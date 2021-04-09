Clear

Joe Manchin on the fate of Joe Biden's agenda

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia told CNN that the deadly attack on January 6th at the US Capitol "changed" him, saying, "you can't have this many people split to where they want to go to war with each other" as he calls for Democrats and Republicans to work together on top legislative priorities in a divided Washington.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Joe Manchin says it's no fun being the most powerful man in Washington.

The West Virginia Democrat, who sits at the fulcrum of the Senate balance of power, suggested the US Capitol insurrection was a warning for him -- of the divisions tearing America apart and the dangers wrought by politicians who abuse their power.

"Something told me, 'Wait a minute. Pause. Hit the pause button.' Something's wrong. You can't have this many people split to where they want to go to war with each other," Manchin told CNN's Lauren Fox in an interview on Thursday.

It might surprise some of his fellow Democrats, however, to learn that Manchin now appears to believe that the appropriate response to those horrific events is to prevent either side in the Senate from exerting their will over the other. If that means thwarting a bid to overturn supermajority filibuster rules in the Senate that could buckle Democratic dreams of a radical and historic Joe Biden presidency, that appears to be a risk he's willing to take.

"I've watched people that had power and abused it," Manchin said. "I've watched people that sought power and destroyed themselves. And I've watched people that had a moment of time to make a difference and change things, and used it -- I would like to be that third."

Manchin makes his arguments as a Democrat from a conservative state that Donald Trump overwhelmingly carried twice. He's not just in a delicate personal position. He's the personification of a divided country, and -- as the crucial swing vote in a 50-50 Senate -- he's enormously consequential for Biden's agenda.

After laying out a series of limited gun restrictions earlier Thursday, the President pleaded with Congress to pass gun control legislation following a spate of mass shootings. But Manchin wouldn't commit to a House-passed bill that would tighten background checks for firearms purchases. He also said he wanted to speak to Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock about federal voting rights legislation, following the passage of a sweeping election law in their home state of Georgia that discriminates against minority voters. He suggested he'd get Republicans to sit down with Democrats on an issue on which the two sides could hardly be farther apart.

The power of Joe Manchin

Asked whether he was enjoying his moment in the spotlight, Manchin said, "No."

But the pressure is nothing yet, since he -- and a small group of other more moderate Democratic senators -- could end up as the roadblock to ambitious Democratic plans for sweeping reforms of the electoral system partly designed to counter those Republican voter suppression tactics. The coal-state senator could block Biden's hopes to take the United States towards zero fossil fuel emissions. And if his reluctance to embrace the filibuster-dodging tactic of reconciliation stands, he could kill Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan that represents the second leg of the President's ambitious plan to remake the American economy.

It is not clear at this point whether Manchin's positions are absolute -- or could be modified by events if, for instance, the Republicans with whom he wants Biden to compromise stonewall the President.

Manchin also made clear that he's been in frequent and apparently friendly contact with a President who knows something about giving those whose votes he needs the space and respect to reach their final positions.

"We've had a good friendship and relationship for a long time. We understand each other," Manchin told CNN.

A turbulent and fateful political period is about to ensue during a months-long effort by the President to build public support for his infrastructure plan. How it turns out could shift the ground on which Manchin is assessing his own position. It's unknown whether Manchin's current stance will be sustainable should Biden's future bills prove as popular as the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill -- for which he voted. Disproportionate largesse sent West Virginia's way in the infrastructure package might offer Manchin a route to approving the legislation. It is too early to rule out the idea that he is maximizing the power that fate has handed him to advantage his constituents.

It would also be quite a statement if he were to go down as the Democratic senator who effectively helped Republicans neuter a presidency born in a crisis that led to a sweet spot for fundamental political reform.

"I'm representing West Virginia to the best of my ability. And I'm trying to speak for my state," Manchin said in the interview.

Trust in Republicans

At times, it seems that Manchin is the most naïve man in Washington. He often appears to be operating in an idealized version of the capital that no longer exists. He is, after all, trying to force cooperation between Biden and Republicans who have clearly signaled -- even in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than half a million Americans -- that they want nothing to do with anything that could give the President a win. And there appears to be no common ground between Democrats who believe Republicans are already acting to steal the next election with a flurry of state bills that narrow access to voting and Republicans who believe Democratic voter reform efforts in Washington amount to an unconstitutional power grab.

But that's not how Manchin sees it, as he explained when justifying his refusal to kill the filibuster. Unless he recants, it would be impossible for federal voting rights legislation to pass over Republican opposition in the Senate.

"I think we can find a pathway forward. I really do. I'm going to be sitting down with both sides in understanding where everybody is coming from," he said. "We should have an open, fair and safe election. If we have to put guard rails on we can put guard rails on so people can't take advantage of people. And I believe there are Republicans that feel exactly like I feel."

Again, many Democrats -- keen to take advantage of what could be a fleeting moment of power in Washington with their thin majorities in the House and Senate -- will be infuriated with Manchin's position.

