Clear

WHO calls for 'reality check' as global Covid-19 cases surge for seventh week

The World Health Organization has warned that the world needs a "reality check" on the state of the pandemic, as countries abandon restrictions despite four weeks of rising deaths and seven weeks of rising cases globally. CNN's John Berman speaks with Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for coronavirus response, about what we need to be focusing on.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Kara Fox, CNN

The World Health Organization has warned that the world needs a "reality check" on the state of the pandemic, as countries abandon restrictions despite four weeks of rising deaths and seven weeks of rising cases globally.

Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for coronavirus response, said 4.4 million Covid-19 infections had been recorded across the world last week globally and expressed concern about global trends.

"This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, where we have proven control measures. It is time right now where everyone has to have a reality check about what we need to be doing," van Kerkhove told a news briefing Monday.

Several countries in Asia and the Middle East have seen large increases in cases, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, noting that "confusion, complacency and inconsistency in public health measures" were primary drivers.

Those spikes are occurring despite more than 780 million vaccine doses being administered globally, he said, adding that while vaccines were a vital and powerful tool, they were not the only ones available.

Ghebreyesus emphasized that public health measures -- mask wearing, physical distancing, ventilation, hand hygiene, surveillance, testing, tracing and isolation -- work to stop infections and save lives. "It takes a consistent, coordinated and comprehensive approach," he said.

Over the last week in India, all-time high tallies of infections were recorded, as the country of nearly 1.4 billion people continues to roll out one of the world's fastest vaccination drives.

The country reported 161,736 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a slight dip following six consecutive days of record single-day rises, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian health ministry. India's total caseload stands at more than 13.5 million -- second only to the United States and Brazil -- including nearly 170,000 fatalities.

India's total caseload stands at more than 13.5 million -- second only to the United States and Brazil -- including nearly 170,000 fatalities.

Iran, which has the the highest number of cases and deaths in the Middle East, entered its fourth wave of the pandemic last week, the country's health ministry said last week.

The country's total number of Covid-19 related cases have surpassed 2 million since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 4,200 patients currently hospitalized in ICU, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

More than 4,200 patients are currently hospitalized in Iranian ICUs and on Saturday the government imposed a 10-day lockdown across most of the country.

In Brazil, coronavirus cases are spiralling out of control; 4,195 people were recorded dead in just 24 hours last Tuesday, the country's deadliest day of the pandemic yet. While the state of Sao Paulo and the city of Rio de Janeiro rank among the worst in the country for Covid-19 deaths, both eased restrictions on movement on Monday.

Sao Paulo authorities justified the reopening of schools, sports events and construction stores by pointing out that occupancy rates in intensive care units in the state have fallen from 90.5% to 88.6%.

"This measure clearly shows that the effort made in recent weeks is beginning to give results," said vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia during a news conference on April 9. But daily numbers are still very grave -- on Friday alone, the state registered over 20,000 new cases.

Meanwhile, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, ICU occupancy rates are higher at 92%, but Mayor Eduardo Paes nevertheless has decided to ease restrictions, saying that, "our reality does not allow lockdown," during a press conference on Friday, adding that shop owners and the general population suffer economically from such measures. Still, he said, "This is no time to relax."

Europe's third wave

In Europe, many countries are navigating in the throes of a worrying third wave, with a more contagious variant of the virus appear to be the common culprit behind the chaos in Europe.

Two new studies suggest that the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, is more transmissible, but the variant does not appear to affect disease severity in someone who gets Covid-19. The new findings clash with separate research that previously suggested the variant may be tied to a higher risk of dying from Covid-19.

In Germany, cases are on the rise, with healthcare workers "breaking down" and the country's ICU bed occupancy reaching its "peak," according to the director of the German intensive care association, who warned on Saturday that even with a hard lockdown, numbers will be rising for the next 10-14 days.

Last month, critics warned that Europe's coronavirus restrictions have come too late and that the continents current problems can be traced back to politicians too eager to start easing.

On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized the urgent need for people to be vaccinated to break the third wave.

Meanwhile, England lifted restrictions after more than three months of lockdown on Monday, in a step that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was a "major step forward" for the country's "roadmap to freedom."

