ukraine's borders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

5. China

The FBI opens a new investigation into China "every 10 hours," FBI Director Christopher Wray said. In comments to the Senate Intelligence Committee, he said more than 2,000 FBI investigations tie back to the Chinese government, and no other country represented more of a threat to US economic security and democratic ideals. China and the US have clashed on several fronts recently, including over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and political crackdowns in Hong Kong. John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, landed in Shanghai this week to meet with counterparts ahead of an environmental summit this month. The meetings will test whether the US and China can work together on some issues, like climate change, while butting heads on others.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Kanye West's $1M Yeezys may be the world's most expensive sneakers

And they're not even new! 

What to expect at next Sunday's Oscars

The festivities will be shiny yet stoic. Just like the little statuette itself. 

The vaccine passport debate isn't new. It started in 1897 during a plague pandemic

For better or worse, history always repeats itself.

France cuts 2 nuclear-powered submarines in half to make one new one

Is ... is that allowed?! 

HAPPENING LATER

Ex-officer is due in court

Kim Potter, the former officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday in Minnesota, is due to make her first court appearance today.

TODAY'S NUMBER

21%

That's the proportion of Americans polled by Monmouth University who say they will "likely never" get a Covid-19 vaccine. This troubling number could pose a huge hurdle on the national path to herd immunity.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The pain experienced by the victims of Mr. Madoff's fraud is not diminished by his death, nor is our work on behalf of his victims finished."

Irving Picard, the court-appointed trustee charged with recovering assets stolen by Bernie Madoff, the infamous Ponzi schemer. Madoff died yesterday at 82 while serving a 150-year sentence in federal prison.

Spring lets winter get the last laugh as snow is forecast across parts of the US

Nature is the ultimate trickster god.

AND FINALLY

Explore the smelliest, weirdest flower in the world

It doesn't look pretty. It doesn't smell pretty. Its name leaves something to be desired. Yet somehow, the corpse flower is one of the most fascinating and revered flowers on earth. (Click here to view.)

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion958051716
Lake51105939
Allen38867670
Hamilton34212404
St. Joseph33638539
Elkhart27021431
Vanderburgh22016393
Tippecanoe21602212
Johnson17408373
Porter17157297
Hendricks16711310
Clark12640190
Madison12287337
Vigo12139244
Monroe11336166
LaPorte10760204
Delaware10288184
Howard9606211
Kosciusko9051113
Hancock7922139
Bartholomew7839153
Warrick7671155
Floyd7533176
Wayne6871198
Grant6755168
Boone6517100
Morgan6362138
Dubois6068117
Marshall5743108
Dearborn566975
Cass5668102
Henry5558100
Noble536983
Jackson491869
Shelby476895
Lawrence4324118
Gibson426889
Harrison426070
Montgomery416286
Clinton415053
DeKalb405483
Huntington376480
Whitley374939
Miami371365
Knox364889
Steuben361357
Putnam351760
Wabash345877
Jasper344846
Adams337652
Ripley333268
Jefferson310779
White307154
Daviess288699
Wells284780
Decatur278592
Fayette276962
Greene269985
Posey268133
Scott259853
Clay252044
LaGrange250970
Randolph234380
Washington230329
Spencer227431
Jennings224447
Fountain207445
Sullivan207342
Starke201152
Owen191456
Fulton190439
Jay185529
Carroll185220
Perry179136
Orange176253
Rush170224
Vermillion165643
Franklin165135
Tipton160843
Parke143716
Blackford132631
Pike130034
Pulaski112945
Newton102834
Brown99340
Crawford96914
Benton95613
Martin82215
Warren78715
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405