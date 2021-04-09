Clear

5 things to know for April 9: Covid-19, Capitol riots, Amazon, Myanmar, S. Carolina

About a quarter of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. But as CNN's Alexandra Field reports, health experts are focusing on younger adults who have not yet been vaccinated, as well as children, who they say are spreading coronavirus through sports and daycare.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

California had its worst wildfire season ever last year. With record-breaking temperatures and months of dry weather, officials worry this year won't be any better. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Brazil's Senate is opening an inquiry into the country's handling of the pandemic as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to defy public health advice and refuse lockdown measures. March was Brazil's deadliest month since the pandemic began. More than 345,000 Brazilians have died of Covid-19, a toll second only to the US. Meanwhile, countries around the world have announced changes to their vaccination programs after UK and EU regulators found a "possible link" between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and "very rare" blood clot cases. Both regulators stressed the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh the risks. About 1 in 4 US adults are now fully vaccinated, and more than a third have had a first shot.

2. Capitol riots

A new report by the US Capitol Police watchdog reveals there were even more security failures leading up to the January 6 Capitol riots than previously assumed. Capitol Police officers had expired ammunition and ineffective shields, the USCP Inspector General found. Capitol Police also received and did not appear to take advantage of a warning about a map of the tunnel system under the Capitol weeks before the insurrection, according to the findings. The inspector general is expected to testify on Capitol Hill next week about the report and his findings. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have gotten the green light from the Justice Department to start cutting guilty plea deals with Capitol riot defendants, which could start bringing some of the hundreds of cases to a close.

3. Amazon

Vote counting is underway in a milestone union election at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. The union drive, conducted by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, is the largest effort by US-based Amazon workers to unionize thus far. About 6,000 workers were eligible to vote, and the stakes are high for both sides. A successful union drive could encourage similar efforts around the country, potentially changing how Amazon works with many of its 950,000 US-based employees. Amazon has been vocally opposed to the union effort, which could turn off some employees and local politicians. Now, a mailbox recently installed outside of the Bessemer location is causing controversy. Email correspondence allegedly reveals Amazon had urged the US Postal Service to install and monitor the mailbox prior to the vote, in which workers were allowed to use mail-in ballots. If the union attempt fails, the union could use this mailbox mystery to challenge the election results.

4. Myanmar

Myanmar's Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun is trying to justify the military's bloody takeover of the country, saying the ousting of elected government officials in February was "not a coup." Zaw Min Tun also said the junta is not responsible for more than 600 people who have died in protests and clashes with police and military in the streets. In a wide-ranging interview with CNN, Zaw Min Tun said the generals are merely "safeguarding" the country while they investigate a "fraudulent" election. After seizing control of the government, the country's military declared a yearlong state of emergency, after which new elections would be held. Now, Zaw Min Tun says that state of emergency could be extended, postponing elections indefinitely.

5. South Carolina shooting

A South Carolina community is reeling after a former NFL player, according to authorities, shot and killed five people -- including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two young grandchildren -- before killing himself. Detectives say Phillip Adams shot Dr. Robert Lesslie, his family members and two others, and they're trying to figure out why. There's no evidence Adams was a patient of Lesslie's, and "there's nothing about this right now that makes sense to any of us," a local sheriff said of the case. In a grim coincidence, another former NFL player, Travis Rudolph, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a double shooting Wednesday in Lake Park, Florida.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Unseen vintage footage of 'off duty' Queen Elizabeth revealed

Home movies just feel different when you're royalty.

Forecasters expect another overactive hurricane season with 17 named storms

Get ready for Bill, Claudette, Elsa and their other unwelcome friends.

Prince's previously unreleased 'Welcome 2 America' album is dropping in July

You know someone's a legend when he's still rocking worlds five years after his death.

America is facing a ketchup packet shortage

And yes, somehow it relates to the pandemic.

Costco's beloved food courts are coming back 

All rise for the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo!

We have a podcast!

We're serving up your favorite news fix twice a day so you'll always know what's happening. We'll start your morning smart with the top headlines, and in the evening, let 5 Things be your evening commute home -- even when that commute is just to the next room .

You can listen on CNN.com, Spotify, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. Or, ask your smart home device to "Play CNN's 5 Things podcast." We know you'll love it! 

TODAY'S NUMBER

500 million

That's how many LinkedIn users' data is for sale on a website popular with hackers, the company confirmed. The data includes user IDs, names, email addresses, phone numbers, genders, professional titles and links to other social media profiles, and is being auctioned off for a four-figure sum.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"January 6 changed me. I never thought in my life, I never read in history books to where our form of government had been attacked, at our seat of government ... by our own people."

