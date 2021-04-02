A mama bear shows her love, a student gets a wild wake-up call and Stretch gets his debut. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

A mom's work is never done

Hey moms! Can you relate to this? A mama bear had to make multiple trips across a road to transport her unwilling cubs.

Wake-up call

A student got quite a shock when a deer burst through a school bus windshield and landed on top of him. School officials said no one was injured in the crash, thankfully.

Not graffiti

Researchers studying cross carvings at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem used three-dimensional imaging to get a better understanding of the origins of the marks.

Meet Stretch

Robotics company Boston Dynamics released a video of Stretch, a robot that can move boxes in warehouses and distribution centers. Stretch has tentacle-like grippers to hold boxes, and can navigate tight spaces.

A 'monster' reveal

A hugely popular YouTuber was revealed to be Grandpa Monster on "The Masked Singer." You gotta see the judges' faces when the mask came off!