Clear

Lead investigator in Derek Chauvin case changes mind about what George Floyd said in video

Video of George Floyd while he was being detained by police led to a significant exchange in the courtroom with witness Special Agent James Reyerson. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, Aaron Cooper and Ray Sanchez, CNN

The special agent who led the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation into George Floyd's death struggled to make sense of a short phrase Floyd said last May as Derek Chauvin kneeled on him.

Senior Special Agent James Reyerson was shown a clip from Minneapolis Police body-camera footage of Floyd saying something while handcuffed and in a prone position on the ground.

"Did it appear that Mr. Floyd said, 'I ate too many drugs?" defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Reyerson.

"Yes, it did," Reyerson said.

After a short break, the prosecution played for Reyerson a longer clip of the video that provided the lead up to that comment.

"Having heard it in context, are you able to tell what Mr. Floyd is saying there?" prosecutor Matthew Frank asked.

"Yes, I believe Mr. Floyd was saying, 'I ain't do no drugs," Reyerson replied.

The testimony came on the eighth day of Chauvin's criminal trial as several investigators and forensic scientists testified about what they found at the crime scene, including Floyd's blood stains and a few white pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Earlier in the day, a Los Angeles Police Department use-of-force expert hired by the prosecution testified that Chauvin had used excessive and deadly force on Floyd when none was needed.

Throughout the trial jurors have been closely watching and at various points taken notes on much of the testimony, according to pool reports from inside the courtroom. However, the pool reports indicate that some jurors' attention flagged during the BCA investigators' testimony on Wednesday.

This week's testimony has featured several police training experts who have countered the defense's argument that Chauvin "did exactly what he had been trained to do" when he restrained Floyd. Prosecutors have sought to show Chauvin used excessive and unreasonable force on Floyd and had a "depraved mind" without regard for human life.

The focus on police policy and training comes after a first week of testimony centered on what happened to Floyd on his last day. The evidence included cellphones, surveillance cameras and police body cameras; testimony from distressed bystanders; descriptions from paramedics and police supervisors who responded to the scene; and Chauvin's own statements about what happened.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter. Nelson has not indicated whether Chauvin will testify in his own defense.

The trial, now in its second full week of testimony, is expected to last about a month.

LAPD Sgt. says Chauvin used deadly force

The LAPD use-of-force expert testified Wednesday that Chauvin used "deadly force" by holding his knee on Floyd's neck and back for more than 9 minutes in a situation where no force was necessary.

LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger, in his second day on the stand, said the pressure of Chauvin's body weight on the back of Floyd's neck could have caused potentially lethal "positional asphyxia."

"He was in the prone position. He was not resisting. He was handcuffed. He was not attempting to evade. He was not attempting to resist," Stiger said of Floyd. "And the pressure ... that was being caused by the body weight could cause positional asphyxia which could cause death."

Stiger testified the dangers of positional asphyxia have been known in law enforcement for at least 20 years.

He told the jury that "no force should have been used," with three officers restraining Floyd and two others standing by.

Chauvin is seen in the body camera video grabbing Floyd's fingers in an attempt to inflict pain to get him to comply, Stiger told the court. He was asked what if Floyd couldn't comply.

"At that point it is just pain," Stiger responded.

He also testified that the crowd of bystanders gathered at the scene did not pose a threat to Chauvin or other officers -- an assertion made by the defense, which described the crowd as hostile.

"They were merely filming, and most of their concern was for Mr. Floyd," the expert testified.

While it is possible for a crowd to distract an officer, Stiger does not believe it happened in this case because Chauvin was talking to Floyd.

"In the body-worn video, you can hear Mr. Floyd displaying his discomfort and pain, and you can also hear the defendant responding to him," he said.

On cross-examination, Stiger said some of the comments from bystanders could be considered potential threats and that officers are taught to predict future behavior. He also acknowledged that Chauvin could have used a Taser initially because Floyd actively resisted attempts to put him in a police vehicle.

Stiger's testimony initially began on Tuesday afternoon. He said that he has conducted over 2,500 use-of-force reviews.

The sergeant said officers were initially justified in using force when Floyd actively resisted arrest and refused to get into the squad car. Floyd also kicked at officers when he was first taken to the ground, body camera video shows. The circumstances then changed.

"However, once he was placed in a prone position on the ground, he slowly ceased resistance and at that point the ex-officers, they should have slowed down or stopped their force as well," Stiger said.

Forensic scientists say drugs found in both vehicles

Prosecutors said in opening statements that Floyd struggled with opioid addiction, and Wednesday afternoon's testimony touched on the drugs connected to him.

Several white pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in Floyd's vehicle, and a smaller pill with Floyd's saliva on it was found in the back of the police squad car, three forensic scientists said Wednesday.

BCA investigator McKenzie Anderson searched the vehicles involved in May and then again months later after initially failing to collect some of the pills.

In Floyd's vehicle, she found two packets of suboxone, a drug that treats opioid addiction, three white pills, and bills stuffed between the seat and the center console, she said.

Inside the police squad car, she initially recovered Floyd's shoes and a strap and noted eight bloodstains that matched Floyd's DNA. On her second search of the car, she recovered a pill with a rough texture that did not appear whole as well as several small pieces that she thought might be pill fragments. Tests confirmed the smaller pill had Floyd's saliva on it, she testified.