Yet he is acting perfectly within his rights. And Democrats in effect handed him that power with what many of them regard as a disappointing performance in congressional elections that fell well short of the standard Biden set when he beat Trump. And if it wasn't for a Democrat from West Virginia, who won reelection in 2018 in a Trump bastion, they'd be in the minority in the Senate.

Still, Democrats may find the logic of Manchin's arguments about the Capitol insurrection hard to understand.

"January 6 changed me ... I never thought in my life, I never read in the history books to where our form of government had been attacked, at our seat of government, which is Washington, DC, at our Capitol, by our own people," Manchin told CNN.

But his comment that people went "to war with each other" in January is difficult to parse, since the mob that attacked the Capitol was inspired by Trump's multiple lies about election fraud. There was only one side doing the attacking.

As the country moves farther from January 6, Manchin's hot seat is only going to get more uncomfortable -- but for now at least, he's got no intention of vacating it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Mostly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Paris
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Spotty Showers & Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH South West Vigo

Image

VU Women

Image

TH NORTH WEST VIGO

Image

Caitlyn Newton

Image

Storm doors can be a great addition to your home

Image

Here's you can help protect kids, and grab a donut

Image

Vincennes University holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Image

Multi-million dollar road revitalization project in the works for North Terre Haute

Image

Take a step back in time this weekend with the Crosley Radio Players in Terre Haute

Image

An assisted care facility needs your help to continuing bringing smiles to residents

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1265351

Reported Deaths: 23702
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5068289716
DuPage836371239
Will69666952
Lake63146957
Kane53792745
Winnebago29843457
Madison29440510
St. Clair26830497
McHenry25998273
Peoria19532273
Champaign19277136
Sangamon17235228
McLean16090167
Tazewell15025246
Rock Island13912301
Kankakee13170194
Kendall1188490
LaSalle11434227
Macon9982189
Vermilion8928122
DeKalb8826117
Adams8110116
Williamson7104125
Whiteside6508159
Boone618871
Clinton568090
Ogle554978
Grundy549070
Coles545794
Knox5178136
Jackson479862
Effingham461671
Henry458360
Macoupin451481
Livingston447182
Stephenson437279
Marion4365114
Franklin428870
Monroe424190
Woodford416361
Jefferson4093118
Randolph406282
Lee380348
Morgan371779
Montgomery361571
Logan352655
Bureau345379
Christian344071
Fulton344050
Perry312359
Fayette310854
Iroquois286063
Jersey258548
Douglas253235
McDonough247342
Saline245353
Lawrence238425
Union222840
Shelby222137
Crawford207524
Bond194524
Cass193324
Pike174050
Clark173532
Wayne171651
Jo Daviess171223
Warren170746
Hancock170630
Richland169739
Carroll165835
Ford165846
White165826
Edgar164839
Washington161725
Moultrie154825
Clay146442
Greene141632
Piatt139914
Johnson137714
Mason136941
De Witt134423
Wabash133712
Mercer133033
Massac130839
Cumberland127219
Menard115810
Jasper113717
Marshall94417
Hamilton81115
Schuyler6895
Brown6826
Pulaski6787
Stark57223
Edwards54312
Henderson51914
Calhoun5062
Scott4621
Alexander46010
Gallatin4514
Putnam4353
Hardin36412
Pope3023
Out of IL30
Unassigned02279

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 693452

Reported Deaths: 13099
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion944901700
Lake50474924
Allen38255666
Hamilton33801404
St. Joseph32915534
Elkhart26651429
Vanderburgh21877393
Tippecanoe21249211
Johnson17229371
Porter16861293
Hendricks16551307
Clark12542189
Madison12165335
Vigo12049242
Monroe11105166
LaPorte10474204
Delaware10185182
Howard9515211
Kosciusko8935112
Hancock7784137
Bartholomew7763152
Warrick7636155
Floyd7478175
Wayne6820196
Grant6689167
Boone643099
Morgan6322136
Dubois6045116
Marshall5668108
Cass5643102
Dearborn562873
Henry5533100
Noble531182
Jackson486869
Shelby472595
Lawrence4274117
Gibson423688
Harrison423070
Montgomery411586
Clinton409753
DeKalb400283
Huntington370380
Whitley369139
Miami369065
Knox362388
Steuben355457
Putnam349760
Wabash343377
Jasper338646
Adams335952
Ripley331767
White304654
Jefferson304079
Daviess287799
Wells281480
Decatur277292
Fayette276262
Greene268085
Posey267033
Scott257653
Clay248844
LaGrange248070
Randolph232579
Spencer226531
Washington225929
Jennings223246
Sullivan206841
Fountain206744
Starke197152
Owen189156
Fulton188039
Jay184028
Carroll183320
Perry178336
Orange174952
Rush168524
Vermillion164843
Franklin163735
Tipton159343
Parke143016
Blackford130929
Pike129534
Pulaski111345
Newton101733
Brown97340
Crawford96613
Benton93913
Martin81915
Warren77715
Switzerland7658
Union69210
Ohio55311
Unassigned0405