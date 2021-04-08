Clear

The new lies of the GOP and Tucker Carlson

Article Image

CNN's Chris Cuomo says Fox News host Tucker Carlson is contributing to the division in the country by trying to rewrite the history of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Ruth Ben-Ghiat

"Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told veterans in 2018, referring to the media's criticisms of his administration. It was one of more than 30,000 documented falsehoods told by the then-President, the biggest being the Big Lie that he won the 2020 election.

The lying hasn't stopped. Now Trump and the Republican Party are spreading a false narrative about the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, depicting it as a peaceful event to save the nation from tyranny. Like any propaganda campaign, this one needs both noise and silence to be effective.

Flooding the media space with lies works best if inconvenient facts are denied and contradictory voices muted. Recall the intimidation of Republicans like Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, who voted to impeach Trump in January. "Our expectation is that somebody may try to kill us," he said in an interview.

The former President has taken the lead in rewriting the history of Jan. 6, with assists from GOP lawmakers like Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Trump asserts that the rioters posed "zero threat" and were "hugging and kissing the police and the guards," ignoring the others who killed one Capitol Police officer and injured 137 others. Two other officers died by suicide days after the attack.

Brazen negations of violence, even when it is amply documented, are central to the playbook used by authoritarians Trump admires, like Vladimir Putin. In fact, for such leaders, the more documentation there is, the greater the triumph in getting people to deny it.

The truth of Jan. 6 -- that the insurgents showed rabid hatred of the police officers and security guards -- presents a problem, given the pro-law enforcement sentiments of Trump's base. So it's best just to flip the script and turn murderous rage into hugs and kisses.

That's why the Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened a recent show with the claim that the insurgents "didn't have guns," which attempts to direct attention away from (and also contradicts) hours of video evidence and testimonies about the large number of weapons, some military-grade, the exceedingly well armed insurgents carried into the Capitol.

Trump and his allies are using a second tactic as brazen as the first. Even while denying the violence, they are blaming it on a familiar enemy: the left. Johnson and Carlson have been prominent fabricators of a reality in which left-wing extremists were the real Capitol rioters. This, too, is a propaganda classic: accusing an enemy you have already invested many hours in demonizing. It's far more efficient. And with some audiences, it works.

Although 61% of Americans responding to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll think Trump "is at least partly to blame for starting the deadly Jan. 6 riot," only 28% of Republicans agreed with that statement. And more than half of the Republicans questioned agreed that Jan. 6 was the work of "violent left-wing protesters trying to make Trump look bad."

Still, the GOP is on the defensive. More evidence is coming to the light about the involvement of some Trump donors in funding the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the assault, and about the presence of dozens of GOP officials at that rally. And with 10 more Democratic lawmakers joining the lawsuit against Trump and his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani for conspiring with extremists, Republicans likely feel they need to accelerate the acceptance of this false narrative and make sure those in the know remain quiet.

What would happen to this fake history, for example, if former Vice President Mike Pence decided to break his silence about being chased by a mob that wanted to hang him? Pence is an important reference point for several large constituencies of the Trump universe, from business elites to evangelical Christians. His speaking the truth would carry weight.

But while a few prominent Republicans, like former House Speaker John Boehner, emphasize Trump's role in the "bloody insurrection" (Trump "incited" it "for nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the bullshit he'd been shoveling since he lost a fair election the previous November," Boehner asserted in his new book), Pence, like most in the GOP, has been silent on the question and seems to have accepted the authoritarian-style party discipline Trump has imposed.

This situation endangers American democracy.

