Clear

Police and demonstrators clash during protests over the shooting of a Minnesota man during a traffic stop

CNN's Sara Sidner reports on scene of new protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after a Black man was shot by a police officer and died following a traffic stop.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Adrienne Broaddus, CNN

Furious over the fatal shooting of a Black man by a police officer during a traffic stop, demonstrators gathered Monday night to protest outside the police department of a Minneapolis suburb for a second night in a row.

The familiar refrains, "No Justice No Peace" was heard among with crowd in Brooklyn Center, alongside the shattering din of conflict.

Police fired tear gas and stun guns to disperse the gathering that was defying a curfew while protesters launched "bottles, fireworks, bricks and other projectiles at public safety officials," according to a tweet from Operation Safety Net (OSN), a joint effort of local entities to ensure the safety of the public during the trial of Derek Chauvin,

"Go home or you will be arrested. Curfew violation is a misdemeanor," OSN tweeted.

It was the second night of protests after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed by a police officer, identified by authorities as Officer Kim Potter, during a routine traffic stop. Potter has been with Brooklyn Center police department for 26 years, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She has been placed on administrative leave, police chief Tim Gannon said.

In addition to dispersing the demonstrators, authorities responded to multiple reports of break-ins and looting. And fire trucks were called to a local Dollar Tree, according to a tweet from OSN.

The outburst of anger was happening only 10 miles away from the trial of a police officer accused of killing another Black man, George Floyd.

"I'm thinking about black America, so many people who have lost loved ones and yet we have to look at another mother who lost a child," Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, said. "I miss my bother and she's going to miss her son."

LIVE UPDATES

The traffic stop that ended in Wright's death

Wright was with his girlfriend Sunday afternoon, driving to his older brother's house, when police pulled him over in Brooklyn Center over an expired tag, police said. Officers learned he had an outstanding warrant and attempted to handcuff him while he was standing outside his car.

Wright's older brother, Damik Bryant, told CNN he texted Wright moments before the shooting, asking what was taking him so long. Wright sent another text saying he was pulled over and asked for insurance information, Bryant said. Bryant told him to call their mother.

Wright gave officers his name before calling his mother, Bryant said.

"They asked him to step out the car, and you know his first instinct was, 'What did I do, what's wrong?' And they were like, 'Well, put the phone down, get out the car now, we'll talk to you about it when you get out,'" Bryant said.

"He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror," Wright's mother, Katie Wright, told CNN affiliate WCCO. "I heard the police officer come to the window and say, 'Put the phone down and get out of the car,' and Daunte said, 'Why?' And he said, 'We'll explain to you when you get out of the car,'" Katie Wright told CNN affiliate KARE.

"So, I heard the phone get either put on the dashboard or dropped, and I heard scuffling, and I heard the police officers say, 'Daunte don't run.' And then the other officer said, 'Put the phone down'" before it sounded like the phone was hung up, she said.

In the body-worn camera footage released Monday, an officer tells Wright "don't" as Wright twisted away from an officer to get back into the car. Gannon said it appeared from the video that Wright was trying to leave.

The officer whose camera footage was released is heard warning the man she's going to use her Taser on him, before repeatedly shouting, "Taser! Taser! Taser!"

Then, the officer is heard screaming, "Holy sh*t! I just shot him."

Police release body camera footage

Gannon said his release of the video was for the sake of transparency and that the BCA doesn't condone the release of video in ongoing investigations.

"I felt the community needed to know what happened. They needed to see it. I needed to be transparent. And I want to be forthright," Gannon said.

Gannon said the portion of body-worn camera footage released Monday led him to believe the shooting was accidental and that the officer's actions before the shooting were consistent with the department's training on Tasers.

"As I watched the video and listened to the officer's commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Gannon said. "This appears to me, from what I've viewed and the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright."

Gannon said he asked BCA to investigate and present its findings, "independent of me," to authorities and attorneys to review the case.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Justice said the shooting was a local matter and that the department is not involved in the investigation. The district attorney for Hennepin County said it sent the case to a different county to avoid an "appearance of a conflict of interest."

'How do we put life back together after this?'

An attorney for Wright's family, Ben Crump, called the shooting "entirely preventable" and "inhumane."

"As Minneapolis and the rest of the country continue to deal with the tragic killing of George Floyd, now we must also mourn the loss of this young man and father," he said.

For his family, it is difficult to see a way forward without Wright, his aunt Naisha Wright told CNN's Don Lemon.

