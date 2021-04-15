Clear

Biden starts to execute on policies Trump abandoned by crossing off another campaign promise

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson and Maeve Reston, CNN

President Joe Biden is carrying out some of Donald Trump's biggest campaign promises by leaving America's longest war, targeting economic aid at forgotten Americans and building an infrastructure plan that may actually happen.

The current White House is, of course, a sharp political and behavioral reaction to the previous one. And Biden is never going to finish his predecessor's border wall, berate allies or set a mob on the US Capitol.

But the 45th and 46th presidents do share an understanding of several key economic and societal forces driving modern life outside Washington. And both, in different ways, shaped their appeal by convincing ordinary Americans who feel left behind that they were committed to working for them.

With his new vow Wednesday to get troops home from Afghanistan and his big legislative proposals that elevate the working class, including a $2 trillion infrastructure bill, Biden is eying achievements his predecessor talked up but failed to accomplish.

Biden, like Trump and President Barack Obama before him, ran for office on a platform of extricating Americans from quagmires, spending the trillions such wars cost here at home and restoring economic fairness.

While the previous two presidents made progress in various ways toward those goals, the current commander-in-chief has put them at the heart of everything he does. Political and outside factors could still frustrate Biden -- not least a wafer-thin margin of error in a 50-50 Senate. And the world has a habit of disregarding American presidents and their big foreign policy pronouncements.

But so far, Biden is not being distracted. Indeed he is turning his plans to beat the pandemic into a double purposed quest to lift up everyday Americans -- one reason why his $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan was quite popular with Republican voters, if not their representatives. And he and national security adviser Jake Sullivan envisage a foreign policy built around the needs of US workers -- Americans First, rather than Trump's "America First" philosophy.

Biden's decision to wind down America's longest war drew ample criticism Wednesday from prominent military figures and hawkish Republicans. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, for example, said Biden was canceling "an insurance policy" that "would prevent another 9/11." But the President's action was largely aligned with public sentiment nearly 20 years after the 9/11 attacks. The White House acknowledged on Wednesday that there was disagreement among some of Biden's military and national security advisers. Ultimately the President was guided in part by his popular campaign promise to voters that he would end "forever wars."

Trump made a similar promise, but never followed through. In harsh terms before he ran for the White House, Trump called the war in Afghanistan "a complete waste" on Twitter and voiced his disapproval for "wasted lives" in the conflict. Pledging to halt "endless wars," Trump often said America ought to "rebuild the US first," a line that drew applause at his rallies and made many of his working-class supporters believe that he would put their needs first -- even though many of his economic policies ultimately ended up favoring the wealthy and big corporations.

Biden never demeaned the lives that were lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts, but -- like Trump -- he argued in his own way that those "forever wars" distracted from more pressing issues at home. On the campaign trail in 2020, he often noted with pride that he had argued against Obama's surge of troops to Afghanistan in favor of a smaller, more nimble footprint focused on counterterrorism, and said he strongly opposed the "nation-building" strategy that the US had adopted in Afghanistan.

Never losing sight of the audience that he needed to win the presidency, he also spoke of shaping a foreign policy that aimed to bolster America's middle class by sharpening the competitive edge of the US against China and other foreign powers. "Staying entrenched in unwinnable conflicts drains our capacity to lead on other issues that require our attention," Biden wrote in the March/April 2020 issue of "Foreign Affairs," "and it prevents us from rebuilding the other instruments of American power."

Biden's Afghanistan decision carries risk

When he stood on exactly the spot Wednesday in the White House Treaty Room where President George W. Bush announced the start of the country's longest conflict, Biden announced it was time to leave. He made a point that contradicted much Beltway foreign policy doctrine but that has long occurred to that minority of citizens who send their children to fight America's wars.

"We went to Afghanistan because of a horrific attack that happened 20 years ago. That cannot explain why we should remain there in 2021," Biden said.

