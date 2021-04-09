Clear

Why the next 7 days will be critical for Matt Gaetz

CNN's Sunlen Serfaty takes a look at Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-FL) political career.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Thursday night, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger became the first House Republican to call for Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) to resign amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations.

Kinzinger's decision to be the first off the fence when it comes to Gaetz isn't terribly surprising given that the Illinois Republican has been one of the most outspoken critics of former President Donald Trump and his closest allies, which very much includes Gaetz.

The key question is whether Kinzinger's public pronouncement on Gaetz makes it easier for other GOP members to join him in calling for the Florida Republican to step aside or whether Kinzinger remains a lone wolf on the GOP side on this issue -- as he has long been in his willingness to publicly criticize Trump.

We'll find out soon enough. After a two-week Easter recess, Congress is coming back to Washington on Monday. Which means that lots and lots of House Republicans are going to get asked lots and lots of questions about whether Gaetz should stay or go. And unlike when they are on recess and can simply refuse to return reporters' phone calls, dodging every reporter in the Capitol is basically impossible when Congress is in session. (There are a lot of secret entrances in and out of the US Capitol building, but the best reporters know them all.)

Which means that every GOP member -- from the rank-and-file to the party leaders -- has to have some sort of Gaetz comment ready as they board their flights back to Washington early next week. That, in and of itself, would be a major change from the almost complete silence from House Republicans since the Gaetz story (or, really, series of stories) broke late last month.

To date, this is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's response to Gaetz: "I just read the story. Those are serious implications." He said that on Fox News on March 31 -- before adding: "If it comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him [from committees] if that were the case. Right now, Matt Gaetz says it is not true, and we don't have any information. So, let's get all the information."

McCarthy, as well as the 2nd and 3rd ranking Republicans in House leadership -- Steve Scalise (Louisiana) and Liz Cheney (Wyoming), respectively -- didn't return calls earlier this week by CNN seeking comment about Gaetz's situation.

That silence could mean any one of several things:

1) McCarthy and the rest of the Party leadership are calibrating and coordinating their response to speak as one voice when they finally do speak -- presumably early next week.

2) House Republicans are staying silent to let Gaetz twist in the wind since he has not exactly made a lot of friends during his time on Washington.

3) House Republicans, still cowed by Trump, are unwilling to condemn Gaetz or call on him to be removed from committees or resign for fear of angering the former President and his band of supporters.

No matter the reason it's going to get increasingly difficult for Republicans -- starting Monday -- to maintain their silence. Which means that the next week should not only answer the question of what their silence means but also provide us with some sense of where Gaetz's future lies.

If I had to guess, I would think that most members still try to dodge by insisting that the investigation isn't yet concluded and until it is they will reserve comment. There may be a few more who join Kinzinger, seeing it either a matter of principle and/or a chance to pay back Gaetz. And a handful of Freedom Caucus types -- like Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan -- are likely to continue to defend Gaetz and suggest this is all nothing more than some sort of "deep state" conspiracy. (Worth noting: The investigation began during the Trump administration with the Department of Justice run by Attorney General Bill Barr.)

No matter how many of his colleagues speak out against him -- whether calling for him to be removed from committees or, like Kinzinger, to resign -- Gaetz seems likely to try to stick it out. He has repeatedly pledged he will not resign -- most recently in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner earlier this week -- and is under no obligation to do so, even if every single one of his GOP colleagues called for it. (New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, remains in office despite facing calls to resign from both US senators and a slew of House members from his state.)

But Gaetz has already made clear that he is looking for ways out of Congress. Maybe if enough pressure is exerted on him by his colleagues, he just peaces out rather than deal with the negative attention.