History shows that burying violence creates the conditions for its repetition. If there is no accountability for Jan. 6, we can be sure that unscrupulous elements within the GOP will take that as a green light for them to try other lawless maneuvers in the future in order to return to power -- and stay there. The time to set the record straight is now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 60°
Paris
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Planting season has begun! Here's what you need to know

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Update

Image

Thursday Morning Weather Udpate

Image

Vicki Hall

Image

North Vermillion Parke Heritage

Image

Northview RP

Image

How to see if 'Emergency Wireless Alerts' are turned on for your phone

Image

Online event looks to help local kids

Image

Jasper County school referendum fails to pass

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1265351

Reported Deaths: 23702
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5068289716
DuPage836371239
Will69666952
Lake63146957
Kane53792745
Winnebago29843457
Madison29440510
St. Clair26830497
McHenry25998273
Peoria19532273
Champaign19277136
Sangamon17235228
McLean16090167
Tazewell15025246
Rock Island13912301
Kankakee13170194
Kendall1188490
LaSalle11434227
Macon9982189
Vermilion8928122
DeKalb8826117
Adams8110116
Williamson7104125
Whiteside6508159
Boone618871
Clinton568090
Ogle554978
Grundy549070
Coles545794
Knox5178136
Jackson479862
Effingham461671
Henry458360
Macoupin451481
Livingston447182
Stephenson437279
Marion4365114
Franklin428870
Monroe424190
Woodford416361
Jefferson4093118
Randolph406282
Lee380348
Morgan371779
Montgomery361571
Logan352655
Bureau345379
Christian344071
Fulton344050
Perry312359
Fayette310854
Iroquois286063
Jersey258548
Douglas253235
McDonough247342
Saline245353
Lawrence238425
Union222840
Shelby222137
Crawford207524
Bond194524
Cass193324
Pike174050
Clark173532
Wayne171651
Jo Daviess171223
Warren170746
Hancock170630
Richland169739
Carroll165835
Ford165846
White165826
Edgar164839
Washington161725
Moultrie154825
Clay146442
Greene141632
Piatt139914
Johnson137714
Mason136941
De Witt134423
Wabash133712
Mercer133033
Massac130839
Cumberland127219
Menard115810
Jasper113717
Marshall94417
Hamilton81115
Schuyler6895
Brown6826
Pulaski6787
Stark57223
Edwards54312
Henderson51914
Calhoun5062
Scott4621
Alexander46010
Gallatin4514
Putnam4353
Hardin36412
Pope3023
Out of IL30
Unassigned02279

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 693452

Reported Deaths: 13099
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion944901700
Lake50474924
Allen38255666
Hamilton33801404
St. Joseph32915534
Elkhart26651429
Vanderburgh21877393
Tippecanoe21249211
Johnson17229371
Porter16861293
Hendricks16551307
Clark12542189
Madison12165335
Vigo12049242
Monroe11105166
LaPorte10474204
Delaware10185182
Howard9515211
Kosciusko8935112
Hancock7784137
Bartholomew7763152
Warrick7636155
Floyd7478175
Wayne6820196
Grant6689167
Boone643099
Morgan6322136
Dubois6045116
Marshall5668108
Cass5643102
Dearborn562873
Henry5533100
Noble531182
Jackson486869
Shelby472595
Lawrence4274117
Gibson423688
Harrison423070
Montgomery411586
Clinton409753
DeKalb400283
Huntington370380
Whitley369139
Miami369065
Knox362388
Steuben355457
Putnam349760
Wabash343377
Jasper338646
Adams335952
Ripley331767
White304654
Jefferson304079
Daviess287799
Wells281480
Decatur277292
Fayette276262
Greene268085
Posey267033
Scott257653
Clay248844
LaGrange248070
Randolph232579
Spencer226531
Washington225929
Jennings223246
Sullivan206841
Fountain206744
Starke197152
Owen189156
Fulton188039
Jay184028
Carroll183320
Perry178336
Orange174952
Rush168524
Vermillion164843
Franklin163735
Tipton159343
Parke143016
Blackford130929
Pike129534
Pulaski111345
Newton101733
Brown97340
Crawford96613
Benton93913
Martin81915
Warren77715
Switzerland7658
Union69210
Ohio55311
Unassigned0405