A majority of Americans agree with Biden's sentiments. During the two most recent presidential elections, voters often said that US goals for remaining in Afghanistan were increasingly unclear and support for the conflict has waned over time, even among Republicans. By 2018, about half of adults (49%) said the US had mostly failed in achieving its goals in Afghanistan, and only about a third (35%) said America had mostly succeeded, according to a Pew Research Center survey that year. A 2019 Pew survey found that 59% of American adults said the war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting, and a stunning 58% of US veterans said the same.

On Wednesday, the President announced that all US and allied troops will leave by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in five months time. To show his admiration for the valor of American troops who fought in that part of the world, he paired his announcement with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. He stood somberly in Section 60, the sacred grave sites of post-9/11 war dead -- the total of which outnumbers the toll from the al-Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington.

The visit underscored the gravity of his announcement Wednesday. There are many foreign policy and national security reasons why Biden's decision to defy the advice of his generals could turn out to be a mistake.

Kabul could fall to the Taliban, ushering a new dark age for Afghan women and girls. Terrorists could again use the country as a haven that threatens the US -- though militants have footings in plenty of other failed states.

Obama and Trump flinched at a withdrawal from Afghanistan for many of those same reasons. But Biden, after watching new war plans, troops surges, partial withdrawals and talks with Taliban all fail to pave the way home for US forces while serving as a senator and vice president, has made his decision.

"When will it be the right moment to leave? One more year? Two more years? Ten more years? Ten, 20, 30 billion dollars more than the trillion we have already spent? 'Not now?' -- that's how we got here," Biden said.

He emphasized that the US will not conduct a "hasty rush to the exit," but rather would draw down troops "responsibly, deliberately and safely" and focus on reorganizing the nation's counterterrorism capabilities and assets in the region to "prevent reemergence of terrorists -- of the threat to our homeland from over the horizon."

But Biden argued that it is time to "focus on the challenges that are in front of us," at a time when "terrorist networks and operations have spread far beyond Afghanistan since 9/11." Part of that work, he said, is shoring up "American competitiveness to meet the stiff competition we're facing from an increasingly assertive China."

"We'll be much more formidable to our adversaries and competitors over the long term if we fight the battles for the next 20 years, not the last 20," the President said.

Those arguments about strengthening and repositioning America to lead on the world stage have been at the center of Biden's agenda throughout his brief presidency, particularly in the Covid relief package and his $2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Trump also talked about the need for a sharper competitive edge, and his supporters would argue that he handsomely honored his campaign promise to alleviate the suffering of many of the Midwestern Americans whose jobs disappeared in decades of post-industrial globalization. The US economy roared under Trump -- until the pandemic that he ignored and denied shredded growth and millions of jobs. But even when things were going well, the President's signature legislative achievement -- tax reform -- did more to direct wealth toward the wealthy and corporations than the forgotten Americans that he so often addressed in his remarks.

Biden has maintained an approval rating above 50% in part by focusing on the nation's most urgent issues, like accelerating the nation's Covid-19 vaccination program and pouring funding into initiatives aimed at helping schools reopen, a critical step in getting the economy back on stronger footing. He has already made good on his campaign promise to deliver stimulus checks to middle and working-class Americans, adding another payment of up to $1,400 to the $600 that was part of a December package passed before he took office. He has expanded the definition of "infrastructure" beyond crumbling roads and bridges to proposals like payments for elderly and poorer Americans who need home health care.

While the power of cultural conservatism and Trump-style populism may prevent Biden from ever winning over the former President's voters, many of the Democrat's policies are aimed to help working class Republican voters as much as they do Democrats. Americans clearly aren't sold yet on Biden's infrastructure proposal -- a Quinnipiac poll on Wednesday said a plurality (44%) support it and 38% do not -- but a sizable portion of voters (19%) said they were still making up their minds.

By contrast, "Infrastructure week" was a perennial punchline in Trump's chaotic White House as the ex-President never managed to stay sufficiently focused to make progress on the one issue on which Democrats might have joined him.

