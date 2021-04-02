Clear

Pandemic recovery picks up speed as employers add 916,000 jobs

Jobs in schools, construction, and bars and restaurants were added back in March. Vaccines, warmer weather, and reopenings contributed to the job gains. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

The US economy's recovery from the pandemic strengthened in March as employers added 916,000 jobs — the biggest gain since August, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The huge jump in jobs was up from the 468,000 increase in jobs reported for February, which itself was revised up by nearly 100,000 jobs from its initial reading.

The gain was also much better than predicted by economists, who expected a strong but more modest increase of 647,000 jobs.

Some of the sectors scoring big improvements were among those hurt the worst by the shutdowns associated with the pandemic, including restaurants and bars, which added 176,000 jobs.

State and local education jobs rose by 126,000 as schools started to reopen. Hotels and other accommodations added 40,000 jobs, and the category that includes performing arts, spectator sports and amusement parks added 64,000.

Other big gains came in sectors that have done well over the last year, despite the recession. Construction added 110,000 jobs, as commercial projects increased and homebuilding continued to thrive. The jobs gain there was also helped by an easier comparison to February, when severe winter storms shut down construction in much of the country.

Delivery services, such as FedEx and United Parcel Service, which had already posted among the biggest job gains of the last year due to the increase in online shopping, added another 17,000 jobs.

Economists said the report suggests that the labor market could finally be on the path to recovery from the job losses suffered from the pandemic, even if it still takes years to again reach pre-Covid employment levels.

But while some sectors are back to their pre-pandemic employment levels, the overall US economy still has 8.4 million fewer jobs than it did before Covid-19 related job losses started a year ago.

"Even at this pace, it could take more than a year to dig out of the total jobs shortfall," said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a liberal think tank. "However, today's number is certainly a promising sign for the recovery.

US stock and bond markets were closed Friday due to the Good Friday holiday. Stock futures were trading higher after early morning report Friday, suggesting that stocks could open in record territory on Monday.

"With the vaccination program likely to reach critical mass within the next couple of months and the next round of fiscal stimulus providing a big boost, there is finally real light at the end of the tunnel," said Paul Ashworth, chief US economist for Capital Economics.

The unemployment rate improved to 6%, compared with the 6.2% in February.

The 6% unemployment rate is the lowest since the start of the pandemic, but it is not as strong as it appears.

First of all, 5.8 million people are working part-time jobs who would prefer to be working full time but can't find those positions. That's 1.5 million more than were in that situation before the pandemic.

In addition, a much lower percentage of the labor force that is without jobs looked for work in the last month — which they must do to be counted in the unemployment rate.

That could be for a variety of reasons: They may be waiting to be called back to work by their previous employer, they have become discouraged about finding a job or they need to stay home with children who have not yet returned to school.

So the unemployment rate only tells part of the picture of how many people are working. There are other measures considered by economists, including the employment-population ratio, which compares those with jobs to the adult population overall.

That latter reading showed 57.8% of the adult population had jobs in March. That's an improvement from the depths of last spring's shutdowns, but it is still 3.3 percentage points lower than before the pandemic. In fact, it's at a level not seen in 37 years before the pandemic, meaning it's still below even the worst statistics of the Great Recession.

For purposes of comparison, the highest reading for employment-population ratio on record was 64.7%, reached in April of 2000, when the economy was enjoying very low unemployment and a much smaller percentage of baby boomers had reached retirement age.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 37°
Paris
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Terre Haute
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Sunny and Slightly Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

"It shouldn't be okay with anybody..." 2 bald eagles found shot and killed

Image

Friday: Sunny, warmer and calmer. High: 52

Image

Marty Simmons Introduced at EIU

Image

Matthew Graves Joins ISU MBB Staff

Image

IDEM grant helps Vigo County land new recycling tool

Image

Chicago residents travel to Richland County to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Local woman encourages others to volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Image

Indiana trends in right direction regarding unemployment

Image

mcdonald back at northview

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1248021

Reported Deaths: 23601
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4994299672
DuPage821631234
Will68663944
Lake62368952
Kane53004745
Winnebago29362454
Madison29259505
St. Clair26648495
McHenry25658273
Champaign19058136
Peoria18760273
Sangamon17021228
McLean15719166
Tazewell14571245
Rock Island13735297
Kankakee13032192
Kendall1171990
LaSalle11318227
Macon9900189
Vermilion8893122
DeKalb8673117
Adams8087115
Williamson7053125
Whiteside6364158
Boone612571
Clinton567489
Ogle543878
Coles543394
Grundy542870
Knox5139135
Jackson474862
Effingham458071
Henry452260
Macoupin450281
Livingston442080
Marion4365114
Stephenson429179
Franklin426870
Monroe421290
Jefferson4075118
Randolph404582
Woodford404361
Lee372548
Morgan369979
Montgomery360071
Logan347654
Bureau342579
Christian341771
Fulton332450
Perry311359
Fayette310054
Iroquois284763
Jersey256448
Douglas252035
McDonough244142
Saline243852
Lawrence237224
Union222639
Shelby221036
Crawford206424
Bond193924
Cass192724
Pike173550
Clark172732
Wayne170950
Hancock170030
Warren169246
Jo Daviess168822
Richland168839
White165425
Carroll164435
Ford164446
Edgar163339
Washington161425
Moultrie153425
Clay145742
Greene140432
Piatt139214
Johnson137314
Mason135341
Wabash133412
De Witt133123
Mercer132233
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11419
Jasper113217
Marshall92517
Hamilton80715
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55523
Edwards54112
Henderson51914
Calhoun5042
Alexander45710
Scott4571
Gallatin4524
Putnam4323
Hardin36112
Pope3023
Out of IL30
Unassigned02275

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 687713

Reported Deaths: 13048
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion936811697
Lake50059921
Allen37855663
Hamilton33520403
St. Joseph32337529
Elkhart26377428
Vanderburgh21776390
Tippecanoe20962210
Johnson17080369
Porter16650292
Hendricks16386307
Clark12441187
Madison12084333
Vigo12000241
Monroe10955166
LaPorte10303202
Delaware10138182
Howard9451209
Kosciusko8865112
Bartholomew7718151
Hancock7705136
Warrick7602155
Floyd7436174
Wayne6794196
Grant6648166
Boone637299
Morgan6286135
Dubois6031116
Marshall5629107
Cass5625102
Dearborn559873
Henry551799
Noble525480
Jackson482567
Shelby470795
Lawrence4255117
Harrison421570
Gibson420987
Montgomery408986
Clinton407153
DeKalb397681
Miami368565
Huntington367780
Whitley365340
Knox360788
Steuben351957
Putnam348060
Wabash342077
Adams333851
Jasper333746
Ripley331066
White303254
Jefferson301578
Daviess287798
Wells278280
Decatur276392
Fayette275359
Greene267185
Posey266233
Scott256253
Clay247244
LaGrange246770
Randolph231279
Spencer225831
Washington223429
Jennings222846
Sullivan206441
Fountain206244
Starke195652
Owen188256
Fulton186939
Jay182928
Carroll181420
Perry177636
Orange173952
Rush167624
Vermillion163843
Franklin163335
Tipton158343
Parke142816
Blackford130429
Pike129134
Pulaski110845
Newton100533
Brown97240
Crawford96213
Benton93113
Martin81715
Warren77415
Switzerland7668
Union69010
Ohio54811
Unassigned0406