Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How American Airlines pulls planes from pandemic storage

American Airlines is preparing to return many of its plans to the skies in anticipation of a summer travel surge. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.

Posted: Apr 12, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Apr 12, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Gregory Wallace and Pete Muntean, CNN

Roger Steele's mission is preparing a plane for your summer vacation.

Steele, an assistant manager at American Airlines' largest maintenance base, is leading a team of mechanics unwrapping, inspecting, cleaning and refurbishing jets that the airline placed in storage for much of the last year.

With so few travelers then, the airline simply didn't need as many planes. American retired entire models from its fleet -- it will no longer fly the Boeing 757 and 767, the Embraer E190 and the Airbus A330-300. Among other models, it selected some planes to keep flying, and put those it didn't need -- including 300 of the 737 workhorse -- temporarily in storage until economic and coronavirus conditions improved.

That's how the outdoor ramps -- at American's busy Tulsa, Oklahoma, maintenance facility became home to around 70 planes. Employees covered the engines with tarps, wrapped sensitive parts, such as airspeed sensors, that could be damaged by the elements, and laid foil protectors in the windows.

At least once every 10 days, there was a maintenance appointment for every single aircraft: check the engines, check the landing gear, rotate the tires to prevent flat spots.

"In many ways, we ... actually have more maintenance requirements on the aircraft that has been in storage or is in storage than we do if the aircraft is out actively flying," Steele told CNN.

Ed Sangricco, the managing director of the facility, said the airline was out of space and used nearby areas of the Tulsa airport to store the extra jets.

"They were parked on taxiways," Sangricco said. "Anywhere we could find a space, we had aircraft."

Travel surge

But in recent weeks, American saw demand climb with spring break, Easter and Passover travel. It saw vacationers book flights for the summer. And it saw a need for those idle planes.

Each day an airplane is parked, American loses about $50,000 in potential revenue, Steele said. That figure does not include the labor hours for the maintenance work.

So American began the meticulous process of putting the aircraft back into service, and it plans to have its entire remaining fleet back in the air by the end of this month.

American isn't alone in rebuilding its business. Southwest Airlines said Thursday it needs all flight attendants back at work this summer, and it is recalling the 2,700 who are on voluntary leaves of absence. After temporarily furloughing crewmembers, United is back to hiring, offering jobs to 300 new pilots. And Delta is bringing back about 400 of its pilots.

To be clear, US air travel has only rebounded to approximately 60% of where it stood before the pandemic.

But the average day is now more than 10 times busier than this time last year, when the US Transportation Security Administration screened less than 100,000 people per day nationwide. It used to screen between 2 and 2.5 million many days. US airline industry data shows more flights that are more full: On average, 75% of seats are occupied, up from 60% a month ago.

Intensive inspections

At American, restoring a single plane requires about 1,000 hours of work. Sangricco called it an "incredibly big task" to bring these planes "out of hibernation."

"The guys are checking the engine, all the systems on the engines to make sure it's performing," Steele explained as a nearby team worked on a 737 in a hangar that holds four jets simultaneously. "We'll change the oils, check all the fluids."

Flashlights flickered through the windows of the plane. Workers inside were removing interior panels and replacing carpeting -- part of a cosmetic overhaul to the passenger cabin while mechanics checked each of the essential flight systems. That additional renovation work will keep the plane in the hangar for about 20 days.

On the other side of the hangar, a mechanic flipped switches and pushed buttons inside a cockpit, testing computers and alarms. Another mechanic used a pump to lubricate the landing gear.

Every single part has an inspection, Steele said. "Even coffee makers on an aircraft have a maintenance manual and a prescribed test before the aircraft can go back to flight," he said.

'110% safe'

For the final step, American pilots put the plane in the air to verify all systems work before passengers come onboard.

"I want to go out and do this maintenance validation flight to ensure that the pressurization systems, navigation, communication" work, said Larry Toering, a 737 and 777 captain with American.

Among the critical inspection points is the engine bleed air fifth stage check valve on some Boeing 737s. The FAA warned last summer that corrosion of this part while the plane sits in storage could cause "dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart" -- a critical issue if it happens in flight.

Sangricco said travelers should not be concerned about this part failing on their next flight.

"All of the things that could have been negatively impacted by the fact that it was parked have been identified, they've been addressed, and they've been resolved," he said. "I can assure you 110% that these aircraft are safe and they're ready to fly."

