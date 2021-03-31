Clear

Google Maps adding new features, including augmented reality for (eventually) getting around airports and malls

Google Maps is rolling out several new features including Indoor Live View and the ability to map greener routes.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Metz, CNN Business

You may not be traveling or hanging out in malls much these days, but Google Maps is preparing for a return to such places in the not-so-distant future: It's rolling out a new feature that uses augmented reality to navigate malls, airports, and train stations.

On Tuesday, Google unveiled the feature, called Indoor Live View, which shows graphics like arrows, directions, and icons on your smartphone's screen, laid atop a camera view of the world around you. It can be used to help you find a store in a shopping mall or a bathroom at an airport, for instance. The feature is more interactive than Google Maps' existing indoor maps, and expands on a similar feature for city-street navigation that launched in 2019. It's available for Android and iOS users at some malls in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Long Island, Seattle, and Newark, New Jersey. Google said it will be available for use at a limited number of airports, malls, and transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich in the coming months.

The feature is among a host of changes Google has made in recent years to Maps as it continues to position its popular app as one that goes far beyond offering maps and turn-by-turn directions.

Russell Dicker, a Google Maps director of product, said during a briefing with journalists on Monday that the AR feature will help users find a range of things indoors, such as a baggage claim or a train platform at a transit station, or, in a mall, directions to a store on a certain floor.

Typically, a smartphone uses its built-in GPS and compass to determine your location and what direction you are facing in a mapping app. In crowded cities and inside buildings, however, these technologies may not be as effective (GPS, for example, relies on having a line of sight to pass along radio signals from far-off satellites to your phone).

Instead, Live View relies on artificial intelligence and Google's massive inventory of Street View images: As the company explained in the past, a user holds up their phone so the app can match details about landmarks with those visuals that the app has already captured. Google Maps uses machine learning to determine which details are likely to be the same and which are best to ignore. Google said the indoor version of Live View also takes into consideration the user's altitude and where objects are inside a building. Once the app has a good idea of where you are, it can overlay virtual images to help you find your way to your destination.

Other features Google Maps showed off Tuesday that will be available in coming months include the ability to see the weather or air quality as you plan a trip within the app. Later this year, the app will also show users the most eco-conscious driving route, by default, if a route that uses less fuel (which will be determined by considering factors such as road incline and traffic density) is estimated to be about as fast as another route. Google said it's working with the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory for the feature.

"By and large what we're seeing in our work so far is that for around half of routes we're able to find an option that's more eco-friendly with minimal or no time cost tradeoff," Dicker said.

The company also said it's conducting a pilot program with Kroger-owned supermarket Fred Meyer to integrate its existing curbside grocery pickup with Google Maps. For instance, the app could continuously update the store about your estimated arrival time and let you check in through the app when you arrive. The pilot will run this summer in some stores in Portland, Oregon.

These features follow several others that were introduced earlier this month that focus on encouraging users to post more of their own content to the mapping app; these included making it simpler to share photos of places you visit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Paris
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Much cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, much cooler. High: 50

Image

isu spring football

Image

Marty Simmons to EIU

Image

Terre Haute South Softball

Image

ISU NCAA Practice Facility Recap

Image

Thompson Assistant Coach for the 2021 Junior All Stars

Image

REHMEL IBCA Coach of the year

Image

Brazil 4th of July celebration

Image

Rethink Inc. snags grant from Indiana Department of Environmental Management

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1241903

Reported Deaths: 23542
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4968569645
DuPage816981230
Will68386942
Lake62133951
Kane52787745
Winnebago29216452
Madison29168502
St. Clair26581493
McHenry25545273
Champaign18976136
Peoria18480273
Sangamon16943227
McLean15561165
Tazewell14415244
Rock Island13646296
Kankakee12988192
Kendall1165290
LaSalle11263226
Macon9859188
Vermilion8864122
DeKalb8633117
Adams8075115
Williamson7039125
Whiteside6284158
Boone609371
Clinton566789
Coles542394
Grundy540569
Ogle539378
Knox5121135
Jackson473462
Effingham456671
Henry449460
Macoupin449181
Livingston440279
Marion4359114
Franklin426269
Stephenson426179
Monroe419790
Jefferson4065118
Randolph403282
Woodford399861
Lee369347
Morgan368979
Montgomery359371
Logan345754
Bureau341478
Christian340571
Fulton326550
Perry311259
Fayette308954
Iroquois284063
Jersey255548
Douglas251635
Saline242852
McDonough241942
Lawrence236924
Union222439
Shelby220536
Crawford205624
Bond193724
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172032
Wayne170750
Hancock169930
Warren168145
Richland167939
Jo Daviess167822
White165025
Ford163946
Carroll163535
Edgar163239
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145542
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134341
Wabash133312
De Witt132323
Mercer131833
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11369
Jasper113017
Marshall91817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51614
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin36012
Pope3003
Out of IL30
Unassigned02269

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 685453

Reported Deaths: 13038
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion934701695
Lake49930920
Allen37714663
Hamilton33380403
St. Joseph32101527
Elkhart26262428
Vanderburgh21729390
Tippecanoe20854210
Johnson17020369
Porter16562292
Hendricks16324307
Clark12411187
Madison12058333
Vigo11972241
Monroe10881166
LaPorte10234202
Delaware10105182
Howard9399209
Kosciusko8826112
Bartholomew7695151
Hancock7685136
Warrick7584155
Floyd7418174
Wayne6777196
Grant6636166
Boone636398
Morgan6269135
Dubois6026115
Cass5613102
Marshall5599107
Dearborn558873
Henry550899
Noble524180
Jackson479767
Shelby470595
Lawrence4259117
Harrison420969
Gibson419487
Montgomery407686
Clinton405653
DeKalb397381
Miami367765
Huntington366979
Whitley363140
Knox360088
Steuben350057
Putnam346860
Wabash341577
Adams333251
Jasper331446
Ripley330466
White302654
Jefferson301078
Daviess287498
Wells276279
Decatur275892
Fayette275159
Greene267185
Posey265533
Scott255653
Clay247244
LaGrange246670
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Washington222329
Jennings222246
Sullivan205941
Fountain205644
Starke194252
Owen188156
Fulton186139
Jay182828
Carroll180720
Perry177436
Orange173752
Rush167324
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton157743
Parke142316
Blackford129929
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100333
Brown96840
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68810
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406