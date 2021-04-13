Clear

'If you have the talent, you will be given the opportunity,' says Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore

Grand National winner Rachel Blackmore tells CNN about her historic achievement as the first female jockey to win at the famous race: "If you have the talent, you will be given the opportunity"

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Steven Poole and Amanda Davies, CNN

After her historic victory in becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National, Irish rider Rachael Blackmore allowed herself a treat.

"I had some leftover cake from last night," she tells CNN Sport's Amanda Davies. "And it was in the colors, green and gold, so very special for me, obviously.

"Not really the breakfast of an athlete that you'd expect, but today was a special occasion."

After a whirlwind few days, the 31-year-old from County Tipperary, Ireland, admits her achievement is yet to fully sink in. The Grand National is regarded as the most grueling and spectacular steeplechase in the world.

While media attention has focused on the sporting milestone her success represents, the first woman to have won the Grand National says that wasn't on her mind as she crossed the finishing line.

"You're just the winning jockey and you're just ecstatic," she says. "I'm under no illusions that it is [a milestone] when you're the first person to do anything, it's going to be a talking point.

"And, I hope it helps the industry, it helps other jockeys, other female jockeys, but on a personal level, I was just delighted to win the race."

READ: Trekking 4,000km along the Australian coast -- on a skateboard

'Extremely lucky'

Blackmore points to the strides made by female jockeys before her, and how it fostered a receptive environment for when she, and other women entered the sport.

"I've been extremely lucky," she says. "I think the achievements mainly of Katie Walsh and Nina Carberry when I was entering the weight room.

"They'd ridden multiple winners, Irish Grand National winners. Their achievements had kind of broken down any stigma that may have been lingering in the background.

"It was very much a welcoming place for me to go into, and a level place, and I think racing should be very proud of that, that there is equal opportunity there. If you're willing, male, or female, if you're willing to work hard and if you have the talent, you will be given the opportunity."

VISIT: CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

However given only three out of the 40 jockeys were female at Saturday's Grand National suggests there is still work to be done when it comes to equal opportunities in the sport.

Blackmore disagrees, and feels personal choice is the more likely factor for the gender disparity in the race.

"People can forget it's maybe not a career that a lot of women in the industry, or girls starting out, want to pursue, and that's just that's just the way it is," she says.

"I think if there are girls out there that do want to do it, I really don't think gender can be used as any kind of a deterrent or an excuse for them to achieve what they want to achieve at this stage.

"It's a done deal. If you want to be a jockey, you can just you get up, work hard. Gender is gone now, I think."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Cloudy to Start, Sunny Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield North Knox

Image

North Daviess Clay City

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Noah Livingston

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

C-47 World War 2 Aircraft available for rides at Terre Haute Regional Airport

Image

One out of six people in our area could experience food insecurity this year - here's how you can he

Image

Significant Decline of Women in the Workforce

Image

Ivy Tech to host two different graduation ceremonies

Image

Community Challenges

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1282114

Reported Deaths: 23809
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5138889771
DuPage850161240
Will70580954
Lake63797959
Kane54635749
Winnebago30380457
Madison29606511
St. Clair26968499
McHenry26442275
Peoria20276274
Champaign19486136
Sangamon17431229
McLean16418169
Tazewell15400252
Rock Island14057303
Kankakee13317196
Kendall1206690
LaSalle11553228
Macon10083189
DeKalb9041118
Vermilion8969123
Adams8131116
Williamson7159125
Whiteside6668161
Boone628671
Clinton568990
Ogle564378
Grundy554671
Coles547894
Knox5228136
Jackson482163
Effingham465371
Henry464061
Macoupin455081
Livingston452582
Stephenson443879
Marion4374114
Franklin430670
Monroe428890
Woodford428562
Jefferson4123118
Randolph407484
Lee388249
Morgan373179
Montgomery363172
Logan356955
Fulton354850
Bureau349579
Christian347571
Perry312659
Fayette312154
Iroquois288064
Jersey260047
Douglas253635
McDonough251642
Saline246953
Lawrence238525
Shelby223537
Union222840
Crawford208125
Bond195424
Cass194224
Pike174951
Clark174132
Jo Daviess173424
Wayne172051
Warren171746
Hancock171130
Richland170039
Carroll167435
Ford167346
White166126
Edgar165339
Washington162225
Moultrie155625
Clay146542
Greene141832
Piatt140614
Mason139741
Johnson138314
De Witt136023
Wabash134012
Mercer133933
Massac130939
Cumberland127619
Menard117011
Jasper113917
Marshall96517
Hamilton81515
Schuyler6905
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59223
Edwards54412
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4661
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4383
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL10
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 699823

Reported Deaths: 13151
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion955091706
Lake50972934
Allen38686670
Hamilton34087404
St. Joseph33485537
Elkhart26910431
Vanderburgh21960393
Tippecanoe21532212
Johnson17371371
Porter17091297
Hendricks16669309
Clark12615190
Madison12257335
Vigo12115243
Monroe11284166
LaPorte10684204
Delaware10263183
Howard9584211
Kosciusko9022112
Hancock7878139
Bartholomew7818153
Warrick7664155
Floyd7520175
Wayne6854196
Grant6742167
Boone649499
Morgan6355137
Dubois6058117
Marshall5724108
Cass5660102
Dearborn565875
Henry5549100
Noble534983
Jackson490169
Shelby475195
Lawrence4308118
Gibson425888
Harrison425770
Montgomery415486
Clinton414253
DeKalb404683
Huntington374180
Whitley373339
Miami370265
Knox364589
Steuben360157
Putnam351360
Wabash345277
Jasper342946
Adams337052
Ripley333068
Jefferson307179
White306554
Daviess288199
Wells283980
Decatur278592
Fayette276862
Greene268885
Posey267733
Scott258753
Clay251244
LaGrange250270
Randolph233979
Washington229329
Spencer227231
Jennings224147
Fountain207245
Sullivan207241
Starke200052
Owen191056
Fulton189339
Jay185029
Carroll184820
Perry178836
Orange175852
Rush169724
Vermillion165643
Franklin164935
Tipton160743
Parke143616
Blackford132430
Pike129834
Pulaski112745
Newton102734
Brown99040
Crawford96914
Benton95213
Martin82215
Warren78815
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55411
Unassigned0405