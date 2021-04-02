Clear

Ancient mummies to parade through streets of Cairo

A virtual tour of King Tutankhamun's tomb, buried in the Valley of the Kings, near Luxor, Egypt.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: Sarah-Grace Mankarious, CNN

Ancient mummies of Egypt's royal pharaohs will emerge from their resting places this weekend and parade through the streets of Cairo in search of a new home.

What sounds like the plot of a movie is in fact part of a lavish celebration of Egypt's history and a project to relocate some of its greatest treasures to a new high tech facility.

On Saturday, the mummies of Ramses the Great and 21 of his fellow pharaohs will take part in what is being billed as "The Pharaoh's Golden Parade," a highly anticipated event organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

It's reported that the celebrations will include horse-drawn chariots, choirs singing in ancient languages and a plethora of movie stars and dignitaries, but Egyptian authorities have kept official details of the event under lock and key.

"It is a surprise," Ahmed Ghoneim, executive director of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, the institution which will be the final resting place for the mummies, tells CNN.

Nevertheless, it's hard to keep an event of this magnitude a surprise, especially when dress rehearsals recently took place in the center of Cairo. Excited Egyptians snapped photos of custom-made mummy vehicles adorned with golden ancient motifs and hastily uploaded them to social media.

The final move

The aim of the parade is to move the 18 kings and four queens of Egypt, along with their coffins and belongings, from their old home at The Egyptian Museum.

They'll be transported five kilometers (three miles) south, to their new high-tech resting place at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC).

No, not the vast Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza which is also due to open to the public later this year. The NMEC is a completely different museum in Cairo's Fustat neighborhood that will complete a trio of must-see Egyptian-themed museums in and around Cairo.

Although the NMEC had a partial opening in 2017, the parade will signify the grand opening.

"It's a presidential opening," says Ghoneim. And the completion of the Hall of Royal Mummies which looks to be a unique museum experience.

"The whole idea is not the mummies, the whole idea is how you display the mummies... It's how you tell the story, it's the environment, it's the ambiance that you feel when you're getting in," he adds.

Ghoneim says visitors entering the Hall of Royal Mummies will experience something akin to entering a tomb in the Valley of the Kings.

All 22 royal mummies are from the New Kingdom, an era where tombs were built underground with hidden entrances to ward off grave robbers. A world apart, and about 600 years, from their flamboyant Old Kingdom royal counterparts who built colossal pyramid tombs.

Preparing the mummies

Dr. Mostafa Ismail, head of conservation at the Mummies Conservation Lab and Storeroom at the NMEC, led a team of 48 people to prepare the royal mummies.

The conservation process, he tells CNN, involves placing each mummy in an oxygen-free, nitrogen capsule "which can keep it preserved without being damaged from the effects of humidity, especially we're talking about bacteria, fungi, and insects."

The capsule is surrounded by soft material that distributes pressure and reduces vibrations during transportation.

When the mummies arrive at the NMEC, the display units will have the exact same conditions as the nitrogen capsules. "So there will not be any shock for the mummy when we take it from the box and put it in these units," Ismail adds.

Accompanying each mummy will be any belongings discovered alongside them, including their coffins.

Displays will also show CT scans which reveal what is beneath the wraps, and sometimes any breaks in bones or diseases that afflicted the royals.

"The main thing that we want the visitors to know about these mummies, is how they have been mummified and preserved for a long time."

When asked if his team discovered anything new about the mummies in preparing them for the move, Ismail remarked: "a lot of things," but none that he would reveal before the parade. So there are more surprises to come.

A new cultural hub in Cairo

Undoubtedly the Hall of Royal Mummies will be the star attraction for visitors to The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, but Executive Director Ahmed Ghoneim hopes to position the museum differently to its neighboring institutions.

"I'm not focusing on the Pharaonic era as most people would think," he says. "Most Egyptians and non-Egyptians, whenever they go to an Egyptian museum then they think they're going to see the pharaohs.

"Here I'm setting myself differently, I'm telling a different story, going across history and coming to the present."

The first temporary exhibition will focus on Egyptian textiles and fashion. "All of the history from carpets to clothing" says Ghoneim.

Through the exhibits the museum will tell a richer story of the achievements of Egyptian civilization but the museum will also be a cultural hub.

"A place that offers everything, part educational, part cultural, part amusement, part night time dining place, and so on. It's something that's unique."

