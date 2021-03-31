Clear

Witnesses make a devastating case against Derek Chauvin and a history of injustice

Article Image

Charles McMillian, who was one of the first bystanders on the scene as George Floyd was being taken into custody in May 2020, broke down on the stand during his testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin after watching graphic footage of Floyd's arrest.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 10:30 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 10:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peniel Joseph

The trial of Derek Chauvin on second-degree murder charges in the killing of George Floyd has cast a bright spotlight, one that forces Americans to re-confront the police violence that helped trigger a transformative social movement. It also demands we pay attention to the deeper connections between this act of violence -- that so many of us are now reliving as we watch testimony unfold live -- and America's long and troubling history of racial injustice.

Collectively, the harrowing accounts of witnesses and bystanders who watched Floyd die offer tragically compelling evidence of state-sanctioned violence against Black bodies. What happened to him resembled a public execution, one that echoes for many the anti-Black lynchings that marked the Jim Crow era.

The trial of Derek Chauvin is giving a personal face to political arguments and theoretical abstractions. The prosecution, armed with an over 9-minute-long video of Chauvin's knee choking the life out of Floyd, has argued that this is a clear case of murder. Chauvin's defense attorney has countered that Floyd died as a result of preexisting medical issues and that Chauvin, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, followed department protocols. The defense has played on longstanding racial stereotypes in characterizing Floyd as an out-of-control Black man whose superhuman strength required four officers to subdue him.

The first two days of witness testimony offered excruciatingly poignant details about Floyd's death. The defense repeatedly tried to characterize Donald Williams II, a Black mixed martial arts fighter who witnessed the scene, as "angry" during cross examination. "You were angry," defense attorney Eric Nelson, said at one point. "No, you can't paint me out as angry. I was in a position that I had to be in control," responded Williams.

Nelson's efforts to discredit Williams, who at one point was moved to tears in describing the horrific nature of Floyd's death, sought to undermine the justifiable emotions -- from anger to grief to rage -- of Black folk who have experienced these emotions far too often.

In video footage, Williams could be heard repeatedly excoriating officers, at times using harsh language, as Floyd's life slipped away in full view of an increasingly stunned crowd. Defense efforts to blame the crowd as a contributing factor in Floyd's death, causing a distraction to Chauvin and the other officers on the scene, are appalling.

Genevieve Hansen, a firefighter and EMT who happened upon the scene while taking a walk, testified that she repeatedly offered assistance to Floyd but her pleas were denied. "I was desperate to give help," Hansen recalled in emotional testimony. Hansen broke down in tears describing her feelings of "distress" at being unable to help Floyd as he lay critically injured.

Of the six witnesses called on Tuesday, the most powerful words were spoken by those too young to appear on camera. Three high schoolers and a 9-year old recounted witnessing Floyd's death. Darnella Frazier, who has been previously identified as recording the most widely known bystander video, testified that she recognized her own father, cousin, and family members in Floyd's visage.

That an innocent child, teenagers and well-meaning bystanders had to bear witness to his death -- including a firefighter with training that might have saved Floyd's life -- is truly extraordinary. For Black America however, there is nothing particularly unusual about Floyd's death, with the exception of the national response in its aftermath.

Charles McMillian, a Black witness testifying on the trial's third day, broke down in tears during his testimony. He seemed to relive the horrors of that day in real time. "I feel helpless," McMillian tearfully observed after witnessing police body cam footage of Floyd's arrest.

His emotional testimony visibly moved those in court, prompting the judge to call for a recess. Before that, McMillian recalled his mother's death, emphasizing how those who saw Floyd's death saw him as human and included him in the wider moral circle of their own lives, something Derek Chauvin was unable or unwilling to do.

What might be characterized as the Chauvin Defense continues a long and cruelly American tradition of devaluing Black life. This argument rests on the proposition that Black defendants and ordinary citizens are inherently guilty of whatever a White person alleges.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the videotaped police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. The acquittal of the officers by a Simi Valley jury the next year sparked urban rebellion in Los Angeles, just as the deaths of Michael Brown and Freddie Gray led to civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore in 2014 and 2015. Those latter uprisings were part of the political and cultural ferment of the Black Lives Matter Movement, which argued that police killing of Black people represented a gateway to a panoramic system of injustice.

