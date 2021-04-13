Clear

The gleaming city that emerged from turmoil in the heart of Africa

A generation of young people is embracing age-old customs in a modern way and changing the narrative of Rwanda's troubled past.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 8:31 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: Richard Quest and Joe Minihane, CNN

Kigali's streets thrum with traffic, motorbikes darting around buses, its roadside markets a hive of activity. Standing on the roadside, it's much like any other major city in the heart of Africa. But this is a city that stands apart from other metropolises on the continent.

Today, Rwanda's capital is synonymous with the surrounding green hills where mountain gorillas cling to life, while its streets have become famous throughout the world for being immaculate.

But for so many, this city remains tied to the genocide, which saw between 800,000 and one million Rwandans murdered in a brutal tribal conflict in 1994.

Now though, through a combination of community service and entrepreneurial spirit, Kigali is moving forward, while never forgetting the lessons of its brutal past.

Cleaning up for the community

Driving through Kigali, the cleanliness and the lack of trash has to be seen to be believed. There is not a speck of refuse, not a piece of paper, not a thrown away plastic bottle.

While the local government pays some residents to tidy streets, on the last Saturday of every month each family must help clean up their community.

This is known as Umuganda, which translates as "coming together in common purpose." It's an old Rwandan concept, which was officially revived in its current, compulsory form in 2009. There are penalties for those who don't take part. The result is that the city is now one of the world's tidiest major capitals.

Umuganda is part of a wider healing process going on across Rwanda. The government has also restored the tradition of Girinka, a welfare scheme in which vulnerable families are given their own cow. Meaning "may you have a cow," Girinka has played a huge role in bringing society back together.

Cows are held in high regard in Rwanda, a ticket out of and an assurance against the toughest forms of poverty. And when a cow has a calf, it's expected that its owners will give the newborn to their neighbor. The idea is to foster community through traditional means.

"If you want to wish someone wealth, you give him a cow," explains Edouard Bamporiki, a poet and Rwanda's cultural minister. "And if I give a cow to you, it's like we're sealing our friendship. You can't betray someone who gives you a cow."

The importance of cows in Kigali is on show at the King's Palace Museum, which is home to a herd of long horned Inyambo cattle. These cows hold regal status in Rwanda. They are serenaded and pampered, afforded the kind of luxury that today's wealthy tourists would expect.

"In our tradition, when we're dancing, we raise our hands like the Inyambo's horn," says Bamporiki. For him and everyone at the King's Palace, it's clear just how much the Inyambo are revered and why cows play such a vital role in bringing people together.

Entrepreneurs at the ready

It's not just traditions that are being used to help create a new Kigali.

Mathias Kalisa is a young entrepreneur utilizing one of Rwanda's greatest exports, coffee, to show just how this city has changed and developed over the past 25 years. He is typical of the younger generation here, who have created an energy and togetherness that can be felt on the streets.

Kalisa owns Rubia Coffee Roasters, which has garnered a reputation for its delicious beans.

"Before 1994, you couldn't see a young person like me doing business," he says as he carefully pours out a cup.

Despite the horrors of that time, Kalisa does not believe there is a chance of Kigali, and Rwanda at large, going back to that time.

"When you look at the pace this country is growing, how stable it is, how the young generation is involved in the future of the country, we actually feel we are different and we are committed," he says.

This same energy can be found in Joselyne Umutoniwase, a designer and the creative force behind Rwanda Clothing. Like Kalisa, she is on a mission to show a new and different side to Kigali.

"The fabric comes from all over Africa," she says as she walks through her shop, showing off her latest creations. "So, we have West Africa, the colorful ones, the wax ones."

The clothes Umutoniwase makes are designed to shift perceptions.

"It's all about telling a new story," she says. "I think every time someone takes an outfit from here, in this show room, travels with it, goes to New York, goes to London, goes to Paris, that outfit can tell a different story of Rwanda."

Umutoniwase started her business in 2012, using branding techniques that weren't commonplace in Rwanda at the time.

