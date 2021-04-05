Clear

Another US Covid-19 surge may look different, experts say, particularly for younger people. Here's how

Experts say Covid-19 vaccinations in the US are going extremely well -- but not enough people are yet protected and the country may be at the start of another surge. The US reported a record over the weekend with more than 4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours, according to the CDC. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Apr 5, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Experts say Covid-19 vaccinations in the US are going extremely well -- but not enough people are yet protected and the country may be at the start of another surge.

The US reported a record over the weekend with more than 4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And the country now averages more than 3 million doses daily, according to CDC data.

But only about 18.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows, and Covid-19 cases in the country have recently seen concerning increases.

"I do think we still have a few more rough weeks ahead," Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist, told CNN on Sunday. "What we know from the past year of the pandemic is that we tend to trend about three to four weeks behind Europe in terms of our pandemic patterns."

The highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant has fueled an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in parts of Europe. And experts worry the US could be next if Americans don't double down on safety measures until more people are vaccinated.

What's worse, experts say, is that the variant is changing the pandemic's playbook and could spell trouble for younger groups that haven't yet been vaccinated.

"We have to think about the B.1.1.7 variant as almost a brand new virus," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. "It's acting differently from anything we've seen before, in terms of transmissibility, in terms of affecting young people, so we have to take this very seriously."

You asked, we answered: Your top questions about Covid-19 and vaccines

More young people infected, hospitalized

The difference between previous surges and another possible surge now is "the people most affected now are the younger individuals," emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen told CNN on Sunday.

Older populations have been prioritized nationwide for Covid-19 vaccinations. More than 54% of Americans 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, while more than 75% of that same age group have gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.

But while that age group is now relatively well protected, Wen said, younger groups are still vulnerable as the B.1.1.7 variant circulates. The variant is more contagious and may cause more severe disease, experts have said. Research suggests it may also be more deadly.

"We're seeing in places like Michigan that the people who are now getting hospitalized by large numbers are people in their 30s and 40s," Wen said. "And now we're even seeing children getting infected in larger numbers too."

It's not just Michigan.

"What we're seeing is pockets of infection around the country, particularly in younger people who haven't been vaccinated, and also in school-aged children," former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"If you look what's happening in Michigan, in Minnesota, in Massachusetts, for example, you're seeing outbreaks in schools and infections in social cohorts that haven't been exposed to the virus before."

"The infection is changing its contours in terms of who's being stricken by it right now," he added.

In Florida's Orange County, officials reported late last month a rise in Covid-19 cases in the 18-25 age group.

And a third of all of the county's Covid-19 hospitalizations were people younger than 45, according to Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

New Jersey officials said last week that variants, including the B.1.1.7 strain, were contributing to a rise in cases and hospitalizations -- including in younger age groups.

Between the first and last weeks of March, there was a 31% and 48% increase in the number of hospitalizations among the 20-29 and 40-49 age groups, respectively, state health commissioner Judy Persichilli said Wednesday.

Meanwhile older residents only saw single-digit percent increases, she added.

How we can curb another surge of infections

Despite alarming warning signs, the US is not powerless, experts have stressed.

Doubling down on safety measures -- masking up, social distancing, avoiding crowds -- coupled with quick and efficient vaccinations, can help curb another Covid-19 surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Saturday.

Here's why you should keep wearing masks

"We say it over and over again and we need the local people, we need the governors and the mayors and others to be able to say, we're not out of it yet," Fauci said.

"People say, 'Well you just want to confine us forever.' No, this is not going to last forever because every day that you get four million, three million people vaccinated, you get closer and closer to control."

Hotez estimated Sunday that Americans need to hold on for "another four to six weeks, and then we'll be on the other side of it."

"All the vaccines seem to work just as well against this UK, B.1.1.7 variant ... so that is really good news," he said. "I have a lot of confidence that we're going to be in a really good place by the summer."