We'll likely know whether that pressure is going to come within the next seven days -- or sooner.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Gradually Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

More job opportunities opening in the Wabash Valley

Image

Friday: Sunshine takes over, showers possible. High: 77

Image

TH South West Vigo

Image

VU Women

Image

TH NORTH WEST VIGO

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

Storm doors can be a great addition to your home

Image

Here's you can help protect kids, and grab a donut

Image

Vincennes University holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Image

Multi-million dollar road revitalization project in the works for North Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1269078

Reported Deaths: 23740
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5084269742
DuPage839271239
Will69893953
Lake63288958
Kane53949745
Winnebago29940457
Madison29475510
St. Clair26850497
McHenry26081273
Peoria19693273
Champaign19324136
Sangamon17270228
McLean16157167
Tazewell15104246
Rock Island13937302
Kankakee13213195
Kendall1192090
LaSalle11456227
Macon10018189
Vermilion8934122
DeKalb8861117
Adams8115116
Williamson7116125
Whiteside6554159
Boone620671
Clinton568290
Ogle557978
Grundy550871
Coles546294
Knox5186136
Jackson480462
Effingham462471
Henry460160
Macoupin452781
Livingston447982
Stephenson438679
Marion4367114
Franklin429070
Monroe426390
Woodford418561
Jefferson4099118
Randolph406884
Lee382649
Morgan372379
Montgomery361771
Logan354455
Bureau346679
Fulton346450
Christian344771
Perry312359
Fayette311054
Iroquois287063
Jersey258948
Douglas253235
McDonough248942
Saline246153
Lawrence238525
Union222840
Shelby222137
Crawford207624
Bond194924
Cass193524
Pike174450
Clark173532
Wayne171851
Jo Daviess171423
Warren171346
Hancock170630
Richland169739
Carroll166335
Ford166146
White165826
Edgar164839
Washington161825
Moultrie154825
Clay146442
Greene141732
Piatt140314
Johnson137914
Mason137741
De Witt134823
Wabash134012
Mercer133133
Massac130839
Cumberland127319
Menard116110
Jasper113717
Marshall94917
Hamilton81415
Schuyler6895
Brown6826
Pulaski6787
Stark58123
Edwards54312
Henderson51914
Calhoun5062
Scott4651
Alexander46210
Gallatin4514
Putnam4363
Hardin36412
Pope3033
Out of IL30
Unassigned02283

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 694836

Reported Deaths: 13114
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion947041702
Lake50569926
Allen38344666
Hamilton33867404
St. Joseph33020534
Elkhart26711429
Vanderburgh21899393
Tippecanoe21316211
Johnson17265371
Porter16915297
Hendricks16586308
Clark12556189
Madison12187335
Vigo12062243
Monroe11142166
LaPorte10522204
Delaware10204182
Howard9524211
Kosciusko8952112
Hancock7804137
Bartholomew7774152
Warrick7642155
Floyd7488175
Wayne6830196
Grant6704167
Boone644999
Morgan6318136
Dubois6046116
Marshall5682108
Cass5648102
Dearborn563273
Henry5536100
Noble531583
Jackson488069
Shelby473095
Lawrence4285117
Gibson424188
Harrison423970
Montgomery412886
Clinton411753
DeKalb400583
Huntington370780
Whitley369939
Miami369165
Knox362889
Steuben356657
Putnam350260
Wabash343677
Jasper339746
Adams336252
Ripley331867
White305154
Jefferson304779
Daviess287999
Wells282480
Decatur277392
Fayette276262
Greene268185
Posey267133
Scott257853
Clay249444
LaGrange248470
Randolph232979
Washington227129
Spencer226631
Jennings223547
Fountain207145
Sullivan206841
Starke197252
Owen189556
Fulton188239
Jay184328
Carroll183520
Perry178436
Orange175052
Rush168624
Vermillion164843
Franklin163935
Tipton159943
Parke143116
Blackford131229
Pike129634
Pulaski111545
Newton102034
Brown98540
Crawford96714
Benton94113
Martin81815
Warren77815
Switzerland7668
Union69310
Ohio55311
Unassigned0404