Clear

Minneapolis Police chief who fired Derek Chauvin takes the stand in his trial

Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, the emergency room doctor who attended to George Floyd and later pronounced him dead, testified that hypoxia via asphyxiation was his leading theory as to what caused the cardiac arrest that killed Floyd.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Apr 5, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper, CNN

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo took the stand in Derek Chauvin's criminal trial on Monday as prosecutors began to shift their focus from what happened to George Floyd to a closer analysis of what it means legally.

The first week of the trial in Minneapolis centered on a blow-by-blow breakdown of Floyd's last day, including video from a bevy of cellphones, surveillance cameras and police body cameras; harrowing testimony from bystanders who watched Chauvin kneel on Floyd; descriptions from paramedics and police supervisors who responded to the scene -- and Chauvin's own statements about what happened.

Related: Follow live updates

With that groundwork established, the prosecution is expected to now focus on proving Chauvin's actions that day should be considered murder and manslaughter. That will require analysis from medical experts who will explain Floyd's cause of death as well as testimony from police experts who will say that Chauvin used excessive and unnecessary force.

In opening statements last week, prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell said to expect testimony from Arradondo, the Hennepin County medical examiner and a number of forensic pathologists.

Some of that use of force analysis has already entered the trial. On Thursday, Chauvin's direct supervisor said his use of force should have ended earlier.

"When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint," Sgt. David Pleoger said. "It would be reasonable to put a knee on someone's neck until they were not resisting anymore, but it should stop when they are no longer combative."

And on Friday, the Minneapolis Police Department's top homicide detective testified that kneeling on Floyd's neck after he had been handcuffed was "totally unnecessary," saying that "if your knee is on someone's neck -- that could kill them."

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has argued that Floyd died of a drug overdose and other preexisting health issues, and that Chauvin's actions were within his police training. Nelson has not indicated whether Chauvin will testify in his own defense.

Testimony in the trial began last Monday and is expected to last about a month.

Doctor says Floyd likely died of asphyxia

The doctor who treated Floyd at the Hennepin County Medical Center last May testified Monday that he believed Floyd most likely died of asphyxia.

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, an emergency medicine physician, said he treated Floyd for about 30 minutes on May 25, 2020, as hospital staff unsuccessfully tried to restart his heart. Langenfeld went through a checklist of possible causes of Floyd's cardiac arrest and said the "more likely possibility" was hypoxia, or lack of oxygen.

"Doctor, is there another name for death by oxygen deficiency?" prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell asked.

"Asphyxia is a commonly understood term," Langenfeld responded.

Earlier Monday, Judge Peter Cahill spoke to jurors outside of the view of cameras about an allegation of juror misconduct. He ruled there was not been any misconduct and the jurors were credible.

Feelings of guilt and horror in first week of trial

Pain, trauma and regret spilled out from the Minneapolis courtroom last week as a series of bystanders and first-responders spoke about watching Floyd's last breaths.

In opening statements, jurors heard for the first time that Chauvin actually knelt on Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds -- not the 8 minutes 46 seconds that had became a symbol and rallying cry of a worldwide protest movement against police brutality.

Blackwell said Chauvin knelt for 4 minutes and 45 seconds as Floyd cried out for help, 53 seconds as he flailed due to seizures, and 3 minutes and 51 seconds as Floyd was non-responsive. He only let up on Floyd's neck when a paramedic motioned for him to get off.

The bystanders who watched the incident described feelings of horror and guilt on the stand. The teenager who took the widely known bystander video testified that she had lost sleep at night, wondering what she could have done differently.

"It's been nights I've stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life. But it's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done," Darnella Frazier said, referring to Chauvin.

Frazier was walking with a 9-year-old girl to the Cup Foods convenience store at the time of the arrest.

"I was sad and kind of mad," the girl testified. "Because it felt like he was stopping his breathing, and it was kind of like hurting him."

An off-duty firefighter who came upon the scene said she tried to offer help, but the officers rebuffed her.

"I tried calm reasoning, I tried to be assertive, I pled and was desperate," said Genevieve Hansen. "I was desperate to give help."

