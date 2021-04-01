Clear

Manufacturing moonshot: How Pfizer makes its millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta goes inside Pfizer's vaccine facility in Michigan to see how the company produces millions of Covid-19 vaccines.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Sealy, CNN

When the coronavirus pandemic began, the challenge for Pfizer and BioNTech wasn't just developing a Covid-19 vaccine -- they also had to make it, and by the hundreds of millions.

This was no small feat. Until the very end of last year, no mRNA vaccine had ever been authorized and no such vaccine had ever been manufactured to scale by any company.

Pfizer has now shipped more than 100 million doses to the US and it said this week it has successfully met its goal of 120 million doses released and ready for shipment by the end of March.

For Mike McDermott, Pfizer's president of global supply, the mission is still more doses. Billions of them.

"Our goal has been running 24/7, make as many doses as possible. I actually don't even have a production goal," McDermott told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta during an exclusive tour of its manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in March. "Our goal is to produce as much as possible to get to 2 billion doses this year as soon as possible."

Pfizer/BioNTech's global goal is 2.5 billion doses by the end of the year.

Big gamble

Pfizer met its first milestones with substantial upfront investment, and it had no guarantees.

Pfizer was part of Operation Warp Speed as a potential supplier for Covid-19 vaccines and had a purchase agreement for an initial 100 million doses. However, the company didn't receive federal funding for the research or development of the vaccine.

So while Pfizer could repurpose some of its equipment at its main manufacturing site in Kalamazoo, most of what's there now didn't exist a year ago.

"Pfizer has spent at risk, almost $2 billion on the overall program. From manufacturing, my team spent $500 million, before we even got out of clinical trials. So all completely at risk. We didn't know if we had a product that was going to work," said McDermott.

Before Pfizer decided on its final vaccine candidate, it was looking into four different options. That meant McDermott and his team had to be ready to go in any direction.

"I think about like, we're going to have dinner tonight, and we need to get dessert ready, but I don't know what dessert we're having. So you just start buying ingredients," he said. "Maybe we're making a cake, maybe we're making brownies. Let's bring in the standard materials that we need. So filling up this pantry was quite, quite expensive."

One of the biggest rate-limiting steps of this production, according to McDermott, has been the availability of raw materials and specifically lipids, the fatty substance that safely houses the mRNA until it can get to our cells.

"Lipid nanoparticle hasn't been used in a large commercial product. So the lipid suppliers weren't very large. And so we work very closely with them to build more lipids capacity, and actually making lipids in this site in Kalamazoo, Michigan," said McDermott.

The heart of mRNA

Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine can simply be described as mRNA housed in a lipid coating, but the successful production of that by the millions all came down to a something the size of a quarter.

"
The heart of this whole machine is what's called an impingement jet mixer," said McDermott as he is twirled it around his fingers.

The impingement jet mixer, also known as the tea stirrer, works by simply pumping lipids in one side and mRNA in the other, forcing them together with 400 pounds of pressure. That's what creates the lipid nanoparticle which is essentially the vaccine.

These aren't just any lipids, Pfizer/BioNTech had to design the right combination of four different lipids that would not only protect the mRNA on the way to cells, but then release the mRNA once it gets there.

While the process of creating lipid nanoparticles is not new, McDermott said the challenge was scaling up this process.

"The first time somebody showed me this impingement jet mixer, I said, 'You can't be serious?' Like how could you put billions of doses through here? So my confidence level was actually quite low. Not that it could be done, I knew it worked at this scale, but how could you multiply it?"

McDermott's first thought was to go bigger, make a large-scale tea stirrer to allow more volume to pass through. When that didn't work, they ended up replicating the quarter-sized mixers and put technology in place to ensure efficiency in order to scale up production.

"There's a computer system that's running the whole apparatus that makes sure you have the precise amount of flow and pressure. And that allowed us to get more production out. Even though this size is small, we were able to really scale this up our original design for this machine. We're currently operating at four times the capacity."

Make it modular

Part of what has allowed Pfizer to continue to make room for these new formulation suites has been its strategy of using prefabricated construction.

In its 1,300-acre foot Kalamazoo facility, Pfizer is installing around 13,000 square feet of modular rooms that are first built in Texas and then shipped to Kalamazoo.

"We've had planned to expand our formulation capacity. The question was, how can we do it quickly? If we built it wall by wall on site, it would have taken us a year. By doing it modularly, we could cut that in half," says McDermott.

Moving each room into place is surprisingly easy. With the help of compressed air -- think of an air hockey table -- you can simply slide them into place. Then the rooms are ready to be connected to electricity, sterilized and put to use.