"I took the chance to create different types of things and to show people it's possible to create things here in Rwanda, have it made here in Rwanda, and sell it on the market here in Rwanda."

She says that she's offering more than just clothes to tourists and fashion-conscious locals.

"I think it's the image of Rwanda. I sell the image. I sell the creativity, the energy of the people. I sell the dream of the people who want to move forward."

As with Umuganda and Girinka, Umutoniwase hopes her textiles and clothes can be part of a bigger story of unity in the wake of adversity.

"I think the word which I would use to describe Rwanda would be turi kumwe. It's the word which means 'we are together,' we work together toward one goal ... to construct a Rwanda which we are all proud of."

A past never forgotten

This urge to work together, to promote unity over division, comes from the still raw and painful memories of the 1994 genocide.

The indiscriminate killing that took place over just 100 days and saw the deaths of as many as one million people, has been well documented. But no trip to Rwanda would be complete without a visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

It is a stark and harrowing testament to the events of 27 years ago and why this country has tried so hard to create a new, unified front.

The remains of 250,000 victims are buried in mass graves here, alongside a memorial wall with their names, where relatives can come and pay their respects. The photographs of these victims, which can be found throughout the museum, act as a reminder that the very nature of genocide is to kill indiscriminately, regardless of sex, age or wealth.

Honore Gatera is the director of the Kigali Genocide Memorial. His work here is personal -- he is a survivor of the genocide and saw the brutality of that time first hand.

"I saw the result of hate," he says. "I saw how a human, a normal human, a friend, a neighbor, someone you went to school with, a classmate, can turn into your killer ... I saw death. I saw hundreds and hundreds of people being killed."

Gatera says that Rwanda has learned the painful lessons of this time, one in particular.

"You'll never be able to prevent mass atrocities, genocide and hate, if it doesn't start with the personal and individual commitment to the cause. I think the lesson we learned in Rwanda is from the individual to the community to the national level we have to hold hands with each other."

Education, too, has played a major part in Kigali's path towards healing, he says.

"The DNA of the people who became the killers was changed through 30 years of education to hatred. Of education to divisionism and exclusion. How does one become a killer to the scale of killing 100 people in a day?

"Which kind of humanistic values and cultural values that that person has lost in his DNA so that he becomes a killer? And this is what we are teaching the younger generations. Let us restore those humanistic values and cultural values."

Walking through the memorial, it's impossible not to feel the presence of the quarter of a million people buried here. This place represents them, but also the way in which the country remembers, doesn't forget and is determined to unite and renew.

Gorillas in the mist

Tourism, outside of the Covid pandemic, has become a key factor in Rwanda's regeneration and rehabilitation. And nothing entices outsiders here like the chance to catch a glimpse of the mountain gorillas that hide deep within the rainforests of the Virunga Mountains, which stretch across the borders of Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The efforts of local conservationists to protect and preserve that fragile, endangered species has seen their population slowly start to rise. There are now over 1,000 in the wild, found here and in Bwindi Impenetrable Park in Uganda. Getting close to them is a privilege that's as heart pounding as it is unforgettable.

Francoise Bigirimana is a trekking guide who knows the gorillas of this region intimately. His depth of knowledge comes from working with renowned primatologist Dian Fossey, who lived with the region's gorilla population for almost 20 years.

In fact, he knows them so well that he can even speak gorilla. From "mmm hmmmm" for good morning to "mmmmggghhh mmmgghhh" for sit down, Bigirimana is well versed in how to stay safe around these wild primates.

"In my heart I feel I love them so dearly... just like my own children," he says.

Bigirimana's love of the gorillas is obvious. He keeps them calm when close by because, while they're habituated to humans, they are very much not tame. Up close, it's impossible to escape our relationship with them. Humans share up to 98% of their DNA with gorillas and it shows in their facial expressions, their movements, the way they relate to each other.

