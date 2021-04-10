Clear

Matt Gaetz shows Donald Trump's defiant style is here to stay

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports on the "Save America Summit" held by Women for America First at Trump National Doral outside Miami where Trump supporters are echoing his claims that he didn't lose the 2020 presidential election.

Posted: Apr 10, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Apr 10, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

In a fiery defense of his reputation Friday night, embattled Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz showed how former President Donald Trump's brash, defiant politics now serve as the template for survival for the most unwelcome figures in a Republican Party that's out of power in Washington and desperately trying to reposition for 2022.

He followed in the footsteps of the former President, blaming "cancel culture" for his troubles, fashioning himself as a crusader for the principles that Trump espoused and vowing that he was "built for the battle" while addressing the "Save America Summit" held by Women for America First at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Gaetz is facing a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations and on Friday, the House Ethics Committee said it was opening an investigation into allegations surrounding him. His Friday evening performance -- his first public appearance since news of the federal investigation broke last week -- was yet another distraction for the Republican Party as top GOP leaders and donors descend on nearby Palm Beach this weekend for their spring meeting, which is a chance to regroup and reshape their message after losing control of the White House and US Senate and are still relegated to the minority in the US House.

The Florida congressman has strongly denied all allegations, and no charges have been brought against him. But few GOP members of Congress have rushed to defend him. At the same time, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a longtime critic of Trump, is the only congressional Republican who has called on Gaetz to resign.

Despite Gaetz's loyalty to Trump, the former President has largely stayed away from the controversy in public, only weighing in after The New York Times, CNN and others reported this week that Gaetz sought a preemptive pardon. A Gaetz spokesperson denied to the Times the pardon request was related to the Justice Department investigation. After the news broke, Trump issued a brief statement. "Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."

At a time when the GOP is trying to regain its footing to fight President Joe Biden's increasingly liberal agenda and deal with the corporate blowback to legislation like the restrictive new voting law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature in Georgia, Gaetz has distracted from that work by taking a page from Trump's playbook, often characterized by the refusal to apologize and an eagerness to blame others even when that logic makes no sense. Gaetz framed his problems Friday as a product of his willingness to stand up to leaders of both parties and to "the swamp" in Washington, DC.

"Let me assure you, I have not yet begun to fight," Gaetz said. "I'm built for the battle, and I'm not going anywhere. The smears against me range from distortions of my personal life, to wild -- and I mean wild -- conspiracy theories."

Positioning himself as a champion for Trump's "America first" agenda, he added that he wouldn't be intimidated by "lying media" and again said he was a victim of extortion -- a claim he trotted out on Fox News last week after the investigation became public. Standing in front of the Trump club, he used many of the same phrases that the former President adopted when both his personal and professional conduct has been under scrutiny.

"I may be a canceled man in some corners. I may even be a wanted man by the deep state," Gaetz said. "But I hear the millions of Americans who feel forgotten, canceled, ignored, marginalized and targeted. I draw confidence knowing the silent majority is growing louder by the day in this great country."

A distraction for a party out of power

Gaetz is just one member of the GOP -- but his jaw-dropping speech was yet another example of how the Republican Party is still in the thrall of Trump, unable to move beyond his tactics and obsessions as they strategize about how to win in 2022.

As they meet this weekend to craft the message for 2022 and 2024, it is striking how much the party is still fighting the last battle -- defined by its embrace of Trump's false conspiracy theories about voting and the 2020 election, which have morphed into the hundreds of bills in state legislatures that would make voting harder. Those efforts are sure to come up Saturday night when Trump will serve as the marquee speaker at a Mar-a-Lago event as part of the Republican National Committee's spring meeting.

After Trump's tumultuous tenure in the White House and his role in inciting the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, there are clear warning signs that the GOP message is failing to resonate or even break through as the party shapes its agenda headed into the midterm elections.

President Joe Biden has maintained strong approval ratings and his Covid relief package proved popular with voters despite solid opposition from congressional Republicans. In polling in the first quarter of 2021, Gallup also found that an average of 49% of US adults now identify with the Democratic Party or said they were independents who lean toward that party, compared with 40% who said they were Republican or Republican leaners. That was the largest gap since the end of 2012; Democrats' advantage has typically been between 4 to 6 percentage points.

While Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, criticized Trump's conduct in the run up to the insurrection, there is little indication the party is showing less tolerance for the conspiracy-filled politics that have served as the model for visible GOP figures like Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The House Ethics Committee's announcement that it was looking into potential misconduct by Gaetz added another layer of jeopardy to his situation.

"The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct," Ethics Chairman Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat, and ranking Republican member Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, said in a joint statement Friday.

In response, Gaetz's office told CNN that the "allegations are blatantly false and have not been validated by a single human being willing to put their name behind them."

CNN has previously reported that federal investigators have been examining allegations that Gaetz had sex with an underage girl who was 17 at the time and with other women who were provided drugs and money in violation of sex trafficking and prostitution laws. Investigators are also trying to determine whether Gaetz was provided travel and women in exchange for political favors as part of a broader probe, people familiar with the investigation tell CNN.

