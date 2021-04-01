Clear

5 things to know for April 1: Coronavirus, White House, voter suppression, Russia & Ukraine, California shooting

April Fools' Day will see bitterly cold temperatures for much of the Eastern US after a cold front brought rain, snow, and severe storms. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri shows how low your temperature will drop.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

"If it thunders on All Fools' Day, it brings good crops of corn and hay." All pranks aside, there's a lot of truth behind that old weather proverb. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson says a quality problem at a Baltimore plant has delayed shipments of its single-dose vaccine. An ingredient mix-up may have ruined as many as 15 million doses, The New York Times reports, delaying FDA authorization of the plant. Meanwhile, we're learning more about the full impact of the pandemic. Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death last year in the US, behind heart disease and cancer, early CDC data reveals. The virus also led to a global increase in stillbirths, maternal mortality and depression.

2. White House

President Joe Biden is set to convene his Cabinet in person for the first time today at the White House. The 25-person group will discuss, among other things, the first part of the President's brand-new infrastructure plan that he unveiled yesterday. According to Biden, the plan will focus on American-based companies and products to modernize 20,000 miles of roads and fix the country's 10 "most economically significant bridges." Environmental groups were mostly optimistic about the plan, but some said it doesn't do enough to tackle the urgency of the climate crisis. It won't be all infrastructure today, though. Biden's cabinet will also discuss the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package and other top priorities.

3. Voter suppression

Major Georgia companies are beginning to balk at the state's controversial new voting law, tangling with Gov. Brian Kemp over its impact. James Quincey, the CEO of Coca-Cola, called the law "unacceptable," as did Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian. Kemp hit back against the corporate giants, saying they didn't fully understand the law. However, these same companies are also the target of boycotts from critics of the law, who say the companies didn't do enough with their massive regional influence to stop it. Virginia is now the latest state to go against the rising tide of restrictive voting laws across the country. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam just approved a bill that aims to eliminate voter suppression and intimidation in the state.

4. Russia & Ukraine 

Top US national security officials have spoken with their Ukrainian or Russian counterparts amid concern over Russian military activity in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. The Pentagon had grown increasingly concerned after military intelligence reports assessed that some 4,000 heavily armed Russian forces had been observed moving in the disputed region of Crimea. Last week, four Ukrainian soldiers died in what the US is considering a ceasefire violation by Moscow. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the renewed violence in the region. The Biden administration is taking a tougher approach to Russia, and these rising tensions with Ukraine are just another diplomatic challenge on top of sanctions and mistrust brought on by accusations of cyberattacks and election meddling.

5. California shooting

Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, yesterday. A suspect was apprehended by police and is in critical condition, but authorities have released very little about the suspect, victims or motive. A police official said it was the worst tragedy of its kind in the area since 1997. By CNN's definition, this is at least the 20th mass shooting since the Atlanta-area spa attacks two weeks ago that left eight people dead.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Volkswagen could end up in hot water over its 'Voltswagen' marketing stunt

Hot take: April Fools' pranks are never as clever as you think they are.

LeBron James officially becomes part owner of the Red Sox

Just in time for MLB Opening Day! (Which is TODAY, hooray!!!)

The days of empty middle seats are ending as Delta plans to sell the whole plane starting May 1

Goodbye, sweet socially-distanced elbow room.

Apple's Siri will soon stop defaulting to a female-sounding voice

You'll choose the specific tone and regional accent of your disembodied omnipresent phone assistant upon setup.

Stress can be good for you, and here's why

You know, science, we're gonna have to disagree with you on this one.

We have a podcast!

We're serving up your favorite news fix twice a day so you'll always know what's happening. We'll start your morning smart with the top headlines, and in the evening, let 5 Things be your evening commute home -- even when that commute is just to the next room .

You can listen on CNN.com, Spotify, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. Or, ask your smart home device to "Play CNN's 5 Things podcast." We know you'll love it! 

TODAY'S NUMBER

76,600 

That's about how many acres were burned in New South Wales during Australia's quietest fire season in a decade. For comparison, 13.6 million acres were burned during last season's deadly Black Summer wildfires.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I understand once you get in the car, you can't win, you're done. That's the way I look at it."