"But if you're not vaccinated, you have to behave as though you're highly vulnerable to this virus, this is not a time to get sick," Hotez added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Paris
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunny and Even Warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 79

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Il voting bill

Image

how to make your own rain gauge

Image

cvs vaccinations

Image

another easter pandemic

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

jeep day celebration

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1256533

Reported Deaths: 23654
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5031699702
DuPage828641233
Will69148946
Lake62746953
Kane53361745
Winnebago29618455
Madison29361509
St. Clair26731497
McHenry25782273
Champaign19185136
Peoria19162273
Sangamon17121228
McLean15919166
Tazewell14782246
Rock Island13827298
Kankakee13077194
Kendall1180190
LaSalle11385227
Macon9934189
Vermilion8917122
DeKalb8739117
Adams8088115
Williamson7080125
Whiteside6431159
Boone615271
Clinton567890
Ogle548978
Grundy545170
Coles544794
Knox5156135
Jackson477662
Effingham459071
Henry454660
Macoupin450781
Livingston443680
Marion4364113
Stephenson433179
Franklin427870
Monroe422590
Woodford409861
Jefferson4088118
Randolph405482
Lee375348
Morgan371079
Montgomery360871
Logan350355
Bureau344079
Christian342571
Fulton339250
Perry311759
Fayette310454
Iroquois285463
Jersey257348
Douglas252435
McDonough246442
Saline245053
Lawrence237824
Union222839
Shelby221536
Crawford207024
Bond194124
Cass193124
Pike173450
Clark173132
Wayne171050
Hancock170330
Warren170246
Jo Daviess169623
Richland169439
White165825
Carroll165235
Ford164746
Edgar163439
Washington161625
Moultrie154025
Clay146242
Greene141132
Piatt139514
Johnson137414
Mason135841
Wabash133612
De Witt133523
Mercer132333
Massac130837
Cumberland126919
Menard11509
Jasper113417
Marshall93517
Hamilton81115
Schuyler6885
Brown6816
Pulaski6747
Stark56523
Edwards54012
Henderson51814
Calhoun5052
Alexander46010
Scott4591
Gallatin4514
Putnam4333
Hardin36112
Pope3023
Out of IL40
Unassigned02281

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 690910

Reported Deaths: 13074
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion941081699
Lake50297923
Allen38085664
Hamilton33688404
St. Joseph32678531
Elkhart26530429
Vanderburgh21832391
Tippecanoe21118210
Johnson17161369
Porter16763293
Hendricks16489307
Clark12492188
Madison12128333
Vigo12025241
Monroe11042166
LaPorte10399203
Delaware10164182
Howard9488211
Kosciusko8902112
Hancock7754136
Bartholomew7742152
Warrick7623155
Floyd7456174
Wayne6811196
Grant6668166
Boone640499
Morgan6307135
Dubois6041116
Marshall5648108
Cass5631102
Dearborn561973
Henry552499
Noble527481
Jackson485369
Shelby471695
Lawrence4260117
Gibson423087
Harrison422470
Montgomery410286
Clinton408253
DeKalb399382
Huntington369180
Miami368765
Whitley367239
Knox361588
Steuben353657
Putnam349160
Wabash342677
Jasper336746
Adams335652
Ripley331367
White304354
Jefferson302579
Daviess287898
Wells280080
Decatur276892
Fayette275761
Greene267385
Posey266833
Scott256653
Clay248144
LaGrange247370
Randolph232079
Spencer226231
Washington224729
Jennings222946
Sullivan206741
Fountain206344
Starke196352
Owen188656
Fulton187039
Jay183328
Carroll182420
Perry178336
Orange174752
Rush168224
Vermillion164443
Franklin163535
Tipton159043
Parke142916
Blackford130829
Pike129334
Pulaski111145
Newton101133
Brown97340
Crawford96513
Benton93613
Martin81815
Warren77615
Switzerland7658
Union69210
Ohio55111
Unassigned0407