Clear

Biden is right: Caregiving is part of our nation's infrastructure

Article Image

As a new debate begins over President Joe Biden's ambitious infrastructure proposal, the Brent Spence Bridge in Ohio offers a lesson for the challenges facing the administration. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

Posted: Apr 10, 2021 1:30 AM
Updated: Apr 10, 2021 1:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Giovanna Gray Lockhart

You've heard these phrases before or may have used them yourself. "My mom is the rock of our family." "I wouldn't be where I am today without my grandmother." "My mom and dad worked two jobs so their kids could go to college." After more than a year spent separated from our families, these thoughts might give you a feeling of warmth or a twinge of longing.

Here's another way to look at them.

The support that family caregivers provide to others who work and study outside the home is quiet, mostly invisible and mostly by women. It also forms the bedrock of many people's lives. It's what allows them to leave the home to work and go to college and support their families and get ahead. Call it economic infrastructure, because that is what family care giving is. Our economy would collapse without it.

President Biden is embarking on once-in-a-generation legislation that will shore up our nation's infrastructure. We've learned about the traditional infrastructure like roads, bridges and broadband. He will soon unveil his second package: supporting American families through essential care infrastructure -- economic policies that let humans care for themselves and others. Policies that will enable women to continue working and caring for their families.

I have been surprised to see so many in the media, generally sympathetic to this legislative framework, refer to it as "social welfare." Calling affordable childcare, universal preschool, paid leave and care-giving support "social welfare" means accepting the host of partisan-peddled connotations associated with welfare.

Using this as a frame draws a distinction -- the word "infrastructure" connotes something solid, essential, distributed and in the public interest. But as we have all learned in the course of the last pandemic year, care infrastructure is just that: Caregivers are "rocks" and the solid foundation upon which the economy works. Without it, our families, our paychecks, our labor force participation, our workplaces all decline and we all suffer and collectively fall behind.

Indeed, "the invisible work," so often undertaken by women, was stripped away this past year. And it wasn't pretty. In huge numbers women faced impossible decisions: choose (temporarily if they were lucky) between family and job; they could not have both.

The stories and examples are myriad: A working mom fired because she was juggling caring for her children and doing her paid job; another one gives birth on a Tuesday and has to return to work on Monday or lose her family's livelihood. Then there are the women of the sandwich generation, caring for aging parents with dementia or other infirmity, managing young children on virtual school and attempting to work full time from home.

The harsh truth is that for many caregivers, we do quit our jobs to care for new babies, the children now home from school, some indefinitely, the sick relatives... and ourselves. Millions of women have left the workforce because of it.

When this happens, our economy suffers. If women in America joined and remained in the workforce at the same rate as women in Norway, we would add $1.6 trillion to the economy, according to research published in 2017 by S&P Global. Paid leave and affordable, universal pre-K childcare would go a long way toward enabling similar participation rates. But as of 2020, just over 20% of civilian workers in America had access to any sort of paid family leave, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The pandemic has only widened the divide between those who can afford private child care and those who cannot. As Americans, we have internalized the notion that taking care of people isn't the business of government. We don't think we deserve things like paid family and medical leave. Sure, maybe if you work for a big company in the right zip code with a generous employer you can get paid leave, but if you make $12 an hour at Burger King, you may well have to go back to work three days after having your baby or losing your mom to cancer. This is wrong.

Unfortunately, as Biden is trying to advance a holistic understanding on the issue, some deride for political gain the concept of family care giving as an infrastructure fundamental to the economy. Instead they aim to tarnish it with the "social welfare" tag.

The White House Communications Director, Kate Bedingfield, a working mother herself, has said unequivocally, "If they want to pick a fight about whether these things that are foundational to families' ability to put food on the table and do their jobs are infrastructure or not, that is a fight we welcome."

We are at an inflection point. A vision for 21st century infrastructure can include, this time, a workforce and an invisible group of laborers that hasn't been acknowledged, paid or has lived in poverty for decades.

