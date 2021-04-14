Clear

CDC advisers will meet today about the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Here's what experts and state leaders say about the pause

CNN's Alexandra Field reports on the CDC and FDA's recommendation the US pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine use over blood clot concerns "out of an abundance of caution."

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 9:00 AM
By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday to review blood clot cases among people who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration a day earlier recommended the US pause the use of the single-shot J&J vaccine after "six reported US cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot." The six cases were among more than 6.8 million Americans who have received a dose of that vaccine.

"Less than 1 in a million," Dr. Anthony Fauci noted Tuesday during a White House briefing.

All six cases were among women between the ages of 18 and 48, the agencies said in a statement, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The recommendation to pause comes out of "an abundance of caution," they added, and these cases "appear to be extremely rare."

"It makes sense now to pause, get a sense for whether this is a real phenomenon, whether it really is associated with the vaccine and who in particular might be at highest risk," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN on Tuesday.

Reiner added he worries the pause may contribute to further hesitancy about the vaccines being administered in the US.

"The way I want people to look at it is this: These vaccines are incredibly effective. You're much more likely to die of the coronavirus than you are to have a significant complication from these vaccines," he said.

The J&J news comes amid an important race in the US: Officials are working to get as many Covid-19 shots into arms as possible to beat another possible Covid-19 surge as variants of the virus run rampant and Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are inching upward, predominantly in younger groups who haven't yet been vaccinated.

The pause should "underscore and confirm how seriously we take safety, even though it's a very rare event," Fauci told CNN on Wednesday. Fauci had no reason to believe there were many more cases, but the pause will let officials take a look to see, he said.

"If anyone's got a doubt that they may not be taking safety very seriously, I think this is an affirmation that safety is a primary consideration when it comes to the FDA and the CDC," he said. "That's why it was done and that's why it's a pause. It isn't a cancellation; it's a pause."

'Our confidence in these vaccines is still high'

The recommendation to pause should show "how seriously we're taking adverse events and how safety is really a critical priority," US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN on Tuesday night.

There are a couple of reasons behind the pause, Murthy said.

"One is to do the investigation quickly, to understand whether there's a connection between the vaccine and the adverse events. But there's another reason as well to pause, which is to give us time to speak to the medical community... so we can enlist their help in looking for the kind of symptoms we may be concerned about."

And a pause is not unusual, he added. Pauses happen "often," Murthy said, with both vaccines or new drugs, "to evaluate new developments."

"Our confidence in these vaccines is still high... We want to just make sure the investigations are done completely," he said.

The fact that blood clot concerns weren't raised during the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials comes down to a "matter of numbers," Fauci said in an NBC interview Tuesday.

"Generally, clinical trials have anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 people in it," he said. "You're talking about an adverse event that has occurred in six people out of 6.85 million people who are vaccinated in the United States with the J&J."

"When you get out into the real world, you're giving it to tens and tens of millions of people, and it is at that point that you see if there is a rare adverse event," Fauci added.

Pause could significantly impact college students

Even with the pause on the J&J vaccine, the US has enough supply of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to be able to vaccinate its adult population by the end of July, Murthy told CNN.

"I am confident, even with what's happening with Johnson & Johnson, we will be able to vaccinate the country, and do so effectively," he said.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the pause wasn't good news, it was also "not crippling" to the state's vaccination efforts.

State leaders across other states, including New York and North Carolina, also said they would be able to continue vaccinations with their Pfizer and Moderna supplies. In Ohio, state leaders said Tuesday the majority of J&J doses the state had received were directed to mass vaccination clinics and colleges and universities, "most of which have already completed their student vaccinations."

Most of the mass vaccination clinics and university clinics that planned to offer that vaccine this week will instead offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

"A total of eight sites will not offer any vaccines this week as the health community works to recognize, report, and manage any adverse events related to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office said.

Nationwide, the interruption of the J&J vaccine could have a significant impact on college students, who were key targets for the shot before leaving school at the end of the spring semester.

"There isn't enough time to give two shots before many students leave for the summer," according to one state official in Ohio. "This is a far bigger deal than the White House will acknowledge."

An official in another Midwestern state said college campuses had been planning vaccination clinics for students in the remaining two weeks of April. The pause on the J&J vaccines makes those plans highly uncertain, the official said, depending on how long the interruption takes place.

