Clear

Why the news media can't stop talking about Biden's dogs

First dog Major Biden bites again and the internet howls. CNN's Jeanne Moos sinks her teeth into the best reactions.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 5:51 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 5:51 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

President Biden's dogs Major and Champ are back in the news. And the coverage of the presidential pooches is generating some strong reactions -- with some people arguing that the canine behavior isn't newsworthy at all.

To be sure, Biden's infrastructure plans are certainly the more important story emanating from the White House this week. But the Biden's-best-friend news is revealing in its own way. First there were those biting incidents. Then on Wednesday there was an instance of "dog poo on the floor," which was dutifully (doo-doo-tifully?) reported by the White House press pool.

Reactions to the doggie coverage have run the gamut, showcasing the many feelings and gripes and questions people have about the American news media.

More than anything, the doggie drama heralds a return to a more mundane post-Trump news cycle. The Biden White House is largely scandal-free (by design) so a problematic pet counts as newsworthy. Of course, even the word "problematic" is a problem in some corners. There are Major defenders who think this subject is being botched by the press. So let's unpack this a bit.

'Ruh roh!'

More than anything, in this always-on age, Major and Champ are #content, hashtag included. In the same way that presidential puppy photos are a reliable viewer draw, good dog/bad dog debates are traffic bait.

When the canine accident was spotted at the White House on Wednesday, FoxNews.com played it straight: "Biden dog poops on White House floor." The Daily Mail went with "the eagle has landed!" The AP's playful headline was "Ruh roh! Biden pooch drops doggie doo in White House hallway." The AP's story seemed to generate the most ire on Twitter.

There was something for everyone so to speak: While right wing trolls called the doo-doo a metaphor for the Biden era, The Daily Caller came up with an editorial defending Major as a "patriotic American dog."

The Discourse's Jack Crosbie took a faux-controversial stand, "The Biden Dogs are Bad Boys," writing on Wednesday that "the truth demands to be heard." Manny Fidel went even further in an opinion piece for Insider: "Biden's dogs must resign." Even The Onion got in on the fun: "Secret Service Worry Major Biden's Behavior Influenced By Time Spent On Far-Right Dog Forums."

Every website gets clicks and everyone wins, except for the readers who aren't in on the jokes.

A chance to learn

Hot takes and humor aside, there's been some serious coverage of the dogs, and rightly so. For example, the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia interviewed experts who said Major, a rescue, is "likely dealing with social anxiety." This is common: "It's a problem that many dogs face in new environments..."

The age of abundance

A quick Twitter search reveals hashtags like #MajorGate and supporters chanting "Free Major" and many, many complaints about the volume of news coverage about the dogs. Political analyst Matthew Dowd channeled all of it on Wednesday: "Our democracy is under assault, we are still in midst of a global pandemic, white supremacy is rampant, and GOP refuses to do anything about gun violence and voting rights, and some in the media are focusing on Biden's dogs?? Come on folks."

"Come on" is what the AP's DC bureau chief Julie Pace also said when Dan Pfeiffer, the former Obama aide, mocked the AP's "Ruh roh!" coverage of the dogs. Pace said people should view the newswire's coverage in its totality: "We have important stories out today on Biden's infrastructure plan, DOD's transgender policies, EPA returning scientists to key boards, more $$ going to the Palestinians, a new poll on Biden's high pandemic approval ratings. And yes, a light, 273 word story on a dog."

I agree with Pace, but most people don't see all of the AP's Biden stories in one place -- they see scraps of stories shared in social feeds. Gone are the days when the dogs would be the subject of a single People magazine spread or weekend TV segment. We live in age of news media abundance, when one bowel movement is covered a dozen different ways, and where the internet makes it all searchable. Then writers like me weigh in, and comedians, and contrarians, and the quantity of coverage causes normal people to roll their eyes and dismiss the media writ large. Not good!

The bottom line

CNN's Kate Bennett, who broke the stories about both biting incidents, has been on the receiving end of a ton of "this isn't news" commentary. I asked her about the news coverage of these human, or canine, interest stories, and she pointed out that "the Bidens made a big deal about these dogs, heralding their arrival, letting them run free, posting pics of them all over the White House."

But not all pet stories are the same. "I could have done without the poop anecdote" that was reported by the White House press pool on Wednesday, Bennett said, "mostly because it was Champ who had the accident and he is 13, and any of us who have raised a dog into old age are very sensitive to the ways in which our beloved dogs show decline. It broke my heart. I couldn't find it funny, or newsy."