Charles McMillian, a bystander who testified that he watched officers detain George Floyd. During yesterday's witness questioning in Derek Chauvin's murder trial, McMillian got emotional and said he encouraged Floyd to just get in the police car because he knew from experience it was just easier to comply.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Just go with the flow

Chill out. Focus. Watch some soothing squid. No no, you're not frantically getting ready for another day of Zoom calls and carpool lines. You're at the aquarium! Ahh, isn't that better? (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Paris
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 15°
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Terre Haute
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Cold and breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. High: 40

Image

South Vermillion TV News

Image

West Boggs Park plans for 2021 after record turnout in 2020

Image

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb provides COVID-19 update

Image

Autism Awareness Month

Image

Crews set to start resurfacing project on US 40

Image

You might be receiving $79 from the Indiana attorney general's office - here's why

Image

Vigo County Jail inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Vigo County will downgrade mask mandate to advisory - here's what that means

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1244499

Reported Deaths: 23579
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4978859665
DuPage818891231
Will68489942
Lake62242952
Kane52886745
Winnebago29299452
Madison29202502
St. Clair26612493
McHenry25586273
Champaign19028136
Peoria18587273
Sangamon16973228
McLean15644165
Tazewell14468244
Rock Island13673297
Kankakee13011192
Kendall1168690
LaSalle11283226
Macon9879188
Vermilion8877122
DeKalb8651117
Adams8075115
Williamson7051125
Whiteside6314158
Boone611271
Clinton567289
Coles542794
Ogle541678
Grundy541270
Knox5135135
Jackson474262
Effingham457671
Henry450760
Macoupin449681
Livingston441280
Marion4364114
Stephenson427979
Franklin426470
Monroe420290
Jefferson4070118
Randolph403782
Woodford401361
Lee371447
Morgan369579
Montgomery359571
Logan346554
Bureau342179
Christian341171
Fulton330050
Perry311359
Fayette309754
Iroquois284663
Jersey255848
Douglas251735
Saline243252
McDonough242742
Lawrence237124
Union222539
Shelby220636
Crawford206324
Bond193924
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172132
Wayne170850
Hancock169930
Warren168745
Jo Daviess168222
Richland168239
White165225
Carroll164135
Ford164046
Edgar163339
Washington161325
Moultrie153025
Clay145642
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134941
Wabash133312
De Witt132623
Mercer132033
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11389
Jasper113117
Marshall91917
Hamilton80515
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51914
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4323
Hardin36012
Pope3023
Out of IL10
Unassigned02278

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 686497

Reported Deaths: 13039
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion935861694
Lake49981920
Allen37782663
Hamilton33443403
St. Joseph32208528
Elkhart26316428
Vanderburgh21753390
Tippecanoe20907210
Johnson17048369
Porter16601292
Hendricks16354307
Clark12423187
Madison12066333
Vigo11983241
Monroe10909166
LaPorte10260202
Delaware10112182
Howard9424209
Kosciusko8842112
Bartholomew7704151
Hancock7690136
Warrick7594155
Floyd7421174
Wayne6789196
Grant6641166
Boone636699
Morgan6279135
Dubois6031115
Cass5618102
Marshall5613107
Dearborn559473
Henry551699
Noble525180
Jackson479867
Shelby470595
Lawrence4261117
Harrison421069
Gibson420287
Montgomery408386
Clinton406453
DeKalb397581
Miami368065
Huntington367079
Whitley364640
Knox360588
Steuben351057
Putnam347360
Wabash341977
Adams333751
Jasper332546
Ripley330666
White302754
Jefferson301378
Daviess287698
Wells277179
Decatur275892
Fayette275359
Greene267085
Posey266033
Scott256253
Clay247144
LaGrange246770
Randolph230879
Spencer225531
Washington222629
Jennings222546
Sullivan206341
Fountain205944
Starke195052
Owen188256
Fulton186539
Jay182828
Carroll181320
Perry177536
Orange173552
Rush167424
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton158043
Parke142616
Blackford130129
Pike129034
Pulaski110945
Newton100333
Brown97240
Crawford95913
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7658
Union69010
Ohio54811
Unassigned0406