US Sen. Joe Manchin, who said in an interview with CNN that the Capitol riots reinforced his commitment to bipartisanship. The West Virginia senator holds outsized influence in a chamber where Democrats control the narrowest possible majority under a 50-50 partisan split.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Go for Baroque

You know it's a party when there are four harpsichords. Get revved for the weekend with J.S. Bach's rousing Concerto in A Minor, courtesy of the Netherlands Bach Society. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Gradually Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

More job opportunities opening in the Wabash Valley

Image

Friday: Sunshine takes over, showers possible. High: 77

Image

TH South West Vigo

Image

VU Women

Image

TH NORTH WEST VIGO

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

Storm doors can be a great addition to your home

Image

Here's you can help protect kids, and grab a donut

Image

Vincennes University holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Image

Multi-million dollar road revitalization project in the works for North Terre Haute

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1269078

Reported Deaths: 23740
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5084269742
DuPage839271239
Will69893953
Lake63288958
Kane53949745
Winnebago29940457
Madison29475510
St. Clair26850497
McHenry26081273
Peoria19693273
Champaign19324136
Sangamon17270228
McLean16157167
Tazewell15104246
Rock Island13937302
Kankakee13213195
Kendall1192090
LaSalle11456227
Macon10018189
Vermilion8934122
DeKalb8861117
Adams8115116
Williamson7116125
Whiteside6554159
Boone620671
Clinton568290
Ogle557978
Grundy550871
Coles546294
Knox5186136
Jackson480462
Effingham462471
Henry460160
Macoupin452781
Livingston447982
Stephenson438679
Marion4367114
Franklin429070
Monroe426390
Woodford418561
Jefferson4099118
Randolph406884
Lee382649
Morgan372379
Montgomery361771
Logan354455
Bureau346679
Fulton346450
Christian344771
Perry312359
Fayette311054
Iroquois287063
Jersey258948
Douglas253235
McDonough248942
Saline246153
Lawrence238525
Union222840
Shelby222137
Crawford207624
Bond194924
Cass193524
Pike174450
Clark173532
Wayne171851
Jo Daviess171423
Warren171346
Hancock170630
Richland169739
Carroll166335
Ford166146
White165826
Edgar164839
Washington161825
Moultrie154825
Clay146442
Greene141732
Piatt140314
Johnson137914
Mason137741
De Witt134823
Wabash134012
Mercer133133
Massac130839
Cumberland127319
Menard116110
Jasper113717
Marshall94917
Hamilton81415
Schuyler6895
Brown6826
Pulaski6787
Stark58123
Edwards54312
Henderson51914
Calhoun5062
Scott4651
Alexander46210
Gallatin4514
Putnam4363
Hardin36412
Pope3033
Out of IL30
Unassigned02283

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 694836

Reported Deaths: 13114
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion947041702
Lake50569926
Allen38344666
Hamilton33867404
St. Joseph33020534
Elkhart26711429
Vanderburgh21899393
Tippecanoe21316211
Johnson17265371
Porter16915297
Hendricks16586308
Clark12556189
Madison12187335
Vigo12062243
Monroe11142166
LaPorte10522204
Delaware10204182
Howard9524211
Kosciusko8952112
Hancock7804137
Bartholomew7774152
Warrick7642155
Floyd7488175
Wayne6830196
Grant6704167
Boone644999
Morgan6318136
Dubois6046116
Marshall5682108
Cass5648102
Dearborn563273
Henry5536100
Noble531583
Jackson488069
Shelby473095
Lawrence4285117
Gibson424188
Harrison423970
Montgomery412886
Clinton411753
DeKalb400583
Huntington370780
Whitley369939
Miami369165
Knox362889
Steuben356657
Putnam350260
Wabash343677
Jasper339746
Adams336252
Ripley331867
White305154
Jefferson304779
Daviess287999
Wells282480
Decatur277392
Fayette276262
Greene268185
Posey267133
Scott257853
Clay249444
LaGrange248470
Randolph232979
Washington227129
Spencer226631
Jennings223547
Fountain207145
Sullivan206841
Starke197252
Owen189556
Fulton188239
Jay184328
Carroll183520
Perry178436
Orange175052
Rush168624
Vermillion164843
Franklin163935
Tipton159943
Parke143116
Blackford131229
Pike129634
Pulaski111545
Newton102034
Brown98540
Crawford96714
Benton94113
Martin81815
Warren77815
Switzerland7668
Union69310
Ohio55311
Unassigned0404