Let's choose the right words for this life-changing legislation and stick to it: Caring for humans is essential infrastructure and the backbone of our economy. Neglect this infrastructure, everything collapses and crumbles. Invest in it, and you build a stronger society and economy that lifts everyone up. It is long overdue. Just ask women, they have been doing it for decades.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
A Rainy, Windy Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield Marshall

Image

Roncalli

Image

WEST VIGO AVON

Image

Sullivan THN

Image

Northview North Central

Image

Depth of field artwork will top off new Rose-Hulman building

Image

Long-time Terre Haute public servant to retire

Image

Thrive West Central with special opportunity to help elderly population in the Wabash Valley

Image

Knox County plans to reduce the number of outstanding warrants with a "Warrant Compliance Event"

Image

Bill dealing with authority of health officials draws concern from Public Health Association

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1269078

Reported Deaths: 23740
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5084269742
DuPage839271239
Will69893953
Lake63288958
Kane53949745
Winnebago29940457
Madison29475510
St. Clair26850497
McHenry26081273
Peoria19693273
Champaign19324136
Sangamon17270228
McLean16157167
Tazewell15104246
Rock Island13937302
Kankakee13213195
Kendall1192090
LaSalle11456227
Macon10018189
Vermilion8934122
DeKalb8861117
Adams8115116
Williamson7116125
Whiteside6554159
Boone620671
Clinton568290
Ogle557978
Grundy550871
Coles546294
Knox5186136
Jackson480462
Effingham462471
Henry460160
Macoupin452781
Livingston447982
Stephenson438679
Marion4367114
Franklin429070
Monroe426390
Woodford418561
Jefferson4099118
Randolph406884
Lee382649
Morgan372379
Montgomery361771
Logan354455
Bureau346679
Fulton346450
Christian344771
Perry312359
Fayette311054
Iroquois287063
Jersey258948
Douglas253235
McDonough248942
Saline246153
Lawrence238525
Union222840
Shelby222137
Crawford207624
Bond194924
Cass193524
Pike174450
Clark173532
Wayne171851
Jo Daviess171423
Warren171346
Hancock170630
Richland169739
Carroll166335
Ford166146
White165826
Edgar164839
Washington161825
Moultrie154825
Clay146442
Greene141732
Piatt140314
Johnson137914
Mason137741
De Witt134823
Wabash134012
Mercer133133
Massac130839
Cumberland127319
Menard116110
Jasper113717
Marshall94917
Hamilton81415
Schuyler6895
Brown6826
Pulaski6787
Stark58123
Edwards54312
Henderson51914
Calhoun5062
Scott4651
Alexander46210
Gallatin4514
Putnam4363
Hardin36412
Pope3033
Out of IL30
Unassigned02283

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 694836

Reported Deaths: 13114
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion947041702
Lake50569926
Allen38344666
Hamilton33867404
St. Joseph33020534
Elkhart26711429
Vanderburgh21899393
Tippecanoe21316211
Johnson17265371
Porter16915297
Hendricks16586308
Clark12556189
Madison12187335
Vigo12062243
Monroe11142166
LaPorte10522204
Delaware10204182
Howard9524211
Kosciusko8952112
Hancock7804137
Bartholomew7774152
Warrick7642155
Floyd7488175
Wayne6830196
Grant6704167
Boone644999
Morgan6318136
Dubois6046116
Marshall5682108
Cass5648102
Dearborn563273
Henry5536100
Noble531583
Jackson488069
Shelby473095
Lawrence4285117
Gibson424188
Harrison423970
Montgomery412886
Clinton411753
DeKalb400583
Huntington370780
Whitley369939
Miami369165
Knox362889
Steuben356657
Putnam350260
Wabash343677
Jasper339746
Adams336252
Ripley331867
White305154
Jefferson304779
Daviess287999
Wells282480
Decatur277392
Fayette276262
Greene268185
Posey267133
Scott257853
Clay249444
LaGrange248470
Randolph232979
Washington227129
Spencer226631
Jennings223547
Fountain207145
Sullivan206841
Starke197252
Owen189556
Fulton188239
Jay184328
Carroll183520
Perry178436
Orange175052
Rush168624
Vermillion164843
Franklin163935
Tipton159943
Parke143116
Blackford131229
Pike129634
Pulaski111545
Newton102034
Brown98540
Crawford96714
Benton94113
Martin81815
Warren77815
Switzerland7668
Union69310
Ohio55311
Unassigned0404