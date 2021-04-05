Clear

5 things to know for April 5: Covid-19, voter suppression, Facebook, Russia, Jordan

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump weigh in on Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia's new sweeping election law that imposes significant new obstacles to voting.

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 6:41 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Japan just saw the earliest bloom of its legendary cherry blossoms in 1,200 years. Pretty -- but also a sign of climate change.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Just like experts predicted, coronavirus cases are ticking back up around the world. India has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 cases in a single day since the pandemic began, with more than 100,000 confirmed infections yesterday. South Korea's health leaders are warning of another surge after the country recorded more than 500 new cases for the fifth straight day. In Europe, a third wave of hospitalizations and deaths has already arrived. Covid-19 variants are mostly to blame for the new rises, but as US officials have warned, lax safety measures are giving these variants even more strength. Now, we have more to worry about, like how long coronavirus vaccines may actually protect people. Doctors are worried that coronavirus may end up being like influenza, which requires a new vaccine every year because the strains mutate so quickly.

2. Voter suppression

Tensions between the GOP and Georgia businesses are growing over Georgia's new restrictive voting law. Late last week, Major League Baseball decided to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta, which was set to host the popular annual event this summer. It's a huge move with an estimated  $100 million in lost state revenue. However, Georgia GOP legislators have stood firm in their defense of the law, and have shown they're not afraid to fight against the giant corporate entities criticizing them. After the CEO of Delta criticized the voting law, Georgia's GOP-led House voted to revoke a jet-fuel tax break that benefited the company. The next battlefront for voter suppression could be Texas, where the state's Senate recently passed a bill limiting poll times, banning drive-through voting and cutting voting accessibility.

3. Facebook

The personal information of about half a billion Facebook users, including their phone numbers, have been posted to a website used by hackers, cybersecurity experts say. This includes more than 32 million accounts in the US, 11 million in the UK and 6 million in India. Possible details exposed on the site include things like full names, locations, birthdays, email addresses, phone numbers, and relationship statuses. Facebook says the data was shared in 2019, and the issue leading to the leak was fixed later that year. However, the data could still be of value to hackers and cyber criminals like those who engage in identify theft.

4. Russia

Russia is amassing major military power in an unexpected location: The Arctic. New satellite imagery reveals the country is testing its newest weapons in a region freshly ice-free due to climate change in a bid to secure its northern coast and open up a key shipping route from Asia to Europe. Weapons experts have expressed particular concern about one Russian "super-weapon," the Poseidon 2M39 torpedo. This unmanned stealth torpedo could cause radioactive waves that would render parts of the target coastline uninhabitable for decades. The climate crisis is quickly and dramatically changing the geography of areas to Russia's north, which has US military officials concerned that the country will continue to stake a claim over emerging land, and gain control over sea routes and tactical ground.

5. Jordan

Jordan's government has accused former crown prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the half-brother of the country's current ruler King Abdullah II, of plotting to "destabilize" the country. The nation's deputy prime minister said the government has intercepted communications from Hamzah, his inner circle, and foreign entities that allegedly show the former crown prince trying to mobilize Jordan's public against the state. Between 16 and 18 people have already been arrested over the alleged plot, and Hamzah says he has now been forced into isolation with his family. The situation reveals a big rift among Jordan's ruling family, but some of the most powerful countries in the world are on the current king's side. The US and a growing list of Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, have voiced their backing of King Abdullah.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here's a list of all the SAG Awards winners from last night 

Which of your recent TV and movie obsessions made the cut?

Stanford has won its first national championship since 1992 

Courtesy of their storied women's basketball program, who came out on top in this year's NCAA tournament.

Mariah Carey let our one of her famous high notes as she got her Covid-19 vaccine

The needle-averse among us sympathize, Mariah.

A loose cow trotting along an Atlanta-area interstate tied up traffic for an hour

Great, you made it late for a meeting.

'Godzilla vs. Kong' is the biggest hit of the pandemic

Who knew watching two towering behemoths scream at each other would be so cathartic?

HAPPENING LATER

The Chauvin trial resumes

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will resume today after last week's emotional testimony. An attorney for George Floyd's family says the trial has been painful to watch for them, a sentiment shared by scores of Black Americans.

We have a podcast!

We're serving up your favorite news fix twice a day so you'll always know what's happening. We'll start your morning smart with the top headlines, and in the evening, let 5 Things be your evening commute home -- even when that commute is just to the next room .

You can listen on CNN.com, Spotify, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. Or, ask your smart home device to "Play CNN's 5 Things podcast." We know you'll love it! 

