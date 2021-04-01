Clear

Major League Baseball is back with a 162-game schedule and actual humans in the stands

MLB's Opening Day sees 15 stadiums welcome back fans for America's pastime. Gone are the cardboard cutouts, piped in fan noise and shortened season of 2020. In are socially distanced seat pods, cashless concessions stands and a full 162-game planned calendar.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez, CNN

After an abbreviated 2020 season that is now a blur, Major League Baseball returns Thursday with all 30 teams in action before actual human spectators for a six-month, 162-game trudge to the postseason.

Fingers crossed.

Before a single pitch was thrown, the Washington Nationals announced they will be down five players for their home opener against the New York Mets.

One unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19 and four teammates and a staff member must quarantine after they were identified as having close contact with the player, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Wednesday.

"We're ready for the long haul," he said. "This is just a small blip on our radar screen."

The coronavirus pandemic led to an unprecedented sports shutdown last spring. MLB canceled spring training and delayed the regular season.

When the national pastime returned in July, it felt unfamiliar. A slew of health and safety protocols were put in place. Cardboard cutouts replaced fans in the stands. There was hardly any touching among players and a ban on spitting. Rosters were expanded and dugouts socially distanced.

In all, clubs canceled more than 1,500 games, resulting in the shortest regular season on record. A limited number of fans were allowed at the National League Championship Series and the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In late October, the Dodgers won the World Series for the first time in 32 years, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6. A positive Covid-19 test led to Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner being removed from the game before it ended. Fittingly, the Dodgers sported masks for the on-field celebration.

Here's a brief look at the 2021 campaign:

MLB encourages players to get vaccinated

MLB is strongly encouraging players to get vaccinated.

On Monday, the league and the player's union informed clubs that MLB will relax certain health and safety protocols if vaccination goals are met, according to a source with knowledge of the agreement.

Clubs with 85% of their Tier 1 individuals fully vaccinated -- which includes players, coaches, and trainers -- should expect less restrictive Covid-19 protocols, the source said.

Vaccinated players would not have to wear masks in dugouts or bullpens and will not be required to wear tracking devices in team facilities, according to ESPN and USA Today, citing a league-wide memo sent to teams on Monday.

Teams that reach the 85% vaccination goal could also reintroduce traditional locker room amenities like saunas, whirlpools and pool tables.

Health and safety protocols for the 2021 season include frequent polymerase chain reaction tests, known as PCR, the most common and most accurate tests for determining whether someone is infected with the novel coronavirus.

Players will also have daily symptom screenings, and temperature checks at least twice daily. Contact tracing devices must be worn in club facilities, during travel, and at team workouts and practices.

Actual people in the stands

The Texas Rangers plan for Globe Life Field to "fully open" to its 40,518 capacity for the Rangers' April 5 home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The club would become the first major US sports team to play before a full house since the coronavirus pandemic began shutting stadiums and arenas last year.

After April 5, the Rangers will host games at slightly reduced capacity with socially distanced seating sections. Fans will be required to wear masks except when they are "actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats," according to the Rangers.

The majority of teams will open their stadiums Thursday at 20% to 30% capacity to allow fans to socially distance. Average capacity will be 28%.

The Philadelphia Phillies, for instance, will seat 8,800 -- or 20% capacity -- at Citizens Bank Park for each of the team's first 19 home games. The New York Yankees, at 20% capacity, will allow 10,850 fans in the stadium.

"I think that we as players didn't realize how much we appreciate having fans in the stands until last year," said Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber. "Having any fans ... makes it a more fun environment."

The Arizona Diamondbacks will allow 41% capacity, or 20,000 fans, at home games, while the Dodgers will seat 15,500 spectators, or 28% capacity.

"Regardless if there's 10 fans or 2,500 or whatever it is, it's going to be a special day for all of us," Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said of opening day.

Safety guidelines for fans

Precautions for fans across the league will include mandatory mask wearing, seating in pods, and contactless mobile ticketing and concessions.

Some teams are limiting or prohibiting autographs this season. Many stadiums will require 6- to 12-foot buffers between fans and players.