And at last, 3,234 years after his death, Rameses II may finally be laid to rest.

The museum will be open to the public the day after the parade, on April 4, with the Hall of Royal Mummies opening two weeks later on April 18. The Pharaoh's Golden Parade will be streamed live on the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities' YouTube channel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Paris
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Terre Haute
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunny and Slightly Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"It shouldn't be okay with anybody..." 2 bald eagles found shot and killed

Image

Friday: Sunny, warmer and calmer. High: 52

Image

Marty Simmons Introduced at EIU

Image

Matthew Graves Joins ISU MBB Staff

Image

IDEM grant helps Vigo County land new recycling tool

Image

Chicago residents travel to Richland County to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Local woman encourages others to volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Image

Indiana trends in right direction regarding unemployment

Image

mcdonald back at northview

Image

moore also named ibca coach of the year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1248021

Reported Deaths: 23601
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4994299672
DuPage821631234
Will68663944
Lake62368952
Kane53004745
Winnebago29362454
Madison29259505
St. Clair26648495
McHenry25658273
Champaign19058136
Peoria18760273
Sangamon17021228
McLean15719166
Tazewell14571245
Rock Island13735297
Kankakee13032192
Kendall1171990
LaSalle11318227
Macon9900189
Vermilion8893122
DeKalb8673117
Adams8087115
Williamson7053125
Whiteside6364158
Boone612571
Clinton567489
Ogle543878
Coles543394
Grundy542870
Knox5139135
Jackson474862
Effingham458071
Henry452260
Macoupin450281
Livingston442080
Marion4365114
Stephenson429179
Franklin426870
Monroe421290
Jefferson4075118
Randolph404582
Woodford404361
Lee372548
Morgan369979
Montgomery360071
Logan347654
Bureau342579
Christian341771
Fulton332450
Perry311359
Fayette310054
Iroquois284763
Jersey256448
Douglas252035
McDonough244142
Saline243852
Lawrence237224
Union222639
Shelby221036
Crawford206424
Bond193924
Cass192724
Pike173550
Clark172732
Wayne170950
Hancock170030
Warren169246
Jo Daviess168822
Richland168839
White165425
Carroll164435
Ford164446
Edgar163339
Washington161425
Moultrie153425
Clay145742
Greene140432
Piatt139214
Johnson137314
Mason135341
Wabash133412
De Witt133123
Mercer132233
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11419
Jasper113217
Marshall92517
Hamilton80715
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55523
Edwards54112
Henderson51914
Calhoun5042
Alexander45710
Scott4571
Gallatin4524
Putnam4323
Hardin36112
Pope3023
Out of IL30
Unassigned02275

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 687713

Reported Deaths: 13048
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion936811697
Lake50059921
Allen37855663
Hamilton33520403
St. Joseph32337529
Elkhart26377428
Vanderburgh21776390
Tippecanoe20962210
Johnson17080369
Porter16650292
Hendricks16386307
Clark12441187
Madison12084333
Vigo12000241
Monroe10955166
LaPorte10303202
Delaware10138182
Howard9451209
Kosciusko8865112
Bartholomew7718151
Hancock7705136
Warrick7602155
Floyd7436174
Wayne6794196
Grant6648166
Boone637299
Morgan6286135
Dubois6031116
Marshall5629107
Cass5625102
Dearborn559873
Henry551799
Noble525480
Jackson482567
Shelby470795
Lawrence4255117
Harrison421570
Gibson420987
Montgomery408986
Clinton407153
DeKalb397681
Miami368565
Huntington367780
Whitley365340
Knox360788
Steuben351957
Putnam348060
Wabash342077
Adams333851
Jasper333746
Ripley331066
White303254
Jefferson301578
Daviess287798
Wells278280
Decatur276392
Fayette275359
Greene267185
Posey266233
Scott256253
Clay247244
LaGrange246770
Randolph231279
Spencer225831
Washington223429
Jennings222846
Sullivan206441
Fountain206244
Starke195652
Owen188256
Fulton186939
Jay182928
Carroll181420
Perry177636
Orange173952
Rush167624
Vermillion163843
Franklin163335
Tipton158343
Parke142816
Blackford130429
Pike129134
Pulaski110845
Newton100533
Brown97240
Crawford96213
Benton93113
Martin81715
Warren77415
Switzerland7668
Union69010
Ohio54811
Unassigned0406