Christopher Martin, the 19-year-old cashier who suspected Floyd had handed him a counterfeit $20 bill before the police were called, echoed the regret of other witnesses.

"If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Paris
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 71°
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and Even Warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 79

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Il voting bill

Image

how to make your own rain gauge

Image

cvs vaccinations

Image

another easter pandemic

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

jeep day celebration

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1256533

Reported Deaths: 23654
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5031699702
DuPage828641233
Will69148946
Lake62746953
Kane53361745
Winnebago29618455
Madison29361509
St. Clair26731497
McHenry25782273
Champaign19185136
Peoria19162273
Sangamon17121228
McLean15919166
Tazewell14782246
Rock Island13827298
Kankakee13077194
Kendall1180190
LaSalle11385227
Macon9934189
Vermilion8917122
DeKalb8739117
Adams8088115
Williamson7080125
Whiteside6431159
Boone615271
Clinton567890
Ogle548978
Grundy545170
Coles544794
Knox5156135
Jackson477662
Effingham459071
Henry454660
Macoupin450781
Livingston443680
Marion4364113
Stephenson433179
Franklin427870
Monroe422590
Woodford409861
Jefferson4088118
Randolph405482
Lee375348
Morgan371079
Montgomery360871
Logan350355
Bureau344079
Christian342571
Fulton339250
Perry311759
Fayette310454
Iroquois285463
Jersey257348
Douglas252435
McDonough246442
Saline245053
Lawrence237824
Union222839
Shelby221536
Crawford207024
Bond194124
Cass193124
Pike173450
Clark173132
Wayne171050
Hancock170330
Warren170246
Jo Daviess169623
Richland169439
White165825
Carroll165235
Ford164746
Edgar163439
Washington161625
Moultrie154025
Clay146242
Greene141132
Piatt139514
Johnson137414
Mason135841
Wabash133612
De Witt133523
Mercer132333
Massac130837
Cumberland126919
Menard11509
Jasper113417
Marshall93517
Hamilton81115
Schuyler6885
Brown6816
Pulaski6747
Stark56523
Edwards54012
Henderson51814
Calhoun5052
Alexander46010
Scott4591
Gallatin4514
Putnam4333
Hardin36112
Pope3023
Out of IL40
Unassigned02281

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 690910

Reported Deaths: 13074
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion941081699
Lake50297923
Allen38085664
Hamilton33688404
St. Joseph32678531
Elkhart26530429
Vanderburgh21832391
Tippecanoe21118210
Johnson17161369
Porter16763293
Hendricks16489307
Clark12492188
Madison12128333
Vigo12025241
Monroe11042166
LaPorte10399203
Delaware10164182
Howard9488211
Kosciusko8902112
Hancock7754136
Bartholomew7742152
Warrick7623155
Floyd7456174
Wayne6811196
Grant6668166
Boone640499
Morgan6307135
Dubois6041116
Marshall5648108
Cass5631102
Dearborn561973
Henry552499
Noble527481
Jackson485369
Shelby471695
Lawrence4260117
Gibson423087
Harrison422470
Montgomery410286
Clinton408253
DeKalb399382
Huntington369180
Miami368765
Whitley367239
Knox361588
Steuben353657
Putnam349160
Wabash342677
Jasper336746
Adams335652
Ripley331367
White304354
Jefferson302579
Daviess287898
Wells280080
Decatur276892
Fayette275761
Greene267385
Posey266833
Scott256653
Clay248144
LaGrange247370
Randolph232079
Spencer226231
Washington224729
Jennings222946
Sullivan206741
Fountain206344
Starke196352
Owen188656
Fulton187039
Jay183328
Carroll182420
Perry178336
Orange174752
Rush168224
Vermillion164443
Franklin163535
Tipton159043
Parke142916
Blackford130829
Pike129334
Pulaski111145
Newton101133
Brown97340
Crawford96513
Benton93613
Martin81815
Warren77615
Switzerland7658
Union69210
Ohio55111
Unassigned0407