As part of "Step 2" in the country's exit out of lockdown, non-essential shops, gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons and zoos reopened, as well as outdoor areas of pubs and restaurants.

The lifting of measures coincided with the UK reaching its Covid-19 vaccination target of offering a dose to all adults over 50, the clinically vulnerable and social care workers, the British government said Monday.

Nearly 40 million vaccines have now been given in total in the UK, with adults under 50 expected to begin to be invited in the coming days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Cloudy to Start, Sunny Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield North Knox

Image

North Daviess Clay City

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Noah Livingston

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

C-47 World War 2 Aircraft available for rides at Terre Haute Regional Airport

Image

One out of six people in our area could experience food insecurity this year - here's how you can he

Image

Significant Decline of Women in the Workforce

Image

Ivy Tech to host two different graduation ceremonies

Image

Community Challenges

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1282114

Reported Deaths: 23809
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5138889771
DuPage850161240
Will70580954
Lake63797959
Kane54635749
Winnebago30380457
Madison29606511
St. Clair26968499
McHenry26442275
Peoria20276274
Champaign19486136
Sangamon17431229
McLean16418169
Tazewell15400252
Rock Island14057303
Kankakee13317196
Kendall1206690
LaSalle11553228
Macon10083189
DeKalb9041118
Vermilion8969123
Adams8131116
Williamson7159125
Whiteside6668161
Boone628671
Clinton568990
Ogle564378
Grundy554671
Coles547894
Knox5228136
Jackson482163
Effingham465371
Henry464061
Macoupin455081
Livingston452582
Stephenson443879
Marion4374114
Franklin430670
Monroe428890
Woodford428562
Jefferson4123118
Randolph407484
Lee388249
Morgan373179
Montgomery363172
Logan356955
Fulton354850
Bureau349579
Christian347571
Perry312659
Fayette312154
Iroquois288064
Jersey260047
Douglas253635
McDonough251642
Saline246953
Lawrence238525
Shelby223537
Union222840
Crawford208125
Bond195424
Cass194224
Pike174951
Clark174132
Jo Daviess173424
Wayne172051
Warren171746
Hancock171130
Richland170039
Carroll167435
Ford167346
White166126
Edgar165339
Washington162225
Moultrie155625
Clay146542
Greene141832
Piatt140614
Mason139741
Johnson138314
De Witt136023
Wabash134012
Mercer133933
Massac130939
Cumberland127619
Menard117011
Jasper113917
Marshall96517
Hamilton81515
Schuyler6905
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59223
Edwards54412
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4661
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4383
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL10
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 699823

Reported Deaths: 13151
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion955091706
Lake50972934
Allen38686670
Hamilton34087404
St. Joseph33485537
Elkhart26910431
Vanderburgh21960393
Tippecanoe21532212
Johnson17371371
Porter17091297
Hendricks16669309
Clark12615190
Madison12257335
Vigo12115243
Monroe11284166
LaPorte10684204
Delaware10263183
Howard9584211
Kosciusko9022112
Hancock7878139
Bartholomew7818153
Warrick7664155
Floyd7520175
Wayne6854196
Grant6742167
Boone649499
Morgan6355137
Dubois6058117
Marshall5724108
Cass5660102
Dearborn565875
Henry5549100
Noble534983
Jackson490169
Shelby475195
Lawrence4308118
Gibson425888
Harrison425770
Montgomery415486
Clinton414253
DeKalb404683
Huntington374180
Whitley373339
Miami370265
Knox364589
Steuben360157
Putnam351360
Wabash345277
Jasper342946
Adams337052
Ripley333068
Jefferson307179
White306554
Daviess288199
Wells283980
Decatur278592
Fayette276862
Greene268885
Posey267733
Scott258753
Clay251244
LaGrange250270
Randolph233979
Washington229329
Spencer227231
Jennings224147
Fountain207245
Sullivan207241
Starke200052
Owen191056
Fulton189339
Jay185029
Carroll184820
Perry178836
Orange175852
Rush169724
Vermillion165643
Franklin164935
Tipton160743
Parke143616
Blackford132430
Pike129834
Pulaski112745
Newton102734
Brown99040
Crawford96914
Benton95213
Martin82215
Warren78815
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55411
Unassigned0405