The House Ethics Committee alluded to a CNN report last week that Gaetz allegedly showed off to other lawmakers photos and videos of nude women he said he had slept with, including while on the House floor. Multiple sources, including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them.

But in classic Trumpian fashion, Gaetz distracted from those allegations Friday evening, devoting much of his speech to his efforts to spot the potential of women on his staff as he said he elevated them to more prominent roles.

On Saturday, Gaetz's office released a lengthy statement attacking Georgia Democrats over the corporate backlash to the new law, which misspelled their names, and hitting Biden for his handling of the border crisis. It didn't mention the allegations against the congressman.

It was, yet again, a master class in deflection, one likely to impress the former President, who still holds sway over a party trying to chart its course without him in the White House.

This story has been updated with a statement from Gaetz's office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Paris
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered rain and thunder likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Casey-Westfield Marshall

Image

Roncalli

Image

WEST VIGO AVON

Image

Sullivan THN

Image

Northview North Central

Image

Depth of field artwork will top off new Rose-Hulman building

Image

Long-time Terre Haute public servant to retire

Image

Thrive West Central with special opportunity to help elderly population in the Wabash Valley

Image

Knox County plans to reduce the number of outstanding warrants with a "Warrant Compliance Event"

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1273085

Reported Deaths: 23762
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5100069746
DuPage842611239
Will70087953
Lake63482959
Kane54133747
Winnebago30076457
Madison29512511
St. Clair26895498
McHenry26189273
Peoria19892273
Champaign19379136
Sangamon17321229
McLean16255167
Tazewell15218248
Rock Island13984303
Kankakee13246195
Kendall1195190
LaSalle11485227
Macon10039189
Vermilion8947122
DeKalb8910117
Adams8124116
Williamson7126125
Whiteside6591161
Boone622171
Clinton568790
Ogle559778
Grundy552071
Coles547094
Knox5197136
Jackson481063
Effingham463771
Henry462261
Macoupin453481
Livingston449482
Stephenson440879
Marion4369114
Franklin429770
Monroe426990
Woodford422861
Jefferson4110118
Randolph407184
Lee384149
Morgan372379
Montgomery361971
Logan355055
Fulton349850
Bureau347879
Christian345771
Perry312359
Fayette311654
Iroquois287663
Jersey258947
Douglas253335
McDonough249742
Saline246353
Lawrence238525
Union222840
Shelby222537
Crawford207825
Bond195024
Cass193624
Pike174851
Clark173732
Wayne171951
Jo Daviess171823
Warren171346
Hancock170830
Richland169839
Carroll166735
Ford166546
White165926
Edgar165039
Washington161925
Moultrie155125
Clay146442
Greene141732
Piatt140314
Mason138641
Johnson138014
De Witt135223
Wabash134012
Mercer133733
Massac130839
Cumberland127419
Menard116411
Jasper113717
Marshall95317
Hamilton81415
Schuyler6905
Brown6826
Pulaski6787
Stark58323
Edwards54312
Henderson51914
Calhoun5062
Scott4651
Alexander46210
Gallatin4524
Putnam4363
Hardin36512
Pope3033
Out of IL50
Unassigned02286

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 696175

Reported Deaths: 13131
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion949081705
Lake50667928
Allen38441668
Hamilton33921404
St. Joseph33164534
Elkhart26762430
Vanderburgh21920393
Tippecanoe21370212
Johnson17293371
Porter16958297
Hendricks16602308
Clark12570190
Madison12204335
Vigo12075243
Monroe11196166
LaPorte10549204
Delaware10220182
Howard9538211
Kosciusko8986112
Hancock7818137
Bartholomew7785152
Warrick7649155
Floyd7495175
Wayne6841196
Grant6720167
Boone646399
Morgan6322137
Dubois6049117
Marshall5698108
Cass5650102
Dearborn563874
Henry5542100
Noble532383
Jackson488869
Shelby473895
Lawrence4296118
Gibson424888
Harrison424870
Montgomery413286
Clinton412353
DeKalb401583
Huntington371080
Whitley370539
Miami369265
Knox362889
Steuben357557
Putnam350360
Wabash344377
Jasper340846
Adams336452
Ripley332168
White305454
Jefferson305279
Daviess287999
Wells283080
Decatur277692
Fayette276362
Greene268385
Posey267233
Scott258453
Clay249844
LaGrange249270
Randolph233179
Washington227429
Spencer226631
Jennings223847
Fountain207145
Sullivan206841
Starke198552
Owen190456
Fulton188439
Jay184528
Carroll184020
Perry178436
Orange175352
Rush168824
Vermillion165143
Franklin164335
Tipton160343
Parke143316
Blackford131530
Pike129634
Pulaski111945
Newton102134
Brown98540
Crawford96714
Benton94413
Martin81815
Warren78015
Switzerland7668
Union69310
Ohio55311
Unassigned0405