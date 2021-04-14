Clear

Her sons held hands, cried and crossed the border alone

CNN's Rosa Flores reports on migrants who were expelled by the Biden administration living in squalor, fearing returning home, across the border in Reynosa, Mexico.

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores, Sara Weisfeldt and Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

The mother's mind raced as she watched her sons from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

The two boys were crying and holding hands as they crossed the border alone.

After all they'd been through together, it was shocking to see the boys -- aged 12 and 16 -- slip out of sight so quickly. With just a wave, they were gone. And she was left wondering if they'd made a terrible mistake.

"I felt like I was dying," she told CNN. "I didn't want to separate from them."

But her family felt splitting up was their only option, she says, after they tried to cross into the United States and got kicked out -- twice.

We met this 31-year-old Salvadoran mother when we recently visited a shelter for deported migrants in the Mexican border city of Reynosa. She shared her story but asked not to be identified out of fear for her family's safety. While she waits for word on her older sons' fate, she's taken refuge in this shelter with her younger son -- a 7-year-old with special needs. She isn't sure what they'll do next.

Her story highlights a troubling trend at the border that advocates have criticized as another kind of family separation fueled by US government policies.

A top Border Patrol official told CNN last week that more than 400 children who were taken into US custody as "unaccompanied minors" in south Texas had previously tried to cross with their families. Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings, who leads the busiest Border Patrol sector in the United States, says it's a phenomenon his agents are seeing more and more.

We saw this happening during the Trump administration, too, after US policies made it harder for families to cross together. Now advocates warn that once again desperate parents and other adult family members are choosing to send children across the border alone, as US officials expel more migrant families to Mexico under pandemic travel restrictions.

"This comes with great sacrifice. I don't think it's lost on any of these parents," Hope Border Institute Deputy Director Marisa Limón Garza told CNN last month. "This is a grim choice."

How do families make such devastating decisions?

Here's what this mom we met told us about how -- and why -- her family ended up on opposite sides of the Rio Grande.

She says she left El Salvador to save her sons

It's been more than a month since her family fled El Salvador, where she says her oldest son was beaten up when he refused to join a gang and sell drugs.

"We couldn't stay there because of the maras," she says, using a Spanish term commonly used to describe transnational gangs.

What's more, she says, the boys' father left when they were little, and she'd long struggled to make ends meet. Most recently she worked selling vegetables at a market.

"I was earning $5 a day, and that was just enough to pay for food," she says. "I never even had enough to get them a pair of shoes."

Heading to the United States seemed like the best way to save her sons. They made the long journey together. The mother says she never imagined they'd end up apart.

Why her oldest son decided they had to split up

But at the border, she says US authorities sent a clear message when her family tried to cross.

"They said that because of Covid, nobody is allowed in," she says. "I begged them to help me because we can't go back to El Salvador."

Soon, they were expelled to Mexico and found themselves on the banks of the Rio Grande, at a loss for what to do next. That, she says, is when her oldest son made a startling proposal.

"We can't go back to El Salvador. They'll kill us," the 16-year-old said.

Instead, he said, he'd cross the border with his 12-year-old brother, leaving their mom and younger brother behind.

"It's the only way we can get across," he told her.

It wasn't what she wanted, but she knew it was for the best. Weeks later, she still struggles to talk about that moment when she watched her older sons cross the border alone. As she tells us the story, she holds her 7-year-old son tight and wipes away the tears streaming down her face.

"It was the only choice...so they could have a better future," she says.

She panicked for days, worried she'd lost her sons forever

Days passed with no word from her older children. The mom panicked that they'd been deported back to El Salvador -- that she'd lost them forever that day when they split up.

Then finally, she got an update. Her oldest son called from a shelter in New York.

"They are treating us well. They are giving us food," he told her.

The son tried to reassure his mother and reminded her to take her medicine. Since their family separated, she says she's been feeling ill, and her blood pressure has been shooting up.

"Everything is going to turn out OK," the 16-year-old said.

But their future is far from certain.

The shelter where we met this mother is in a Mexican border state that's notoriously dangerous for migrants.

Just an hour away from here, 16 Guatemalan migrants were killed in a January massacre that made international headlines. Local police have been charged in the slayings.

And the number of families arriving is on the rise.

She doesn't know when they'll see each other again

As political pressure mounted last month amid an influx of migrant children at the border, President Biden said migrant families who've just arrived in the United States should be expelled to Mexico under a pandemic public health order.

"They should all be going back, all be going back," Biden said. "The only people we're not going to let sitting there on the other side of the Rio Grande by themselves with no help are children."

Attorney Jennifer Harbury has been representing migrants in the area for years. She says the Biden administration needs to consider the true impact of these policies.