With each of these improvements, Pfizer says it has gone from producing 3 to 4 million doses of vaccine a week to 13 million doses a week. They company expects to double that again by the middle of the year. That will mean roughly 100 million doses a month and the ability to hit its goal of 300 million total doses delivered to the US government by July.

What's next

McDermott says the last 12 months have been "like nothing I've ever experienced in my career."

"As a kid, my dad worked for NASA," McDermott said. "He was lucky enough to be in mission control in Houston when Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon right at that amazing moment.

"I could never imagine having a moment like that in my life. Right? Like, what's the odds that something like that would ever happen again?"

Then came December 13, 2020 -- the day the United States' first coronavirus vaccine, the first step to end the pandemic, left the facility.

"The day we shipped the first doses out of this site, it rushed over me like that was that was my moment," McDermott said. "That was our moonshot."

But McDermott says vaccine supply is always on his mind, and they have to prepare for the future -- and that means coronavirus variants.

Although there is no evidence people immunized with Pfizer's vaccine will be less protected against the current variants, the company has started testing a third dose of its current vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech say they are also in ongoing discussions with regulators about potentially testing a vaccine modified to protect against concerning variants in a Phase 1/2 study.

The company's next giant leap is to be ready to get it to patients, if necessary.

Pfizer's goal, McDermott says: To be able to develop a new variant-specific vaccine, get it through production and get it to patients within a matter of months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Clear, Cold, Breezy, FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion TV News

Image

West Boggs Park plans for 2021 after record turnout in 2020

Image

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb provides COVID-19 update

Image

Autism Awareness Month

Image

Crews set to start resurfacing project on US 40

Image

You might be receiving $79 from the Indiana attorney general's office - here's why

Image

Vigo County Jail inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Vigo County will downgrade mask mandate to advisory - here's what that means

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, much cooler. High: 50

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1241903

Reported Deaths: 23542
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4968569645
DuPage816981230
Will68386942
Lake62133951
Kane52787745
Winnebago29216452
Madison29168502
St. Clair26581493
McHenry25545273
Champaign18976136
Peoria18480273
Sangamon16943227
McLean15561165
Tazewell14415244
Rock Island13646296
Kankakee12988192
Kendall1165290
LaSalle11263226
Macon9859188
Vermilion8864122
DeKalb8633117
Adams8075115
Williamson7039125
Whiteside6284158
Boone609371
Clinton566789
Coles542394
Grundy540569
Ogle539378
Knox5121135
Jackson473462
Effingham456671
Henry449460
Macoupin449181
Livingston440279
Marion4359114
Franklin426269
Stephenson426179
Monroe419790
Jefferson4065118
Randolph403282
Woodford399861
Lee369347
Morgan368979
Montgomery359371
Logan345754
Bureau341478
Christian340571
Fulton326550
Perry311259
Fayette308954
Iroquois284063
Jersey255548
Douglas251635
Saline242852
McDonough241942
Lawrence236924
Union222439
Shelby220536
Crawford205624
Bond193724
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172032
Wayne170750
Hancock169930
Warren168145
Richland167939
Jo Daviess167822
White165025
Ford163946
Carroll163535
Edgar163239
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145542
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134341
Wabash133312
De Witt132323
Mercer131833
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11369
Jasper113017
Marshall91817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51614
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin36012
Pope3003
Out of IL30
Unassigned02269

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 685453

Reported Deaths: 13038
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion934701695
Lake49930920
Allen37714663
Hamilton33380403
St. Joseph32101527
Elkhart26262428
Vanderburgh21729390
Tippecanoe20854210
Johnson17020369
Porter16562292
Hendricks16324307
Clark12411187
Madison12058333
Vigo11972241
Monroe10881166
LaPorte10234202
Delaware10105182
Howard9399209
Kosciusko8826112
Bartholomew7695151
Hancock7685136
Warrick7584155
Floyd7418174
Wayne6777196
Grant6636166
Boone636398
Morgan6269135
Dubois6026115
Cass5613102
Marshall5599107
Dearborn558873
Henry550899
Noble524180
Jackson479767
Shelby470595
Lawrence4259117
Harrison420969
Gibson419487
Montgomery407686
Clinton405653
DeKalb397381
Miami367765
Huntington366979
Whitley363140
Knox360088
Steuben350057
Putnam346860
Wabash341577
Adams333251
Jasper331446
Ripley330466
White302654
Jefferson301078
Daviess287498
Wells276279
Decatur275892
Fayette275159
Greene267185
Posey265533
Scott255653
Clay247244
LaGrange246670
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Washington222329
Jennings222246
Sullivan205941
Fountain205644
Starke194252
Owen188156
Fulton186139
Jay182828
Carroll180720
Perry177436
Orange173752
Rush167324
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton157743
Parke142316
Blackford129929
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100333
Brown96840
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68810
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406