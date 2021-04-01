Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US is still in crisis -- but can grow faster than China, St. Louis Fed president says

James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, says the Fed is committed to their inflation target of 2% but as the pandemic comes to a close, "we'll get more inflation than we're used to."

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Julia Chatterley, CNN Business

St. Louis Fed president James Bullard says the US economy hasn't turned the corner fully -- but stimulus and America's vaccination effort could help get the United States out of its current economic crisis.

And the sugar rush from trillions of dollars pouring into the economy could help America grow faster than China this year.

First Move's Julia Chatterley spoke to Bullard Thursday.

You're optimistic on the US recovery. Talk us through what you see today, and what you see going forward.

Bullard: Well, i think the data on the pandemic in the US suggests that the pandemic is coming to a close. There continue to be risks out there, but it's certainly very encouraging. We have a vaccine rollout that has gained steam, and if you look at the data, that looks very good, and that suggests that the US economy is poised to boom in the year ahead here. I've got 6.5% growth for the US economy [this year]. That's very, very strong growth for this economy, possibly faster than China this year, and I think labor markets will improve dramatically from where they are right now, but we have to get the pandemic under better control than what we have today, but we're moving in the right direction. So i am pretty optimistic that we can get this boom to occur. We can bring this episode to a close for the US.

When we're talking about using words like boom, it makes me think we're out of the crisis. Are we out of the crisis, Jim, at this state?

Bullard: No. I think we're still in the crisis because we, you know, we still have cases. There's a lot of human tragedy here. You've got the fatalities per day per million still somewhat elevated, but declining and predicted to continue to decline as we go through April and May here, and so that's the sense in which we're going to be able to bring this under control. We've got more and more people getting vaccinated every day, and that looks set to continue. Also we're vaccinating, you know, on average the more vulnerable parts of the population. That should help bring fatalities down dramatically and increase confidence in the economy and allow us to get the rest of production up and running, and allow people to go back to work. So there are a lot of good things happening. There are risks. It is a crisis. You're never sure what might lie just around the corner, and we're certainly aware of that. We're tracking the data every day.

Certainly for bond market investors, they're looking at the data. They're predicting ahead and jumping ahead as they always do, and sort of assuming the Fed must be talking about tighter policy in some form going forward. Is there any way in which the bond yield could go to where we're uncomfortable with this?

Bullard: Yeah. I would say the runup in the ten-year yields since the, you know, in recent months has been in reaction to better forecasts for the US economy and higher inflation, expectations. The TIPS market is suggesting that inflation expectations have moved up quite a bit from where they were earlier, and so it makes sense that you would have somewhat higher, longer term yields with this kind of look, and so i think that part is a good sign. It's healthy. Healthy part of the economy, you know, could this run away from us and -- and actually damage the economy? I don't think we're close to that right now. The levels are at -- just now at the pre-pandemic level and those were kind of low compared to where we have been historically. So i think we like the market signal from the tenure on the effectiveness of our policies and the reading on inflation expectations that we can get from it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Paris
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Cold and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gov. Holcomb provides March 31 weekly update on COVID-19 fight

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Vigo County Parks and Rec are looking to fill seasonal jobs

Image

Vigo County will lift mask mandate

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. High: 40

Image

South Vermillion TV News

Image

West Boggs Park plans for 2021 after record turnout in 2020

Image

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb provides COVID-19 update

Image

Autism Awareness Month

Image

Crews set to start resurfacing project on US 40

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1244499

Reported Deaths: 23579
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4978859665
DuPage818891231
Will68489942
Lake62242952
Kane52886745
Winnebago29299452
Madison29202502
St. Clair26612493
McHenry25586273
Champaign19028136
Peoria18587273
Sangamon16973228
McLean15644165
Tazewell14468244
Rock Island13673297
Kankakee13011192
Kendall1168690
LaSalle11283226
Macon9879188
Vermilion8877122
DeKalb8651117
Adams8075115
Williamson7051125
Whiteside6314158
Boone611271
Clinton567289
Coles542794
Ogle541678
Grundy541270
Knox5135135
Jackson474262
Effingham457671
Henry450760
Macoupin449681
Livingston441280
Marion4364114
Stephenson427979
Franklin426470
Monroe420290
Jefferson4070118
Randolph403782
Woodford401361
Lee371447
Morgan369579
Montgomery359571
Logan346554
Bureau342179
Christian341171
Fulton330050
Perry311359
Fayette309754
Iroquois284663
Jersey255848
Douglas251735
Saline243252
McDonough242742
Lawrence237124
Union222539
Shelby220636
Crawford206324
Bond193924
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172132
Wayne170850
Hancock169930
Warren168745
Jo Daviess168222
Richland168239
White165225
Carroll164135
Ford164046
Edgar163339
Washington161325
Moultrie153025
Clay145642
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134941
Wabash133312
De Witt132623
Mercer132033
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11389
Jasper113117
Marshall91917
Hamilton80515
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51914
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4323
Hardin36012
Pope3023
Out of IL10
Unassigned02278

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 686497

Reported Deaths: 13039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion935861694
Lake49981920
Allen37782663
Hamilton33443403
St. Joseph32208528
Elkhart26316428
Vanderburgh21753390
Tippecanoe20907210
Johnson17048369
Porter16601292
Hendricks16354307
Clark12423187
Madison12066333
Vigo11983241
Monroe10909166
LaPorte10260202
Delaware10112182
Howard9424209
Kosciusko8842112
Bartholomew7704151
Hancock7690136
Warrick7594155
Floyd7421174
Wayne6789196
Grant6641166
Boone636699
Morgan6279135
Dubois6031115
Cass5618102
Marshall5613107
Dearborn559473
Henry551699
Noble525180
Jackson479867
Shelby470595
Lawrence4261117
Harrison421069
Gibson420287
Montgomery408386
Clinton406453
DeKalb397581
Miami368065
Huntington367079
Whitley364640
Knox360588
Steuben351057
Putnam347360
Wabash341977
Adams333751
Jasper332546
Ripley330666
White302754
Jefferson301378
Daviess287698
Wells277179
Decatur275892
Fayette275359
Greene267085
Posey266033
Scott256253
Clay247144
LaGrange246770
Randolph230879
Spencer225531
Washington222629
Jennings222546
Sullivan206341
Fountain205944
Starke195052
Owen188256
Fulton186539
Jay182828
Carroll181320
Perry177536
Orange173552
Rush167424
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton158043
Parke142616
Blackford130129
Pike129034
Pulaski110945
Newton100333
Brown97240
Crawford95913
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7658
Union69010
Ohio54811
Unassigned0406