"Yet, with the biting, in a very real news way, I did a good deal of reporting" about the incidents, Bennett said. She found that "there are a good deal of people who work on the campus, inside and out, who have had strong feelings about Major's behavior since he arrived in late January." When the president said in mid-March that 85% of the White House staff "love" the dog, he was acknowledging some of those strong feelings.

The bottom line, Bennett said, is that "the stories that rile up the Twitterverse...the most are the ones that are human. And there's nothing more 'human' than a story about a pet dog. Right?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Clear, Cold, Frosty
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

mcdonald back at northview

Image

moore also named ibca coach of the year

Image

thompson ibca coach of the year

Image

NEWTON FBALL PKG

Image

LINCOLN HALE DECOMMITS FROM ISU

Image

Did Kevin mention a freeze warning? Here's when we can expect a warm-up

Image

New flea market is coming to Switz City

Image

Don't let fake news fool you

Image

April kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month

Image

Gov. Holcomb provides March 31 weekly update on COVID-19 fight

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1244499

Reported Deaths: 23579
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4978859665
DuPage818891231
Will68489942
Lake62242952
Kane52886745
Winnebago29299452
Madison29202502
St. Clair26612493
McHenry25586273
Champaign19028136
Peoria18587273
Sangamon16973228
McLean15644165
Tazewell14468244
Rock Island13673297
Kankakee13011192
Kendall1168690
LaSalle11283226
Macon9879188
Vermilion8877122
DeKalb8651117
Adams8075115
Williamson7051125
Whiteside6314158
Boone611271
Clinton567289
Coles542794
Ogle541678
Grundy541270
Knox5135135
Jackson474262
Effingham457671
Henry450760
Macoupin449681
Livingston441280
Marion4364114
Stephenson427979
Franklin426470
Monroe420290
Jefferson4070118
Randolph403782
Woodford401361
Lee371447
Morgan369579
Montgomery359571
Logan346554
Bureau342179
Christian341171
Fulton330050
Perry311359
Fayette309754
Iroquois284663
Jersey255848
Douglas251735
Saline243252
McDonough242742
Lawrence237124
Union222539
Shelby220636
Crawford206324
Bond193924
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172132
Wayne170850
Hancock169930
Warren168745
Jo Daviess168222
Richland168239
White165225
Carroll164135
Ford164046
Edgar163339
Washington161325
Moultrie153025
Clay145642
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134941
Wabash133312
De Witt132623
Mercer132033
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11389
Jasper113117
Marshall91917
Hamilton80515
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51914
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4323
Hardin36012
Pope3023
Out of IL10
Unassigned02278

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 686497

Reported Deaths: 13039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion935861694
Lake49981920
Allen37782663
Hamilton33443403
St. Joseph32208528
Elkhart26316428
Vanderburgh21753390
Tippecanoe20907210
Johnson17048369
Porter16601292
Hendricks16354307
Clark12423187
Madison12066333
Vigo11983241
Monroe10909166
LaPorte10260202
Delaware10112182
Howard9424209
Kosciusko8842112
Bartholomew7704151
Hancock7690136
Warrick7594155
Floyd7421174
Wayne6789196
Grant6641166
Boone636699
Morgan6279135
Dubois6031115
Cass5618102
Marshall5613107
Dearborn559473
Henry551699
Noble525180
Jackson479867
Shelby470595
Lawrence4261117
Harrison421069
Gibson420287
Montgomery408386
Clinton406453
DeKalb397581
Miami368065
Huntington367079
Whitley364640
Knox360588
Steuben351057
Putnam347360
Wabash341977
Adams333751
Jasper332546
Ripley330666
White302754
Jefferson301378
Daviess287698
Wells277179
Decatur275892
Fayette275359
Greene267085
Posey266033
Scott256253
Clay247144
LaGrange246770
Randolph230879
Spencer225531
Washington222629
Jennings222546
Sullivan206341
Fountain205944
Starke195052
Owen188256
Fulton186539
Jay182828
Carroll181320
Perry177536
Orange173552
Rush167424
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton158043
Parke142616
Blackford130129
Pike129034
Pulaski110945
Newton100333
Brown97240
Crawford95913
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7658
Union69010
Ohio54811
Unassigned0406