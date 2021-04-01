Clear

Senate Republicans already have a Donald Trump problem

Former President Donald Trump said he plans to campaign against GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska next year when she's up for reelection, intensifying his pledges to oppose GOP lawmakers who have bucked him.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 12:20 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 12:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Over the past 10 days, two things happened that make clear that a) Trumpism isn't going anywhere and b) it's going to complicate Republican attempts to retake control of the Senate next November.

The first is that former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who resigned from office in 2018 amid a series of allegations of sexual and campaign misconduct, is running for the open Senate seat of Roy Blunt (R).

The second is that Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks (R), one of Trump's most ardent defenders and a believer in the idea that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from the 45th president, is running for the open seat being left behind by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R).

Both Greitens and Brooks made sure to mention their support for former President Donald Trump in announcing their candidacies.

"They need somebody who's going to go as I will, as I'm committed to do, to defending President Trump's America First policies and also to protecting the people of Missouri from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer's radical leftist agenda," said Greitens of Missouri voters.

Said Brooks in his announcement: "Our republic's election system, which is the underpinning of every republic, is under attack, In 2020, America suffered the worst voter fraud, and election theft, in history."

So, Greitens and Brooks are in. And that is a major problem for the likes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who badly wants to become Senate MAJORITY Leader Mitch McConnell following the 2022 election.

Why? Simple. Both Brooks and Greitens, by dint of their unstinting loyalty to Trump -- not to mention their high profiles in their states -- will likely start as the frontrunners for the respective Republican nominations in both states.

Which is the problem. Because, for different reasons, Greitens and Brooks could well put what should be safe Republicans seats in some jeopardy if they wind up as the GOP nominees.

Greitens, after all, resigned under pressure as governor following revelations of a 2015 affair with a woman who testified under oath to state lawmakers that she felt forced into sexual acts by him -- and that he had threatened to make public explicit photos of her unless she stayed silent about the affair. Greitens admitted the affair but denied the other allegations.

On Brooks' part, he has been perhaps the single most outspoken advocate of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. He was the first member of Congress to announce that he would object to Electoral College certifications in a handful of states. He spoke at the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that led to the insurrection at the US Capitol. And even in the aftermath of that riot, Brooks insisted, without evidence that left wings groups like Antifa had been behind the riot.

Now, it's not at all clear that either man's past statements and background will be disqualifying for voters -- either in a Republican primary or a general election. And in both Missouri and Alabama, the Republican candidate -- no matter who it is -- starts off with a clear advantage in a general election against a Democrat.

But remember that in order for Republicans to retake the Senate, they need to pick up at least one Democratic seat while not losing any one their own. And while Brooks and Greitens could well hold these two states for Republicans, they each have considerable weaknesses as candidates that could force the national party to spend money to get them over the finish line.

And every dollar (or million dollars) spent to hold Missouri or Alabama is a dollar not being spent on turning a Democratic seat in Arizona or Georgia or Nevada.

The Point: Winning the Senate majority isn't just about flipping competitive seats. It's also about putting away what should be non-competitive seats early in the election. The candidacies of Greitens and Brooks will make doing just that much harder for Republicans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Clear, Cold, Breezy, FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion TV News

Image

West Boggs Park plans for 2021 after record turnout in 2020

Image

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb provides COVID-19 update

Image

Autism Awareness Month

Image

Crews set to start resurfacing project on US 40

Image

You might be receiving $79 from the Indiana attorney general's office - here's why

Image

Vigo County Jail inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Vigo County will downgrade mask mandate to advisory - here's what that means

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, much cooler. High: 50

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1241903

Reported Deaths: 23542
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4968569645
DuPage816981230
Will68386942
Lake62133951
Kane52787745
Winnebago29216452
Madison29168502
St. Clair26581493
McHenry25545273
Champaign18976136
Peoria18480273
Sangamon16943227
McLean15561165
Tazewell14415244
Rock Island13646296
Kankakee12988192
Kendall1165290
LaSalle11263226
Macon9859188
Vermilion8864122
DeKalb8633117
Adams8075115
Williamson7039125
Whiteside6284158
Boone609371
Clinton566789
Coles542394
Grundy540569
Ogle539378
Knox5121135
Jackson473462
Effingham456671
Henry449460
Macoupin449181
Livingston440279
Marion4359114
Franklin426269
Stephenson426179
Monroe419790
Jefferson4065118
Randolph403282
Woodford399861
Lee369347
Morgan368979
Montgomery359371
Logan345754
Bureau341478
Christian340571
Fulton326550
Perry311259
Fayette308954
Iroquois284063
Jersey255548
Douglas251635
Saline242852
McDonough241942
Lawrence236924
Union222439
Shelby220536
Crawford205624
Bond193724
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172032
Wayne170750
Hancock169930
Warren168145
Richland167939
Jo Daviess167822
White165025
Ford163946
Carroll163535
Edgar163239
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145542
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134341
Wabash133312
De Witt132323
Mercer131833
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11369
Jasper113017
Marshall91817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51614
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin36012
Pope3003
Out of IL30
Unassigned02269

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 685453

Reported Deaths: 13038
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion934701695
Lake49930920
Allen37714663
Hamilton33380403
St. Joseph32101527
Elkhart26262428
Vanderburgh21729390
Tippecanoe20854210
Johnson17020369
Porter16562292
Hendricks16324307
Clark12411187
Madison12058333
Vigo11972241
Monroe10881166
LaPorte10234202
Delaware10105182
Howard9399209
Kosciusko8826112
Bartholomew7695151
Hancock7685136
Warrick7584155
Floyd7418174
Wayne6777196
Grant6636166
Boone636398
Morgan6269135
Dubois6026115
Cass5613102
Marshall5599107
Dearborn558873
Henry550899
Noble524180
Jackson479767
Shelby470595
Lawrence4259117
Harrison420969
Gibson419487
Montgomery407686
Clinton405653
DeKalb397381
Miami367765
Huntington366979
Whitley363140
Knox360088
Steuben350057
Putnam346860
Wabash341577
Adams333251
Jasper331446
Ripley330466
White302654
Jefferson301078
Daviess287498
Wells276279
Decatur275892
Fayette275159
Greene267185
Posey265533
Scott255653
Clay247244
LaGrange246670
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Washington222329
Jennings222246
Sullivan205941
Fountain205644
Starke194252
Owen188156
Fulton186139
Jay182828
Carroll180720
Perry177436
Orange173752
Rush167324
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton157743
Parke142316
Blackford129929
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100333
Brown96840
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68810
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406