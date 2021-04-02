Clear

Wait to be fully vaccinated before resuming normal activities, health experts plead with Americans

Pfizer said its vaccine can protect against Covid-19 for at least six months, but experts say that protection will likely last longer.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:00 AM
Updated: Apr 2, 2021 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

With fears growing that the US may be facing a fourth surge of Covid-19 cases, health experts are pleading with Americans to keep taking precautions until they are fully vaccinated.

"Please wait until you're fully vaccinated before you're traveling, before you're engaging in high-risk activities," said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen. "No doubt when you become vaccinated, the activities that were once higher risk are now going to be lower risk and so just wait until then."

Wen said she worries the US is on the "precipice" of a fourth surge as data is showing that infections are now skewed toward a younger generation.

Her sentiments were echoed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told NBC Nightly News that while he is feeling some Covid-19 fatigue himself, it is important the US continue taking precautions while vaccinating Americans.

"We need to hold out just a bit longer and give vaccines a chance to really get the upper hand in this," Fauci said. "I'll guarantee as we get into the late spring and the early summer, you're going to see a return to gradual degree of normality that everyone is hoping for, but we don't want to do it prematurely."

High on the list of factors worrying experts is the spread of coronavirus variants in the US.

Michigan on Thursday said it identified its first case of a variant that was originally found in Brazil, adding to reports of variants spreading across the US. That spread, along with relaxation of social distancing and mask mandates in many states, contributed to an influential model increasing its prediction of the number of people who will die of the virus by July 1.

Last week, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) forecast that 600,000 people would die by the start of July, and this week that number is up to 609,000.

"Relatively small changes in behavior can have a profound impact on deaths in the near term," the IHME said.

More than 30.5 million people in the US have been infected with coronavirus and 553,120 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

What Easter will look like for those who are vaccinated

However, for fully vaccinated Americans celebrating Easter, the holiday can more resemble that sense of normal.

People who have been fully vaccinated are safe to celebrate Easter this Sunday indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For those who aren't fully vaccinated, the CDC advised they stick to their own household for egg hunts or enjoy these traditions outdoors while six feet apart, according to a series of tweets.

The CDC says it's still learning how vaccines protect against the coronavirus and advises that fully vaccinated people going out in public still wear masks and take precautions until the agency knows more.

Officials and experts are hoping to get Americans vaccinated quickly.

Nearly 154 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the country, according to data from the CDC. Thirty percent of the US population -- about 99.6 million people -- has received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 17% -- about 56 million people -- have been fully vaccinated.

Pfizer vaccine protects for at least 6 months, but could last years

The protection offered by the Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine remains high for at least six months, the companies said Thursday.

And Wen, speaking on CNN on Friday, described that level of protection as "the floor, definitely not the ceiling."

She added: "Most likely the protection that the vaccine will provide will be years even. But we just don't know that."

"I do think there's a possibility that we may need to get a booster shot. Maybe booster shots that target new, emerging variants," Wen said. "But I think that's a small price to pay now that we have these safe and very effective vaccines that are out there."

Eligibility expands in some states

The protection from those vaccines will soon be available to many more people as states expand their eligibility.

Thursday was the first day all Connecticut residents 16-years-old and older were eligible to be vaccinated, Gov. Ned Lamont said during a press conference.

Residents made more than 100,000 vaccine appointments, Lamont said, and the state will likely have the supply to outstrip demand by late April.

All Maryland residents 16 and older were able to pre-register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

"The first federal mobile vaccination units in the nation, arrived at the Maryland Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Reisterstown," the governor said Thursday. "In the coming days, these 32-foot trailers will be fanning out across the state."

Maine moved up the date that all adults are eligible from April 19 to April 7, Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday.

"While this is a great step forward, Maine people should keep in mind that it will still take time to get an appointment and get a vaccine. We will continue to work with vaccine providers across Maine to get shots into arms as quickly as we can," the governor added.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1244499

Reported Deaths: 23579
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4978859665
DuPage818891231
Will68489942
Lake62242952
Kane52886745
Winnebago29299452
Madison29202502
St. Clair26612493
McHenry25586273
Champaign19028136
Peoria18587273
Sangamon16973228
McLean15644165
Tazewell14468244
Rock Island13673297
Kankakee13011192
Kendall1168690
LaSalle11283226
Macon9879188
Vermilion8877122
DeKalb8651117
Adams8075115
Williamson7051125
Whiteside6314158
Boone611271
Clinton567289
Coles542794
Ogle541678
Grundy541270
Knox5135135
Jackson474262
Effingham457671
Henry450760
Macoupin449681
Livingston441280
Marion4364114
Stephenson427979
Franklin426470
Monroe420290
Jefferson4070118
Randolph403782
Woodford401361
Lee371447
Morgan369579
Montgomery359571
Logan346554
Bureau342179
Christian341171
Fulton330050
Perry311359
Fayette309754
Iroquois284663
Jersey255848
Douglas251735
Saline243252
McDonough242742
Lawrence237124
Union222539
Shelby220636
Crawford206324
Bond193924
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172132
Wayne170850
Hancock169930
Warren168745
Jo Daviess168222
Richland168239
White165225
Carroll164135
Ford164046
Edgar163339
Washington161325
Moultrie153025
Clay145642
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134941
Wabash133312
De Witt132623
Mercer132033
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11389
Jasper113117
Marshall91917
Hamilton80515
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51914
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4323
Hardin36012
Pope3023
Out of IL10
Unassigned02278

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 686497

Reported Deaths: 13039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion935861694
Lake49981920
Allen37782663
Hamilton33443403
St. Joseph32208528
Elkhart26316428
Vanderburgh21753390
Tippecanoe20907210
Johnson17048369
Porter16601292
Hendricks16354307
Clark12423187
Madison12066333
Vigo11983241
Monroe10909166
LaPorte10260202
Delaware10112182
Howard9424209
Kosciusko8842112
Bartholomew7704151
Hancock7690136
Warrick7594155
Floyd7421174
Wayne6789196
Grant6641166
Boone636699
Morgan6279135
Dubois6031115
Cass5618102
Marshall5613107
Dearborn559473
Henry551699
Noble525180
Jackson479867
Shelby470595
Lawrence4261117
Harrison421069
Gibson420287
Montgomery408386
Clinton406453
DeKalb397581
Miami368065
Huntington367079
Whitley364640
Knox360588
Steuben351057
Putnam347360
Wabash341977
Adams333751
Jasper332546
Ripley330666
White302754
Jefferson301378
Daviess287698
Wells277179
Decatur275892
Fayette275359
Greene267085
Posey266033
Scott256253
Clay247144
LaGrange246770
Randolph230879
Spencer225531
Washington222629
Jennings222546
Sullivan206341
Fountain205944
Starke195052
Owen188256
Fulton186539
Jay182828
Carroll181320
Perry177536
Orange173552
Rush167424
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton158043
Parke142616
Blackford130129
Pike129034
Pulaski110945
Newton100333
Brown97240
Crawford95913
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7658
Union69010
Ohio54811
Unassigned0406