"People are being hurt, raped, attacked and killed in northern Mexico because we have sent them back," she says. "That's not humanitarian."

A plaza near the border bridge in Reynosa is packed with desperate migrant families -- many who say they were recently expelled from the United States and are unsure of where to turn. This Salvadoran mother we spoke with said she was terrified when she arrived.

"When I saw all the mothers crying in the park, I got scared," she says. Rumors of kidnappings and extortion ran rampant. She knew she needed somewhere safer to go.

She found this shelter and a lawyer who's trying to help her with her case.

And she's turning to her faith to keep her going. She's praying that her older sons will have a better future, and that no one will harm them now that they've made it across the border. She's also praying for what she calls a miracle -- that somehow, she and her younger son will find a way to join them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Paris
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunny but cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN Bloomington South

Image

West Vigo Cloverdale

Image

Northview Greencastle

Image

Book proceeds donation

Image

Vigo County to move forward with county-wide Nixle system - here's what that means

Image

Mobile unit will help Indiana students who are deaf or hard of hearing

Image

FBI wants you to be wary of what you're posting on social media

Image

Indiana and Illinois respond to Johnson and Johnson vaccine concerns

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the Acorn Grill have the best Beef Manhattan?

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1285298

Reported Deaths: 23826
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5150759776
DuPage852721242
Will70754954
Lake63931960
Kane54789749
Winnebago30463457
Madison29638512
St. Clair26990500
McHenry26537276
Peoria20450276
Champaign19531136
Sangamon17479229
McLean16500169
Tazewell15507252
Rock Island14100303
Kankakee13332196
Kendall1211990
LaSalle11594228
Macon10098189
DeKalb9079118
Vermilion8976123
Adams8132116
Williamson7166125
Whiteside6698161
Boone629671
Clinton569190
Ogle566678
Grundy555971
Coles548294
Knox5243136
Jackson482763
Effingham465771
Henry465461
Macoupin455781
Livingston454383
Stephenson444879
Marion4377114
Franklin430970
Woodford430562
Monroe429690
Jefferson4127118
Randolph407584
Lee389349
Morgan373779
Montgomery363472
Logan358356
Fulton356050
Bureau350080
Christian348371
Perry312859
Fayette312654
Iroquois288364
Jersey260248
Douglas253635
McDonough251742
Saline246853
Lawrence238625
Shelby223837
Union222840
Crawford208425
Bond196024
Cass194324
Pike174951
Clark174332
Jo Daviess173924
Wayne172551
Warren172146
Hancock171430
Richland170639
Carroll168335
Ford168146
White166326
Edgar165639
Washington162225
Moultrie155825
Clay147042
Greene141932
Piatt140814
Mason139841
Johnson138314
De Witt136523
Mercer134433
Wabash134112
Massac130939
Cumberland127819
Menard117211
Jasper114017
Marshall96517
Hamilton81615
Schuyler6935
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59823
Edwards54812
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4393
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL20
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 700775

Reported Deaths: 13167
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion956451709
Lake51038935
Allen38781670
Hamilton34153404
St. Joseph33552538
Elkhart26950431
Vanderburgh21987393
Tippecanoe21560212
Johnson17387373
Porter17124297
Hendricks16690309
Clark12628190
Madison12271337
Vigo12126243
Monroe11302166
LaPorte10716204
Delaware10271184
Howard9590211
Kosciusko9037113
Hancock7896139
Bartholomew7824153
Warrick7665155
Floyd7526176
Wayne6865197
Grant6753168
Boone651099
Morgan6356138
Dubois6060117
Marshall5729108
Cass5662102
Dearborn566175
Henry5554100
Noble535583
Jackson490769
Shelby476095
Lawrence4322118
Gibson426188
Harrison425770
Montgomery415586
Clinton414753
DeKalb404883
Huntington375180
Whitley373939
Miami370865
Knox364689
Steuben360757
Putnam351460
Wabash345777
Jasper343746
Adams337452
Ripley332868
Jefferson307479
White306654
Daviess288299
Wells284480
Decatur278592
Fayette276962
Greene269385
Posey268033
Scott259053
Clay251544
LaGrange250170
Randolph234179
Washington229629
Spencer227331
Jennings224247
Fountain207445
Sullivan207341
Starke200352
Owen191056
Fulton190039
Jay185329
Carroll184820
Perry178936
Orange176152
Rush169824
Vermillion165643
Franklin165135
Tipton160843
Parke143616
Blackford132431
Pike129834
Pulaski112845
Newton102834
Brown99340
Crawford96914
Benton95313
Martin82215
Warren78815
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405