Clear

5 things to know for April 6: Covid-19, infrastructure, LGBT rights, Israel, Russia

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) says he vetoed a bill that would've prohibited physicians in Arkansas from providing gender-affirming "procedures" for trans people under age 18 because it would be "vast government overreach."

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 11:20 AM
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 11:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

April is now Arab American Heritage Month, the State Department has announced. It's a time to celebrate and recognize a group whose contributions are, in a State Department spokesman's words, "as old as America itself."

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The highly contagious Covid-19 variant first discovered in the UK has now spread to all 50 states. More than 15,000 such cases have been reported in the US, and while vaccines are highly effective against the variants, medical experts are worried we may not be vaccinating fast enough to prevent more major outbreaks. Remember, this mutation is dangerous because it's more severe and easier to catch. Meanwhile, the US is under pressure for its failure to share unused vaccines with other countries, even as powers like Russia and China have pursued aggressive vaccine diplomacy with others. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said things are moving as fast as possible, and the US will not use the exchange as a way to gain political favors.

2. Infrastructure

The Senate parliamentarian, the person who interprets the rules and procedures of the body, has ruled that Democrats may amend the budget resolution they used for their Covid-19 relief bill. This is a key ruling for Democrats, because it could give them a way to pass President Joe Biden's infrastructure legislation without Republican support in the same way they got that big Covid-19 plan through. The infrastructure plan is the next big White House priority, but it's gained quick pushback from Republicans who have argued it's too expensive and includes overly partisan programs. This bill also encompasses far more than bridge repairs and repaved highways -- for instance, it also includes $400 billion to revolutionize home health care for the elderly and disabled.

3. LGBT rights

Amid a wave of recent anti-LGBTQ legislation, two state leaders have made major moves in the other direction. Arkansas' Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed an anti-transgender health care bill that would've prohibited physicians in the state from providing gender-affirming procedures for trans people under 18. Hutchinson said while he believed the bill was well-intended, it would be a "vast overreach" and is the product of "the cultural war in America." Meanwhile, Virginia has become the first state in the South and the 12th state overall to ban "gay and trans panic" as a defense for murder or manslaughter. The bill was introduced by the state's only transgender lawmaker. Perpetrators of violent crimes sometimes argue that the victim's gender identity or sexuality provoked them to kill in a crime of passion -- a line of thought that LGBTQ advocates say excuses unacceptable actions and demeans LGBTQ lives.

4. Israel

The results of Israel's fourth election in a little more than two years reveal more of the same: Political gridlock, and no clear path to a majority government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party won the most seats in the Knesset (Israel's parliament), but they have not been able to bring together enough representation from other parties to form a majority. Now, Netanyahu is back in the courtroom as his corruption trial resumes. The Prime Minister faces charges in three separate cases, the most serious of which have to do with him allegedly giving financial favors to political allies in exchange for favorable news coverage. Unless he's granted special permission, Netanyahu may need to attend the entire trial.

5. Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law paving the way for him to run for two more presidential terms, potentially extending his rule until 2036. The provisions of this new law were decided last year in a landmark referendum on Russia's constitution. In addition to renewed term limits, the referendum included votes on a range of other amendments, including a provision that defined marriage strictly as a "union of a man and a woman." Putin, who turns 69 this year, is currently serving his fourth presidential term, which is set to end in 2024. He was in power from 2000 to 2008, and resumed office in 2012.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Baylor Bears have won their first men's NCAA basketball title 

And it was a heartbreaker for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who had their perfect season cruelly snapped when it mattered most.

Illinois gymnast shows off Covid-19 vaccination card after sticking the landing

Get stuck, stick it. A winning combo.

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter survives first freezing night on Mars

It's doing a great job and we are all very proud!

The trailer for "Loki," the new Disney+ series on the Marvel god, is here

And there's a mustache in it. We're not gonna tell you whose mustache, but it's there.

McDonald's has a new caramel brownie McFlurry 

Well, it's not new to Canadians, since it's been served there since 2017. Fun fact: The McFlurry is actually a Canadian creation!

We have a podcast!

We're serving up your favorite news fix twice a day so you'll always know what's happening. We'll start your morning smart with the top headlines, and in the evening, let 5 Things be your evening commute home -- even when that commute is just to the next room .

You can listen on CNN.com, Spotify, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. Or, ask your smart home device to "Play CNN's 5 Things podcast." We know you'll love it! 

THIS JUST IN

A search for survivors 

Rescuers are still looking for dozens of people missing in remote islands off southeast Indonesia after a tropical cyclone ripped through the region, killing at least 128. Authorities fear the death toll could rise significantly as they discover the extent of the destruction.