Breahna Giles, a BCA forensic scientist, testified that she analyzed the white pills. They had the markings of a pill that would contain oxycodone and acetaminophen, but upon testing they actually contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, she said.

In addition, the glass pipe recovered from the vehicle contained THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, but no plant material, Giles told the court.

Susan Neith, a forensic chemist who works for the company NMS Labs, also tested the same drugs to determine fentanyl and methamphetamine levels. She testified the fentanyl levels detected were average, and the methamphetamine levels were low.

Lead investigator breaks down video

Reyerson, the BCA senior special agent, described the extensive case into Chauvin and walked through parts of a composite video of him kneeling on Floyd for over nine minutes.

Reyerson was shown officer body-camera footage synced up with bystander video that provided two perspectives of Floyd's final moments. The video shows Floyd stopped talking about four minutes into the video and stopped moving about five minutes in, even as Chauvin's body weight remained on Floyd in a prone position, Reyerson testified.

Even after paramedics arrived, Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd for nearly a minute and a half until a paramedic motioned for him to get off.

Investigators found several items in an envelope in the trunk of the squad car, including two $20 bills, one of which was ripped in half, as well as cigarettes and a small pipe, Reyerson said. Pills were also found in the back of the police squad car, he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Paris
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Showers & Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How to see if 'Emergency Wireless Alerts' are turned on for your phone

Image

Online event looks to help local kids

Image

Jasper County school referendum fails to pass

Image

VCSC School Building Project

Image

College Vaccine Clinics

Image

Rain is in the forecast - Kevin breaks down the when and where

Image

Sexual Assault Awareness Campaign

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Solar Farm could be coming to Vigo County

Image

IDOT and ISP launch "Ride Smart" campaign

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1261577

Reported Deaths: 23673
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5053809709
DuPage833501236
Will69467948
Lake62986956
Kane53632745
Winnebago29737456
Madison29404509
St. Clair26774496
McHenry25920273
Peoria19332273
Champaign19227136
Sangamon17188228
McLean15982166
Tazewell14894246
Rock Island13873299
Kankakee13121194
Kendall1185390
LaSalle11407227
Macon9963189
Vermilion8925122
DeKalb8774117
Adams8095115
Williamson7093125
Whiteside6456159
Boone617171
Clinton567890
Ogle551478
Grundy547870
Coles545194
Knox5171136
Jackson479262
Effingham460471
Henry456760
Macoupin450981
Livingston445481
Marion4363113
Stephenson434679
Franklin428770
Monroe423290
Woodford413361
Jefferson4090118
Randolph405882
Lee377748
Morgan371379
Montgomery361071
Logan351555
Bureau344879
Christian343371
Fulton341450
Perry311959
Fayette310854
Iroquois285763
Jersey257848
Douglas253035
McDonough246942
Saline245253
Lawrence238324
Union222840
Shelby221737
Crawford207424
Bond194324
Cass193524
Pike173950
Clark173132
Wayne171350
Hancock170630
Warren170346
Jo Daviess169923
Richland169639
White165825
Carroll165535
Ford165246
Edgar164139
Washington161725
Moultrie154325
Clay146242
Greene141232
Piatt139814
Johnson137614
Mason136141
De Witt133923
Wabash133612
Mercer132733
Massac130939
Cumberland126919
Menard11579
Jasper113717
Marshall94217
Hamilton81015
Schuyler6895
Brown6816
Pulaski6757
Stark56923
Edwards54212
Henderson51814
Calhoun5052
Scott4611
Alexander46010
Gallatin4514
Putnam4343
Hardin36212
Pope3023
Out of IL60
Unassigned02278

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 692240

Reported Deaths: 13084
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion943041699
Lake50401924
Allen38178666
Hamilton33748404
St. Joseph32783531
Elkhart26580429
Vanderburgh21847392
Tippecanoe21191211
Johnson17193370
Porter16816293
Hendricks16520307
Clark12526188
Madison12152334
Vigo12038241
Monroe11073166
LaPorte10451204
Delaware10177182
Howard9500211
Kosciusko8924112
Hancock7768136
Bartholomew7750152
Warrick7626155
Floyd7467175
Wayne6819196
Grant6686167
Boone641899
Morgan6314135
Dubois6042116
Marshall5652108
Cass5637102
Dearborn562673
Henry5528100
Noble529182
Jackson486769
Shelby472195
Lawrence4268117
Gibson423187
Harrison422870
Montgomery410786
Clinton409353
DeKalb399782
Huntington369580
Miami369065
Whitley368039
Knox362288
Steuben354457
Putnam349360
Wabash342877
Jasper337746
Adams335652
Ripley331567
White304454
Jefferson303579
Daviess287798
Wells281180
Decatur276992
Fayette275861
Greene267685
Posey266733
Scott257353
Clay248744
LaGrange247770
Randolph232379
Spencer226231
Washington225229
Jennings223046
Sullivan206841
Fountain206544
Starke196752
Owen188856
Fulton187639
Jay183828
Carroll182720
Perry178336
Orange175052
Rush168424
Vermillion164743
Franklin163735
Tipton159243
Parke142916
Blackford130929
Pike129334
Pulaski111245
Newton101533
Brown97340
Crawford96513
Benton93813
Martin81915
Warren77715
Switzerland7658
Union69210
Ohio55211
Unassigned0405