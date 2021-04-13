Clear

Dow futures sink after US urges pause on Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

Dr. Carlos del Rio, the executive associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine, explains why the public should not "freak out" over Johnson & Johnson's decision to call for a pause in use of their Covid-19 vaccine as rare side effects in six women are investigated.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By David Goldman, CNN Business

Wall Street has been riding high as America's vaccination program exceeded expectations, lifting prospects of a speedy economic recovery. But a potential major disruption to that campaign sent stocks in reverse Tuesday.

US stock futures fell after the United States urged a pause to the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

Stock futures had previously been flat ahead of a key inflation report that assuaged Wall Street's fears about rising prices. Investors weren't in panic mode, but the news was certainly unwelcome on Wall Street.

Dow futures were down 68 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures were flat. Nasdaq futures were 0.4% lower.

Johnson & Johnson's stock fell 2.5% in premarket trading.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration are recommending that the United States halt the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was expected to help the United States ramp up its vaccination program, as the one-dose shot leads to quicker immunization timetables. The other two vaccines in use -- Pfizer and Moderna's -- are two-dose vaccines. They are not affected by Tuesday's pause request.

The fact that two other vaccines will remain in use may have helped keep stocks from tumbling. Also, reports of blood clots after receiving the J&J shot are rare: The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States.

-- CNN's Ben Tinker contributed to this report

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1282114

Reported Deaths: 23809
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5138889771
DuPage850161240
Will70580954
Lake63797959
Kane54635749
Winnebago30380457
Madison29606511
St. Clair26968499
McHenry26442275
Peoria20276274
Champaign19486136
Sangamon17431229
McLean16418169
Tazewell15400252
Rock Island14057303
Kankakee13317196
Kendall1206690
LaSalle11553228
Macon10083189
DeKalb9041118
Vermilion8969123
Adams8131116
Williamson7159125
Whiteside6668161
Boone628671
Clinton568990
Ogle564378
Grundy554671
Coles547894
Knox5228136
Jackson482163
Effingham465371
Henry464061
Macoupin455081
Livingston452582
Stephenson443879
Marion4374114
Franklin430670
Monroe428890
Woodford428562
Jefferson4123118
Randolph407484
Lee388249
Morgan373179
Montgomery363172
Logan356955
Fulton354850
Bureau349579
Christian347571
Perry312659
Fayette312154
Iroquois288064
Jersey260047
Douglas253635
McDonough251642
Saline246953
Lawrence238525
Shelby223537
Union222840
Crawford208125
Bond195424
Cass194224
Pike174951
Clark174132
Jo Daviess173424
Wayne172051
Warren171746
Hancock171130
Richland170039
Carroll167435
Ford167346
White166126
Edgar165339
Washington162225
Moultrie155625
Clay146542
Greene141832
Piatt140614
Mason139741
Johnson138314
De Witt136023
Wabash134012
Mercer133933
Massac130939
Cumberland127619
Menard117011
Jasper113917
Marshall96517
Hamilton81515
Schuyler6905
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59223
Edwards54412
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4661
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4383
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL10
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 699823

Reported Deaths: 13151
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion955091706
Lake50972934
Allen38686670
Hamilton34087404
St. Joseph33485537
Elkhart26910431
Vanderburgh21960393
Tippecanoe21532212
Johnson17371371
Porter17091297
Hendricks16669309
Clark12615190
Madison12257335
Vigo12115243
Monroe11284166
LaPorte10684204
Delaware10263183
Howard9584211
Kosciusko9022112
Hancock7878139
Bartholomew7818153
Warrick7664155
Floyd7520175
Wayne6854196
Grant6742167
Boone649499
Morgan6355137
Dubois6058117
Marshall5724108
Cass5660102
Dearborn565875
Henry5549100
Noble534983
Jackson490169
Shelby475195
Lawrence4308118
Gibson425888
Harrison425770
Montgomery415486
Clinton414253
DeKalb404683
Huntington374180
Whitley373339
Miami370265
Knox364589
Steuben360157
Putnam351360
Wabash345277
Jasper342946
Adams337052
Ripley333068
Jefferson307179
White306554
Daviess288199
Wells283980
Decatur278592
Fayette276862
Greene268885
Posey267733
Scott258753
Clay251244
LaGrange250270
Randolph233979
Washington229329
Spencer227231
Jennings224147
Fountain207245
Sullivan207241
Starke200052
Owen191056
Fulton189339
Jay185029
Carroll184820
Perry178836
Orange175852
Rush169724
Vermillion165643
Franklin164935
Tipton160743
Parke143616
Blackford132430
Pike129834
Pulaski112745
Newton102734
Brown99040
Crawford96914
Benton95213
Martin82215
Warren78815
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55411
Unassigned0405