Good news from other vaccines

The other two Covid-19 vaccines approved for the US -- Pfizer and Moderna -- are not implicated in the pause, Murthy added on Tuesday.

In fact, Pfizer has boosted production of its vaccine and "can deliver 10% more doses to the US by the end of May than previously agreed," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a tweet Tuesday.

That means the company will deliver 220 million doses by the end of next month, 20 million more than previously expected. The company had previously expected to fulfill its US contract for 300 million doses by the end of July — and that deadline would also come two weeks early, Bourla said.

The US has also purchased 300 million doses from Moderna, which the company says remains on track to finish delivering by the end of July.

Moderna also announced its vaccine remains more than 90% effective for at least six months, citing preliminary results from its Phase 3 trial.

The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine also confirms that its protection remains high for at least six months after the second dose, the companies said earlier this month.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1285298

Reported Deaths: 23826
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5150759776
DuPage852721242
Will70754954
Lake63931960
Kane54789749
Winnebago30463457
Madison29638512
St. Clair26990500
McHenry26537276
Peoria20450276
Champaign19531136
Sangamon17479229
McLean16500169
Tazewell15507252
Rock Island14100303
Kankakee13332196
Kendall1211990
LaSalle11594228
Macon10098189
DeKalb9079118
Vermilion8976123
Adams8132116
Williamson7166125
Whiteside6698161
Boone629671
Clinton569190
Ogle566678
Grundy555971
Coles548294
Knox5243136
Jackson482763
Effingham465771
Henry465461
Macoupin455781
Livingston454383
Stephenson444879
Marion4377114
Franklin430970
Woodford430562
Monroe429690
Jefferson4127118
Randolph407584
Lee389349
Morgan373779
Montgomery363472
Logan358356
Fulton356050
Bureau350080
Christian348371
Perry312859
Fayette312654
Iroquois288364
Jersey260248
Douglas253635
McDonough251742
Saline246853
Lawrence238625
Shelby223837
Union222840
Crawford208425
Bond196024
Cass194324
Pike174951
Clark174332
Jo Daviess173924
Wayne172551
Warren172146
Hancock171430
Richland170639
Carroll168335
Ford168146
White166326
Edgar165639
Washington162225
Moultrie155825
Clay147042
Greene141932
Piatt140814
Mason139841
Johnson138314
De Witt136523
Mercer134433
Wabash134112
Massac130939
Cumberland127819
Menard117211
Jasper114017
Marshall96517
Hamilton81615
Schuyler6935
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59823
Edwards54812
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4671
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4393
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL20
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 700775

Reported Deaths: 13167
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion956451709
Lake51038935
Allen38781670
Hamilton34153404
St. Joseph33552538
Elkhart26950431
Vanderburgh21987393
Tippecanoe21560212
Johnson17387373
Porter17124297
Hendricks16690309
Clark12628190
Madison12271337
Vigo12126243
Monroe11302166
LaPorte10716204
Delaware10271184
Howard9590211
Kosciusko9037113
Hancock7896139
Bartholomew7824153
Warrick7665155
Floyd7526176
Wayne6865197
Grant6753168
Boone651099
Morgan6356138
Dubois6060117
Marshall5729108
Cass5662102
Dearborn566175
Henry5554100
Noble535583
Jackson490769
Shelby476095
Lawrence4322118
Gibson426188
Harrison425770
Montgomery415586
Clinton414753
DeKalb404883
Huntington375180
Whitley373939
Miami370865
Knox364689
Steuben360757
Putnam351460
Wabash345777
Jasper343746
Adams337452
Ripley332868
Jefferson307479
White306654
Daviess288299
Wells284480
Decatur278592
Fayette276962
Greene269385
Posey268033
Scott259053
Clay251544
LaGrange250170
Randolph234179
Washington229629
Spencer227331
Jennings224247
Fountain207445
Sullivan207341
Starke200352
Owen191056
Fulton190039
Jay185329
Carroll184820
Perry178936
Orange176152
Rush169824
Vermillion165643
Franklin165135
Tipton160843
Parke143616
Blackford132431
Pike129834
Pulaski112845
Newton102834
Brown99340
Crawford96914
Benton95313
Martin82215
Warren78815
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55511
Unassigned0405