Bringing tourists close to gorillas has helped create the right conditions to conserve their population and their habitat. It's a great example of a good news story coming out of Rwanda. Their preservation and resurgence is a clear parallel for a country where everyone is trying to pull in the same direction.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Mattoon/Charleston
Mostly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Cloudy to Start, Sunny Afternoon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield North Knox

Image

North Daviess Clay City

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Noah Livingston

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

C-47 World War 2 Aircraft available for rides at Terre Haute Regional Airport

Image

One out of six people in our area could experience food insecurity this year - here's how you can he

Image

Significant Decline of Women in the Workforce

Image

Ivy Tech to host two different graduation ceremonies

Image

Community Challenges

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1282114

Reported Deaths: 23809
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5138889771
DuPage850161240
Will70580954
Lake63797959
Kane54635749
Winnebago30380457
Madison29606511
St. Clair26968499
McHenry26442275
Peoria20276274
Champaign19486136
Sangamon17431229
McLean16418169
Tazewell15400252
Rock Island14057303
Kankakee13317196
Kendall1206690
LaSalle11553228
Macon10083189
DeKalb9041118
Vermilion8969123
Adams8131116
Williamson7159125
Whiteside6668161
Boone628671
Clinton568990
Ogle564378
Grundy554671
Coles547894
Knox5228136
Jackson482163
Effingham465371
Henry464061
Macoupin455081
Livingston452582
Stephenson443879
Marion4374114
Franklin430670
Monroe428890
Woodford428562
Jefferson4123118
Randolph407484
Lee388249
Morgan373179
Montgomery363172
Logan356955
Fulton354850
Bureau349579
Christian347571
Perry312659
Fayette312154
Iroquois288064
Jersey260047
Douglas253635
McDonough251642
Saline246953
Lawrence238525
Shelby223537
Union222840
Crawford208125
Bond195424
Cass194224
Pike174951
Clark174132
Jo Daviess173424
Wayne172051
Warren171746
Hancock171130
Richland170039
Carroll167435
Ford167346
White166126
Edgar165339
Washington162225
Moultrie155625
Clay146542
Greene141832
Piatt140614
Mason139741
Johnson138314
De Witt136023
Wabash134012
Mercer133933
Massac130939
Cumberland127619
Menard117011
Jasper113917
Marshall96517
Hamilton81515
Schuyler6905
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59223
Edwards54412
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4661
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4383
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL10
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 699823

Reported Deaths: 13151
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion955091706
Lake50972934
Allen38686670
Hamilton34087404
St. Joseph33485537
Elkhart26910431
Vanderburgh21960393
Tippecanoe21532212
Johnson17371371
Porter17091297
Hendricks16669309
Clark12615190
Madison12257335
Vigo12115243
Monroe11284166
LaPorte10684204
Delaware10263183
Howard9584211
Kosciusko9022112
Hancock7878139
Bartholomew7818153
Warrick7664155
Floyd7520175
Wayne6854196
Grant6742167
Boone649499
Morgan6355137
Dubois6058117
Marshall5724108
Cass5660102
Dearborn565875
Henry5549100
Noble534983
Jackson490169
Shelby475195
Lawrence4308118
Gibson425888
Harrison425770
Montgomery415486
Clinton414253
DeKalb404683
Huntington374180
Whitley373339
Miami370265
Knox364589
Steuben360157
Putnam351360
Wabash345277
Jasper342946
Adams337052
Ripley333068
Jefferson307179
White306554
Daviess288199
Wells283980
Decatur278592
Fayette276862
Greene268885
Posey267733
Scott258753
Clay251244
LaGrange250270
Randolph233979
Washington229329
Spencer227231
Jennings224147
Fountain207245
Sullivan207241
Starke200052
Owen191056
Fulton189339
Jay185029
Carroll184820
Perry178836
Orange175852
Rush169724
Vermillion165643
Franklin164935
Tipton160743
Parke143616
Blackford132430
Pike129834
Pulaski112745
Newton102734
Brown99040
Crawford96914
Benton95213
Martin82215
Warren78815
Switzerland7698
Union69510
Ohio55411
Unassigned0405