TODAY'S NUMBER

$1 million

That's how much music artist The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is donating to Ethiopian relief efforts through the UN World Food Programme. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed, raped and abused during the course of Ethiopia's five-month-old conflict.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Getting vaccinated is a moral obligation, one that can save your life and the lives of others."

President Joe Biden, in an Easter message with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The Bidens echoed the sentiments of faith leaders like Pope Francis in encouraging congregations and communities to get vaccinated so they can gather safely.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Up, up, up!

Now is the time for planting and growing. And then in a few excruciating weeks, you'll have a tomato plant! Or, you could just watch it all in fast-forward.

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Paris
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunny and Even Warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 79

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Il voting bill

Image

how to make your own rain gauge

Image

cvs vaccinations

Image

another easter pandemic

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

jeep day celebration

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1256533

Reported Deaths: 23654
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5031699702
DuPage828641233
Will69148946
Lake62746953
Kane53361745
Winnebago29618455
Madison29361509
St. Clair26731497
McHenry25782273
Champaign19185136
Peoria19162273
Sangamon17121228
McLean15919166
Tazewell14782246
Rock Island13827298
Kankakee13077194
Kendall1180190
LaSalle11385227
Macon9934189
Vermilion8917122
DeKalb8739117
Adams8088115
Williamson7080125
Whiteside6431159
Boone615271
Clinton567890
Ogle548978
Grundy545170
Coles544794
Knox5156135
Jackson477662
Effingham459071
Henry454660
Macoupin450781
Livingston443680
Marion4364113
Stephenson433179
Franklin427870
Monroe422590
Woodford409861
Jefferson4088118
Randolph405482
Lee375348
Morgan371079
Montgomery360871
Logan350355
Bureau344079
Christian342571
Fulton339250
Perry311759
Fayette310454
Iroquois285463
Jersey257348
Douglas252435
McDonough246442
Saline245053
Lawrence237824
Union222839
Shelby221536
Crawford207024
Bond194124
Cass193124
Pike173450
Clark173132
Wayne171050
Hancock170330
Warren170246
Jo Daviess169623
Richland169439
White165825
Carroll165235
Ford164746
Edgar163439
Washington161625
Moultrie154025
Clay146242
Greene141132
Piatt139514
Johnson137414
Mason135841
Wabash133612
De Witt133523
Mercer132333
Massac130837
Cumberland126919
Menard11509
Jasper113417
Marshall93517
Hamilton81115
Schuyler6885
Brown6816
Pulaski6747
Stark56523
Edwards54012
Henderson51814
Calhoun5052
Alexander46010
Scott4591
Gallatin4514
Putnam4333
Hardin36112
Pope3023
Out of IL40
Unassigned02281

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 690910

Reported Deaths: 13074
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion941081699
Lake50297923
Allen38085664
Hamilton33688404
St. Joseph32678531
Elkhart26530429
Vanderburgh21832391
Tippecanoe21118210
Johnson17161369
Porter16763293
Hendricks16489307
Clark12492188
Madison12128333
Vigo12025241
Monroe11042166
LaPorte10399203
Delaware10164182
Howard9488211
Kosciusko8902112
Hancock7754136
Bartholomew7742152
Warrick7623155
Floyd7456174
Wayne6811196
Grant6668166
Boone640499
Morgan6307135
Dubois6041116
Marshall5648108
Cass5631102
Dearborn561973
Henry552499
Noble527481
Jackson485369
Shelby471695
Lawrence4260117
Gibson423087
Harrison422470
Montgomery410286
Clinton408253
DeKalb399382
Huntington369180
Miami368765
Whitley367239
Knox361588
Steuben353657
Putnam349160
Wabash342677
Jasper336746
Adams335652
Ripley331367
White304354
Jefferson302579
Daviess287898
Wells280080
Decatur276892
Fayette275761
Greene267385
Posey266833
Scott256653
Clay248144
LaGrange247370
Randolph232079
Spencer226231
Washington224729
Jennings222946
Sullivan206741
Fountain206344
Starke196352
Owen188656
Fulton187039
Jay183328
Carroll182420
Perry178336
Orange174752
Rush168224
Vermillion164443
Franklin163535
Tipton159043
Parke142916
Blackford130829
Pike129334
Pulaski111145
Newton101133
Brown97340
Crawford96513
Benton93613
Martin81815
Warren77615
Switzerland7658
Union69210
Ohio55111
Unassigned0407