"Unfortunately, autographs will not be permitted this season in order to ensure the health of players," the Baltimore Orioles said on the team website. "Please do your part to keep the team safe and do not gather near the dugout or field."

Some teams will check the temperature of fans at the gate.

At Yankee Stadium, fans will be required to take a PCR or rapid antigen Covid-19 test with negative results or provide proof of a full Covid-19 vaccination on each game day, according to the team's website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Cold and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County Parks and Rec are looking to fill seasonal jobs

Image

Vigo County will lift mask mandate

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. High: 40

Image

South Vermillion TV News

Image

West Boggs Park plans for 2021 after record turnout in 2020

Image

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb provides COVID-19 update

Image

Autism Awareness Month

Image

Crews set to start resurfacing project on US 40

Image

You might be receiving $79 from the Indiana attorney general's office - here's why

Image

Vigo County Jail inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1244499

Reported Deaths: 23579
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4978859665
DuPage818891231
Will68489942
Lake62242952
Kane52886745
Winnebago29299452
Madison29202502
St. Clair26612493
McHenry25586273
Champaign19028136
Peoria18587273
Sangamon16973228
McLean15644165
Tazewell14468244
Rock Island13673297
Kankakee13011192
Kendall1168690
LaSalle11283226
Macon9879188
Vermilion8877122
DeKalb8651117
Adams8075115
Williamson7051125
Whiteside6314158
Boone611271
Clinton567289
Coles542794
Ogle541678
Grundy541270
Knox5135135
Jackson474262
Effingham457671
Henry450760
Macoupin449681
Livingston441280
Marion4364114
Stephenson427979
Franklin426470
Monroe420290
Jefferson4070118
Randolph403782
Woodford401361
Lee371447
Morgan369579
Montgomery359571
Logan346554
Bureau342179
Christian341171
Fulton330050
Perry311359
Fayette309754
Iroquois284663
Jersey255848
Douglas251735
Saline243252
McDonough242742
Lawrence237124
Union222539
Shelby220636
Crawford206324
Bond193924
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172132
Wayne170850
Hancock169930
Warren168745
Jo Daviess168222
Richland168239
White165225
Carroll164135
Ford164046
Edgar163339
Washington161325
Moultrie153025
Clay145642
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134941
Wabash133312
De Witt132623
Mercer132033
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11389
Jasper113117
Marshall91917
Hamilton80515
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51914
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4323
Hardin36012
Pope3023
Out of IL10
Unassigned02278

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 686497

Reported Deaths: 13039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion935861694
Lake49981920
Allen37782663
Hamilton33443403
St. Joseph32208528
Elkhart26316428
Vanderburgh21753390
Tippecanoe20907210
Johnson17048369
Porter16601292
Hendricks16354307
Clark12423187
Madison12066333
Vigo11983241
Monroe10909166
LaPorte10260202
Delaware10112182
Howard9424209
Kosciusko8842112
Bartholomew7704151
Hancock7690136
Warrick7594155
Floyd7421174
Wayne6789196
Grant6641166
Boone636699
Morgan6279135
Dubois6031115
Cass5618102
Marshall5613107
Dearborn559473
Henry551699
Noble525180
Jackson479867
Shelby470595
Lawrence4261117
Harrison421069
Gibson420287
Montgomery408386
Clinton406453
DeKalb397581
Miami368065
Huntington367079
Whitley364640
Knox360588
Steuben351057
Putnam347360
Wabash341977
Adams333751
Jasper332546
Ripley330666
White302754
Jefferson301378
Daviess287698
Wells277179
Decatur275892
Fayette275359
Greene267085
Posey266033
Scott256253
Clay247144
LaGrange246770
Randolph230879
Spencer225531
Washington222629
Jennings222546
Sullivan206341
Fountain205944
Starke195052
Owen188256
Fulton186539
Jay182828
Carroll181320
Perry177536
Orange173552
Rush167424
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton158043
Parke142616
Blackford130129
Pike129034
Pulaski110945
Newton100333
Brown97240
Crawford95913
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7658
Union69010
Ohio54811
Unassigned0406