I'm left thinking of "To Kill a Mockingbird," Harper Lee's iconic portrait of racial gaslighting and White supremacy. The institutional racism that grotesquely deformed the criminal justice system in Lee's time continues, despite major opposition and resistance, in our own. Lee's enduring achievement lay in signaling to the reader that ideals of citizenship and dignity imbued in the American Dream were on trial alongside Tom Robinson. In Minneapolis, decades of history are on trial alongside Derek Chauvin.

The Chauvin trial illustrates how the replaying of trauma can also produce the potential for catharsis. Those witnesses shedding tears over George Floyd's senseless death were also mourning for themselves. A just society does not put first responders in the position of watching a man's life slip away, nor does it force children to witness the same. These scenes of trauma and violence, so often depersonalized in our national culture, have the power to reshape the social fabric of the entire nation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 26°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Clear, Cold, Breezy, FREEZE WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion TV News

Image

West Boggs Park plans for 2021 after record turnout in 2020

Image

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb provides COVID-19 update

Image

Autism Awareness Month

Image

Crews set to start resurfacing project on US 40

Image

You might be receiving $79 from the Indiana attorney general's office - here's why

Image

Vigo County Jail inmates receive COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Vigo County will downgrade mask mandate to advisory - here's what that means

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, much cooler. High: 50

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1241903

Reported Deaths: 23542
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4968569645
DuPage816981230
Will68386942
Lake62133951
Kane52787745
Winnebago29216452
Madison29168502
St. Clair26581493
McHenry25545273
Champaign18976136
Peoria18480273
Sangamon16943227
McLean15561165
Tazewell14415244
Rock Island13646296
Kankakee12988192
Kendall1165290
LaSalle11263226
Macon9859188
Vermilion8864122
DeKalb8633117
Adams8075115
Williamson7039125
Whiteside6284158
Boone609371
Clinton566789
Coles542394
Grundy540569
Ogle539378
Knox5121135
Jackson473462
Effingham456671
Henry449460
Macoupin449181
Livingston440279
Marion4359114
Franklin426269
Stephenson426179
Monroe419790
Jefferson4065118
Randolph403282
Woodford399861
Lee369347
Morgan368979
Montgomery359371
Logan345754
Bureau341478
Christian340571
Fulton326550
Perry311259
Fayette308954
Iroquois284063
Jersey255548
Douglas251635
Saline242852
McDonough241942
Lawrence236924
Union222439
Shelby220536
Crawford205624
Bond193724
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172032
Wayne170750
Hancock169930
Warren168145
Richland167939
Jo Daviess167822
White165025
Ford163946
Carroll163535
Edgar163239
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145542
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134341
Wabash133312
De Witt132323
Mercer131833
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11369
Jasper113017
Marshall91817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51614
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin36012
Pope3003
Out of IL30
Unassigned02269

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 685453

Reported Deaths: 13038
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion934701695
Lake49930920
Allen37714663
Hamilton33380403
St. Joseph32101527
Elkhart26262428
Vanderburgh21729390
Tippecanoe20854210
Johnson17020369
Porter16562292
Hendricks16324307
Clark12411187
Madison12058333
Vigo11972241
Monroe10881166
LaPorte10234202
Delaware10105182
Howard9399209
Kosciusko8826112
Bartholomew7695151
Hancock7685136
Warrick7584155
Floyd7418174
Wayne6777196
Grant6636166
Boone636398
Morgan6269135
Dubois6026115
Cass5613102
Marshall5599107
Dearborn558873
Henry550899
Noble524180
Jackson479767
Shelby470595
Lawrence4259117
Harrison420969
Gibson419487
Montgomery407686
Clinton405653
DeKalb397381
Miami367765
Huntington366979
Whitley363140
Knox360088
Steuben350057
Putnam346860
Wabash341577
Adams333251
Jasper331446
Ripley330466
White302654
Jefferson301078
Daviess287498
Wells276279
Decatur275892
Fayette275159
Greene267185
Posey265533
Scott255653
Clay247244
LaGrange246670
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Washington222329
Jennings222246
Sullivan205941
Fountain205644
Starke194252
Owen188156
Fulton186139
Jay182828
Carroll180720
Perry177436
Orange173752
Rush167324
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton157743
Parke142316
Blackford129929
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100333
Brown96840
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68810
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406