Clear

Vanessa Bryant celebrates daughter Natalia getting into USC

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant has been accepted to USC. Her mother, Vanessa Bryant, captured the sweet moment on social media.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Vanessa Bryant is a proud mom.

She announced on Instagram Tuesday that her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant was accepted into the University of Southern California (USC), saying that her late husband Kobe Bryant would have been proud of their daughter.

"I got in!" Natalia, wearing a USC sweatshirt, yells in the clip.

Vanessa wrote: "Tears of joy. I'm SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!!"

She continued: "Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they're here in spirit. We love you so much!"

Vanessa revealed that Natalia had also been accepted to Loyola Marymount University, the University of California, Irvine, and NYU.

"So cute. NYU is one of her top schools..@nataliabryant chose not to apply [early decision] to her top five schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever," Vanessa wrote on social media.

Kobe and he and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven others died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

The couple also share Bianka, 4, and Capri, 21 months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Paris
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Much cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, much cooler. High: 50

Image

isu spring football

Image

Marty Simmons to EIU

Image

Terre Haute South Softball

Image

ISU NCAA Practice Facility Recap

Image

Thompson Assistant Coach for the 2021 Junior All Stars

Image

REHMEL IBCA Coach of the year

Image

Brazil 4th of July celebration

Image

Rethink Inc. snags grant from Indiana Department of Environmental Management

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1241903

Reported Deaths: 23542
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4968569645
DuPage816981230
Will68386942
Lake62133951
Kane52787745
Winnebago29216452
Madison29168502
St. Clair26581493
McHenry25545273
Champaign18976136
Peoria18480273
Sangamon16943227
McLean15561165
Tazewell14415244
Rock Island13646296
Kankakee12988192
Kendall1165290
LaSalle11263226
Macon9859188
Vermilion8864122
DeKalb8633117
Adams8075115
Williamson7039125
Whiteside6284158
Boone609371
Clinton566789
Coles542394
Grundy540569
Ogle539378
Knox5121135
Jackson473462
Effingham456671
Henry449460
Macoupin449181
Livingston440279
Marion4359114
Franklin426269
Stephenson426179
Monroe419790
Jefferson4065118
Randolph403282
Woodford399861
Lee369347
Morgan368979
Montgomery359371
Logan345754
Bureau341478
Christian340571
Fulton326550
Perry311259
Fayette308954
Iroquois284063
Jersey255548
Douglas251635
Saline242852
McDonough241942
Lawrence236924
Union222439
Shelby220536
Crawford205624
Bond193724
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172032
Wayne170750
Hancock169930
Warren168145
Richland167939
Jo Daviess167822
White165025
Ford163946
Carroll163535
Edgar163239
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145542
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134341
Wabash133312
De Witt132323
Mercer131833
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11369
Jasper113017
Marshall91817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51614
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin36012
Pope3003
Out of IL30
Unassigned02269

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 685453

Reported Deaths: 13038
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion934701695
Lake49930920
Allen37714663
Hamilton33380403
St. Joseph32101527
Elkhart26262428
Vanderburgh21729390
Tippecanoe20854210
Johnson17020369
Porter16562292
Hendricks16324307
Clark12411187
Madison12058333
Vigo11972241
Monroe10881166
LaPorte10234202
Delaware10105182
Howard9399209
Kosciusko8826112
Bartholomew7695151
Hancock7685136
Warrick7584155
Floyd7418174
Wayne6777196
Grant6636166
Boone636398
Morgan6269135
Dubois6026115
Cass5613102
Marshall5599107
Dearborn558873
Henry550899
Noble524180
Jackson479767
Shelby470595
Lawrence4259117
Harrison420969
Gibson419487
Montgomery407686
Clinton405653
DeKalb397381
Miami367765
Huntington366979
Whitley363140
Knox360088
Steuben350057
Putnam346860
Wabash341577
Adams333251
Jasper331446
Ripley330466
White302654
Jefferson301078
Daviess287498
Wells276279
Decatur275892
Fayette275159
Greene267185
Posey265533
Scott255653
Clay247244
LaGrange246670
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Washington222329
Jennings222246
Sullivan205941
Fountain205644
Starke194252
Owen188156
Fulton186139
Jay182828
Carroll180720
Perry177436
Orange173752
Rush167324
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton157743
Parke142316
Blackford129929
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100333
Brown96840
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68810
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406