TODAY'S NUMBER

38,000

The Texas Rangers welcomed at least this many people to their MLB home opener at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, making it one of the first full-capacity sporting events since the pandemic began.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"That in no way shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who testified that former officer Derek Chauvin's actions once George Floyd stopped resisting and was in distress were "not de-escalation" and were "contrary" to policies about the sanctity of life.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

How far would you go for some really good ramen?

Planes, trains, automobiles and even a ferry: That's what you'll have to take to get to Japan's most remote ramen shop. But the secret ingredient, we're told, is worth the journey.

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Sunny and Warm!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Eating disorders are on the rise across the country

Image

Wetlands bill vote canceled. What happens next?

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, still warm. High: 82

Image

Newton and Purdue Ready for Vball Tourney

Image

Hopf Named IBCA Player of the Week

Image

Dane Fife back at IU

Image

Fountain Central vs RP Baseball

Image

WRV vs West Vigo Softball

Image

A local eco-center is working to help you learn how to help protect the Earth

Image

Vincennes Fire Department considers move to merit system

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1258630

Reported Deaths: 23665
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5042039708
DuPage830311236
Will69270946
Lake62863955
Kane53467745
Winnebago29669455
Madison29377509
St. Clair26750497
McHenry25812273
Peoria19233273
Champaign19195136
Sangamon17146228
McLean15935166
Tazewell14819246
Rock Island13861298
Kankakee13093194
Kendall1182790
LaSalle11397227
Macon9951189
Vermilion8920122
DeKalb8752117
Adams8088115
Williamson7089125
Whiteside6435159
Boone616171
Clinton567890
Ogle549478
Grundy545870
Coles544894
Knox5158135
Jackson478162
Effingham459571
Henry455260
Macoupin450881
Livingston444480
Marion4364113
Stephenson434279
Franklin428370
Monroe422790
Woodford411661
Jefferson4088118
Randolph405882
Lee376148
Morgan370979
Montgomery360871
Logan350955
Bureau344279
Christian342671
Fulton339850
Perry311759
Fayette310554
Iroquois285463
Jersey257448
Douglas252735
McDonough246442
Saline245153
Lawrence237824
Union222839
Shelby221536
Crawford207124
Bond194124
Cass193124
Pike173450
Clark173232
Wayne171250
Hancock170630
Warren170246
Jo Daviess169723
Richland169439
White165825
Carroll165235
Ford164746
Edgar163739
Washington161625
Moultrie154125
Clay146242
Greene141132
Piatt139614
Johnson137614
Mason135941
Wabash133612
De Witt133523
Mercer132433
Massac130937
Cumberland126919
Menard11529
Jasper113417
Marshall93617
Hamilton81115
Schuyler6885
Brown6816
Pulaski6747
Stark56723
Edwards54112
Henderson51814
Calhoun5052
Alexander46010
Scott4591
Gallatin4514
Putnam4343
Hardin36112
Pope3023
Out of IL40
Unassigned02281

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 691625

Reported Deaths: 13075
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion942301699
Lake50349923
Allen38137665
Hamilton33719404
St. Joseph32731531
Elkhart26554429
Vanderburgh21836391
Tippecanoe21144210
Johnson17175369
Porter16800293
Hendricks16507307
Clark12514188
Madison12139333
Vigo12028241
Monroe11055166
LaPorte10425203
Delaware10174182
Howard9496211
Kosciusko8906112
Hancock7772136
Bartholomew7746152
Warrick7625155
Floyd7465174
Wayne6815196
Grant6673166
Boone641499
Morgan6311135
Dubois6043116
Marshall5651108
Cass5634102
Dearborn562273
Henry552499
Noble528681
Jackson485969
Shelby471795
Lawrence4263117
Gibson423387
Harrison422770
Montgomery410586
Clinton408953
DeKalb399582
Huntington369380
Miami368865
Whitley367739
Knox361688
Steuben354157
Putnam349360
Wabash342877
Jasper337646
Adams335652
Ripley331567
White304454
Jefferson303279
Daviess287798
Wells280580
Decatur276892
Fayette275861
Greene267385
Posey266733
Scott257353
Clay248344
LaGrange247470
Randolph232179
Spencer226231
Washington224929
Jennings222946
Sullivan206741
Fountain206444
Starke196752
Owen188756
Fulton187539
Jay183428
Carroll182620
Perry178336
Orange174752
Rush168324
Vermillion164543
Franklin163535
Tipton159143
Parke142916
Blackford130929
Pike129334
Pulaski111245
Newton101533
Brown97340
Crawford96513
Benton93713
Martin81815
Warren77615
Switzerland7658
Union69210
Ohio55111
Unassigned0407