Pilots are inspecting their skill set before flying again, too. A CNN analysis of safety reports filed with the federal government found pilots self-reporting errors they attributed to spending weeks or months away from the cockpit.

At the Tulsa maintenance base, employees said they were proud to see the airplanes they tended to for months returning to service.

"Every time you watch an aircraft that you've taken care of, that you've worked on here leave the ground, and the gear go up and then it flies off, it's just a wonderful feeling," Sangricco said.

The planes will return for regular maintenance, but Sangricco said he hopes none return to park.

"We hope not to be in the storage business ever again."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Morning Weather Update

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

junior department cotillion

Image

lighting and your car

Image

gaming for good hair drive

Image

bobes ribbon cutting

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

BIG ATTRACTION INSPIRED BY POKEMON

Image

PEOPLE GATHER FOR CARS & COFFEE

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1279663

Reported Deaths: 23793
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5127739755
DuPage847771240
Will70461954
Lake63692959
Kane54505748
Winnebago30308457
Madison29578511
St. Clair26950499
McHenry26357275
Peoria20194274
Champaign19450136
Sangamon17395229
McLean16378169
Tazewell15362252
Rock Island14032303
Kankakee13300196
Kendall1204090
LaSalle11537228
Macon10077189
DeKalb9009118
Vermilion8965122
Adams8132116
Williamson7153125
Whiteside6657161
Boone626571
Clinton568990
Ogle563778
Grundy553371
Coles547594
Knox5223136
Jackson482263
Effingham464771
Henry463561
Macoupin454881
Livingston451582
Stephenson443479
Marion4373114
Franklin430370
Monroe428290
Woodford427562
Jefferson4117118
Randolph407484
Lee387249
Morgan373179
Montgomery362972
Logan356355
Fulton354350
Bureau349279
Christian347071
Perry312659
Fayette311954
Iroquois287864
Jersey259847
Douglas253535
McDonough251442
Saline246853
Lawrence238525
Shelby223437
Union222840
Crawford207925
Bond195324
Cass194224
Pike174851
Clark174132
Jo Daviess173324
Wayne172051
Warren171646
Hancock171030
Richland170039
Carroll167435
Ford166946
White166126
Edgar165239
Washington162125
Moultrie155325
Clay146542
Greene141832
Piatt140314
Mason139541
Johnson138314
De Witt136023
Wabash134012
Mercer133933
Massac130939
Cumberland127619
Menard117011
Jasper113917
Marshall96217
Hamilton81515
Schuyler6905
Brown6846
Pulaski6787
Stark59223
Edwards54412
Henderson51914
Calhoun5072
Scott4661
Alexander46210
Gallatin4534
Putnam4373
Hardin36512
Pope3043
Out of IL20
Unassigned02288

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 698692

Reported Deaths: 13148
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion953091706
Lake50868931
Allen38607670
Hamilton34028404
St. Joseph33404537
Elkhart26868431
Vanderburgh21948393
Tippecanoe21483212
Johnson17346371
Porter17059297
Hendricks16638309
Clark12600190
Madison12239335
Vigo12109243
Monroe11253166
LaPorte10639204
Delaware10251183
Howard9572211
Kosciusko9009112
Hancock7866139
Bartholomew7807153
Warrick7660155
Floyd7509175
Wayne6849196
Grant6732167
Boone648199
Morgan6341137
Dubois6054117
Marshall5720108
Cass5658102
Dearborn565275
Henry5545100
Noble534983
Jackson489869
Shelby474495
Lawrence4304118
Gibson425788
Harrison425370
Montgomery414686
Clinton413953
DeKalb404183
Huntington373180
Whitley372639
Miami369965
Knox363889
Steuben359657
Putnam350760
Wabash344977
Jasper342246
Adams336852
Ripley332668
Jefferson306779
White306054
Daviess288199
Wells283680
Decatur278092
Fayette276762
Greene268785
Posey267533
Scott258753
Clay250944
LaGrange249670
Randolph233679
Washington228929
Spencer227231
Jennings224347
Fountain207245
Sullivan207241
Starke199452
Owen191056
Fulton189139
Jay184829
Carroll184520
Perry178536
Orange175852
Rush169424
Vermillion165543
Franklin164835
Tipton160743
Parke143516
Blackford132130
Pike129634
Pulaski112445
Newton102434
Brown98940
Crawford96814
Benton94913
Martin82115
Warren78715
Switzerland7688
Union69510
Ohio55411
Unassigned0405