Clear

5 things to know for April 14: Covid, police violence, Afghanistan, Russia, abortion

Areas across the Gulf Coast region will see more rain which could lead to flash flooding. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics, and Japan is running into another problem: Only about 1% of its population is vaccinated from Covid-19.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

CDC advisers are due to meet today to review cases of blood clots among people who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Six people out of an estimated 6.8 million who got the shot have developed a rare and severe type of blood clot, leading the CDC and the FDA to recommend a pause of the single-shot vaccine. All six cases were among women between the ages of 18 and 48. The pause shouldn't affect planned vaccination rates too much in the US, but it could increase vaccine hesitancy, even though Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts said their confidence in Covid-19 vaccines is still high. Meanwhile, global cases of coronavirus have climbed for seven straight weeks now, according to the World Health Organization, a sure sign the pandemic is far from over.

2. Police violence

Protesters gathered for a third night on the streets of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, to show their anger over the police shooting death of Daunte Wright. A county prosecutor says he hopes to have a charging decision today regarding former Officer Kim Potter, who shot Wright after allegedly mistaking her gun for a Taser. Potter and Brooklyn Center's police chief have both resigned following Sunday's encounter. Meanwhile, Virginia's attorney general is looking into an incident in which two officers pointed guns at a US Army officer, pepper-sprayed him and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop. And in Minneapolis, not far from the unrest in Brooklyn Center, the prosecution has rested its case in the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, and the defense has begun to put its arguments into motion.

3. Afghanistan

President Biden is expected to announce the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Today's announcement will extend US troop presence past the May 1 deadline set by the Trump administration in a deal with the Taliban. The decision to remove troops, effectively ending America's longest war, has been a divisive one. Some leaders and lawmakers think removing troops right now could risk a collapse of the Afghan government and erase some hard-fought US gains there. Others welcome the return of US forces and the wind-down of a long and exhausting conflict. The US isn't planning to withdraw all 2,500 troops, however. Some will remain in the country to provide diplomatic security. There are also several hundred US special operations forces in Afghanistan whose next moves are unclear.

4. Russia 

Russia continues to build up troops along its western border with Ukraine, and Biden has proposed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss solutions. The two leaders spoke by phone yesterday. They discussed arms control and emerging security issues, and Biden urged Putin to deescalate rising tensions in the region. The Kremlin today said it's too early to talk about the specifics of a possible summit between the countries. The US has been increasingly concerned with Russia's military buildup in western Russia and Crimea, which includes more than 50,000 troops -- about 18% of the country's total ground forces. And there's one big sticking point: The US and other nations aren't entirely clear about Russia's objectives.

5. Abortion

A US appeals court has upheld an Ohio law that prohibits abortions because of fetal Down syndrome. The ruling challenges precedents set by the Supreme Court and potentially sets up new battles in similar cases nationwide. Unlike other recent court decisions on abortion that mainly focused on regulation of or access to the procedure, this decision involves a woman's reason for seeking the procedure and what she might tell her physician. Since the current Supreme Court has a conservative majority, it may be more likely to uphold the decision if called upon to resolve the issue.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Americans are buying less toilet paper and wipes

It's not because our hygiene is getting worse (hopefully?!), it's a sign of a passing pandemic anxiety.

'Bridgerton' renewed for 2 more seasons at Netflix

Now, this news calls for a lovely glass of ratafia!

White Claw's latest hard seltzer is even boozier

We certainly are innovating on the hard seltzer front at a rapid pace.

Which human screams affect us most? The answer might surprise you

They're all pretty alarming, to be honest.

Facebook removes page for French town named Bitche

Sometimes, profanity filters can be a ... well, you know.

TODAY'S NUMBER

33,000

That's how many victims' remains are thought to be resting in Spain's Valley of the Fallen, a mass grave for victims of the country's 1936-39 civil war. Spain is planning to open the grave and begin exhuming remains in order to identify them.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport."