"How do we put life back together after this?" she asked. "My mother shouldn't have to burying her grandchild my brother and my sister shouldn't be burying their son."

Many are looking for character flaws in her nephew to justify the fatal shooting, but she described him as a young man who loved his family and was loved by them, Wright said.

She questioned how the perpetrators of the Atlanta spa shootings and the shooting at a grocery store in Colorado were apprehended alive, but officers used force on her nephew.

"My great nephew now has to grow up without knowing, without being able to touch, his father," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 49°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Partly cloudy and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bloomfield North Knox

Image

North Daviess Clay City

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Noah Livingston

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

C-47 World War 2 Aircraft available for rides at Terre Haute Regional Airport

Image

One out of six people in our area could experience food insecurity this year - here's how you can he

Image

Significant Decline of Women in the Workforce

Image

Ivy Tech to host two different graduation ceremonies

Image

Community Challenges

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1279663

Reported Deaths: 23793
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5127739755
DuPage847771240
Will70461954
Lake63692959
Kane54505748
Winnebago30308457
Madison29578511
St. Clair26950499
McHenry26357275
Peoria20194274
Champaign19450136
Sangamon17395229
McLean16378169
Tazewell15362252
Rock Island14032303
Kankakee13300196
Kendall1204090
LaSalle11537228
Macon10077189
DeKalb9009118
Vermilion8965122
Adams8132116
Williamson7153125
Whiteside6657161
Boone626571
Clinton568990
Ogle563778
Grundy553371
Coles547594
Knox5223136
Jackson482263
Effingham464771
Henry463561
Macoupin454881
Livingston451582
Stephenson443479
Marion4373114
Franklin430370
Monroe428290
Woodford427562
Jefferson4117118
Randolph407484
Lee387249
Morgan373179
Montgomery362972
Logan356355
Fulton354350
Bureau349279
Christian347071
Perry312659
Fayette311954
Iroquois287864
Jersey259847
Douglas253535
McDonough251442
Saline246853
Lawrence238525
Shelby223437
Union222840
Crawford207925
Bond195324
Cass194224
Pike174851
Clark174132
Jo Daviess173324
Wayne172051
Warren171646
Hancock171030
Richland170039
Carroll167435
Ford166946
White166126
Edgar165239
Washington162125
Moultrie155325
Clay146542
Greene141832
Piatt140314
Mason139541
Johnson138314
De Witt136023
Wabash134012
Mercer133933
Massac130939
Cumberland127619
Menard117011
Jasper113917
Marshall96217
Hamilton81515
Schuyler6905
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59223
Edwards54412
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4661
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4373
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL20
Unassigned02288

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 698692

Reported Deaths: 13148
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion953091706
Lake50868931
Allen38607670
Hamilton34028404
St. Joseph33404537
Elkhart26868431
Vanderburgh21948393
Tippecanoe21483212
Johnson17346371
Porter17059297
Hendricks16638309
Clark12600190
Madison12239335
Vigo12109243
Monroe11253166
LaPorte10639204
Delaware10251183
Howard9572211
Kosciusko9009112
Hancock7866139
Bartholomew7807153
Warrick7660155
Floyd7509175
Wayne6849196
Grant6732167
Boone648199
Morgan6341137
Dubois6054117
Marshall5720108
Cass5658102
Dearborn565275
Henry5545100
Noble534983
Jackson489869
Shelby474495
Lawrence4304118
Gibson425788
Harrison425370
Montgomery414686
Clinton413953
DeKalb404183
Huntington373180
Whitley372639
Miami369965
Knox363889
Steuben359657
Putnam350760
Wabash344977
Jasper342246
Adams336852
Ripley332668
Jefferson306779
White306054
Daviess288199
Wells283680
Decatur278092
Fayette276762
Greene268785
Posey267533
Scott258753
Clay250944
LaGrange249670
Randolph233679
Washington228929
Spencer227231
Jennings224347
Fountain207245
Sullivan207241
Starke199452
Owen191056
Fulton189139
Jay184829
Carroll184520
Perry178536
Orange175852
Rush169424
Vermillion165543
Franklin164835
Tipton160743
Parke143516
Blackford132130
Pike129634
Pulaski112445
Newton102434
Brown98940
Crawford96814
Benton94913
Martin82115
Warren78715
Switzerland7688
Union69510
Ohio55411
Unassigned0405