'SNL' takes on the Derek Chauvin trial via a Minnesota morning show

Two Black anchors, played by Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson, and two White anchors, played by Alex Moffat and Kate McKinnon, found they had different perspectives on the Chauvin trial.

Posted: Apr 11, 2021 2:30 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2021 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

"Saturday Night Live" opened this week's episode tackling the news from the Derek Chauvin trial via a Minnesota morning show. The show included two Black anchors, played by Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson, and two White anchors, played by Alex Moffat and Kate McKinnon.

"It's been a tough week for news," Nwodim's anchor said. "There's so much to get into, but first we start with the trial of Derek Chauvin."

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is on trial on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

Nwodim's anchor said that watching the trial brought back "so many bad feelings" from last summer.

"Sounds like we all agree there's no way that Derek Chauvin walks away from this," McKinnon's anchor said.

Nwodim and Thompson's anchors stopped her there.

"Well...," Nwodim and Thompson's anchors said, scrunching their faces.

Nwodim's anchor added, "Let's just say, we've seen this movie before."

McKinnon's anchor noted that "historically, police have gotten away in other cases like this."

"Historically?" Thompson's anchor asked.

"She means every single time," Nwodim's anchor said.

Moffat's anchor then tried to jump in, saying that he wanted to pick his words carefully when talking about subjects like race.

"To quote Thomas Jefferson..." he began.

"That's a bad start," Thompson's anchor responded.

McKinnon's anchor then said that the morning show team should get another opinion, so she asked the show's Black weatherman, played by Chris Redd, to join in.

"Man, don't put me into this mess!" Redd's weatherman said. "I'm still in hot water for being in that Paul Pierce video."

The news team then tried to move on to other big stories from the week.

"More sad news this week, unfortunately we lost royalty yesterday," McKinnon's anchor said.

"Yes, the rapper DMX died," Nwodim's anchor added.

McKinnon's anchor tried to correct her colleague by saying she was talking about "the prince."

"Girl, Prince been dead," Nwodim's anchor said referencing the late singer.

Moffat's anchor explained that she meant Prince Philip of England.

"Meghan Markle's boyfriend??" Thompson's anchor asked.

The team then tried to find another story they could all agree on, but before long the anchors gave up and just said the show's opening catchphrase, "Live... From New York! It's Saturday night!"