The NCAA's Board of Governors, which said in a statement it "firmly and unequivocally supports" transgender athletes amid recent state bills that would limit transgender participation in school sports

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The silver swan, who living had no note

This gorgeous 18th-century swan automaton (moving device) is made of pure silver, and even the glass water and silver fish are remarkably realistic. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Sunny but cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN Bloomington South

Image

West Vigo Cloverdale

Image

Northview Greencastle

Image

Book proceeds donation

Image

Vigo County to move forward with county-wide Nixle system - here's what that means

Image

Mobile unit will help Indiana students who are deaf or hard of hearing

Image

FBI wants you to be weary of what you're posting on social media

Image

Indiana and Illinois respond to Johnson and Johnson vaccine concerns

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the Acorn Grill have the best Beef Manhattan?

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1285298

Reported Deaths: 23826
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5150759776
DuPage852721242
Will70754954
Lake63931960
Kane54789749
Winnebago30463457
Madison29638512
St. Clair26990500
McHenry26537276
Peoria20450276
Champaign19531136
Sangamon17479229
McLean16500169
Tazewell15507252
Rock Island14100303
Kankakee13332196
Kendall1211990
LaSalle11594228
Macon10098189
DeKalb9079118
Vermilion8976123
Adams8132116
Williamson7166125
Whiteside6698161
Boone629671
Clinton569190
Ogle566678
Grundy555971
Coles548294
Knox5243136
Jackson482763
Effingham465771
Henry465461
Macoupin455781
Livingston454383
Stephenson444879
Marion4377114
Franklin430970
Woodford430562
Monroe429690
Jefferson4127118
Randolph407584
Lee389349
Morgan373779
Montgomery363472
Logan358356
Fulton356050
Bureau350080
Christian348371
Perry312859
Fayette312654
Iroquois288364
Jersey260248
Douglas253635
McDonough251742
Saline246853
Lawrence238625
Shelby223837
Union222840
Crawford208425
Bond196024
Cass194324
Pike174951
Clark174332
Jo Daviess173924
Wayne172551
Warren172146
Hancock171430
Richland170639
Carroll168335
Ford168146
White166326
Edgar165639
Washington162225
Moultrie155825
Clay147042
Greene141932
Piatt140814
Mason139841
Johnson138314
De Witt136523
Mercer134433
Wabash134112
Massac130939
Cumberland127819
Menard117211
Jasper114017
Marshall96517
Hamilton81615
Schuyler6935
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59823
Edwards54812
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4393
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL20
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 700775

Reported Deaths: 13167
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion956451709
Lake51038935
Allen38781670
Hamilton34153404
St. Joseph33552538
Elkhart26950431
Vanderburgh21987393
Tippecanoe21560212
Johnson17387373
Porter17124297
Hendricks16690309
Clark12628190
Madison12271337
Vigo12126243
Monroe11302166
LaPorte10716204
Delaware10271184
Howard9590211
Kosciusko9037113
Hancock7896139
Bartholomew7824153
Warrick7665155
Floyd7526176
Wayne6865197
Grant6753168
Boone651099
Morgan6356138
Dubois6060117
Marshall5729108
Cass5662102
Dearborn566175
Henry5554100
Noble535583
Jackson490769
Shelby476095
Lawrence4322118
Gibson426188
Harrison425770
Montgomery415586
Clinton414753
DeKalb404883
Huntington375180
Whitley373939
Miami370865
Knox364689
Steuben360757
Putnam351460
Wabash345777
Jasper343746
Adams337452
Ripley332868
Jefferson307479
White306654
Daviess288299
Wells284480
Decatur278592
Fayette276962
Greene269385
Posey268033
Scott259053
Clay251544
LaGrange250170
Randolph234179
Washington229629
Spencer227331
Jennings224247
Fountain207445
Sullivan207341
Starke200352
Owen191056
Fulton190039
Jay185329
Carroll184820
Perry178936
Orange176152
Rush169824
Vermillion165643
Franklin165135
Tipton160843
Parke143616
Blackford132431
Pike129834
Pulaski112845
Newton102834
Brown99340
Crawford96914
Benton95313
Martin82215
Warren78815
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405