So far, the difference between the last administration and this one has been the ability to execute. Biden has yet to win the bipartisan cooperation he longs for, but he is attempting to show Americans that he is focused on crossing off his campaign promises, one at a time, without distractions -- and that may go a long way in building the trust he needs to succeed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Cold, Patchy Frost
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Northview golf

Image

ISU Soccer

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

National Public Safety Telecommunicators week honors 911 dispatchers

Image

Terre Haute is one of two cities in the nation designated a 'Runner Friendly Community'

Image

Registration is now open for YMCA summer camps

Image

New businesses to take part in downtown Terre Haute's Eat in the Streets

Image

Reaction to the J&J vaccine pause

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the Micks It Up Diner have the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley?

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1285298

Reported Deaths: 23826
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5150759776
DuPage852721242
Will70754954
Lake63931960
Kane54789749
Winnebago30463457
Madison29638512
St. Clair26990500
McHenry26537276
Peoria20450276
Champaign19531136
Sangamon17479229
McLean16500169
Tazewell15507252
Rock Island14100303
Kankakee13332196
Kendall1211990
LaSalle11594228
Macon10098189
DeKalb9079118
Vermilion8976123
Adams8132116
Williamson7166125
Whiteside6698161
Boone629671
Clinton569190
Ogle566678
Grundy555971
Coles548294
Knox5243136
Jackson482763
Effingham465771
Henry465461
Macoupin455781
Livingston454383
Stephenson444879
Marion4377114
Franklin430970
Woodford430562
Monroe429690
Jefferson4127118
Randolph407584
Lee389349
Morgan373779
Montgomery363472
Logan358356
Fulton356050
Bureau350080
Christian348371
Perry312859
Fayette312654
Iroquois288364
Jersey260248
Douglas253635
McDonough251742
Saline246853
Lawrence238625
Shelby223837
Union222840
Crawford208425
Bond196024
Cass194324
Pike174951
Clark174332
Jo Daviess173924
Wayne172551
Warren172146
Hancock171430
Richland170639
Carroll168335
Ford168146
White166326
Edgar165639
Washington162225
Moultrie155825
Clay147042
Greene141932
Piatt140814
Mason139841
Johnson138314
De Witt136523
Mercer134433
Wabash134112
Massac130939
Cumberland127819
Menard117211
Jasper114017
Marshall96517
Hamilton81615
Schuyler6935
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59823
Edwards54812
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4393
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL20
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 700775

Reported Deaths: 13167
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion956451709
Lake51038935
Allen38781670
Hamilton34153404
St. Joseph33552538
Elkhart26950431
Vanderburgh21987393
Tippecanoe21560212
Johnson17387373
Porter17124297
Hendricks16690309
Clark12628190
Madison12271337
Vigo12126243
Monroe11302166
LaPorte10716204
Delaware10271184
Howard9590211
Kosciusko9037113
Hancock7896139
Bartholomew7824153
Warrick7665155
Floyd7526176
Wayne6865197
Grant6753168
Boone651099
Morgan6356138
Dubois6060117
Marshall5729108
Cass5662102
Dearborn566175
Henry5554100
Noble535583
Jackson490769
Shelby476095
Lawrence4322118
Gibson426188
Harrison425770
Montgomery415586
Clinton414753
DeKalb404883
Huntington375180
Whitley373939
Miami370865
Knox364689
Steuben360757
Putnam351460
Wabash345777
Jasper343746
Adams337452
Ripley332868
Jefferson307479
White306654
Daviess288299
Wells284480
Decatur278592
Fayette276962
Greene269385
Posey268033
Scott259053
Clay251544
LaGrange250170
Randolph234179
Washington229629
Spencer227331
Jennings224247
Fountain207445
Sullivan207341
Starke200352
Owen191056
Fulton190039
Jay185329
Carroll184820
Perry178936
Orange176152
Rush169824
Vermillion165643
Franklin165135
Tipton160843
Parke143616
Blackford132431
Pike129834
Pulaski112845
Newton102834
Brown99340
Crawford96914
Benton95313
Martin82215
Warren78815
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405