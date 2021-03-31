Clear

Store cashier who suspected George Floyd of using fake $20 bill says he feels guilty

An employee at the Minneapolis corner store who suspected George Floyd gave him a counterfeit $20 bill last May testified in court that he felt guilty knowing that their interaction led to Floyd's death under former police officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper, CNN

An employee at the Minneapolis corner store who suspected George Floyd gave him a counterfeit $20 bill last May testified in court Wednesday that he felt "disbelief and guilt" knowing that their interaction led to Floyd's death under former police officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

"If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided," Christopher Martin, a 19-year-old cashier at Cup Foods, testified in court Wednesday. He stopped working there soon after because he said he didn't feel safe.

Martin's testimony comes on the third day of Chauvin's trial as prosecutors have called several bystanders to describe their horror and fear watching Floyd die on May 25, 2020.

Related: Follow live updates

Charles McMillian, a 61-year-old who witnessed police's handling Floyd, testified Wednesday that he was encouraging Floyd to get into the squad car, saying, "you can't win." Prosecutors played searing police body camera footage of Floyd's arrest for the court, in which he gasps that he's claustrophobic, can't breathe and calls for his mother.

The video left McMillian crying and heaving on the witness stand.

"I feel helpless," he said. "I don't have a mama either. I understand him."

A number of witnesses who have expressed survivor's guilt about what they did and didn't do leading up to Floyd's death. On Tuesday, a high schooler who recorded and shared video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd said she had lost sleep thinking of what else she could have done.

"It's been nights I've stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," she said. "But it's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done."

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His trial comes 10 months after Floyd's death sparked a societal reckoning with American anti-Black racism and aggressive policing.

The bystanders' testimony furthers the prosecution's opening statement that asked jurors to focus on video of the 9 minutes and 29 seconds that Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide," prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell said Monday. "You can believe your eyes."

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has argued that the case is more complicated than just the video. He said Chauvin was following his police use of force training and argued Floyd's cause of death was a combination of drug use and preexisting health issues.

Store clerk says Floyd used fake $20 bill

Martin, the cashier, testified that Floyd responded slowly and appeared to be high when he came into the store on May 25, 2020. Surveillance video played in court shows Floyd fiddling with items in his pockets and casually interacting with other customers and employees.

Floyd then bought a pack of cigarettes with a $20 bill that Martin believed to be fake because of its blue color and texture. After examining the bill closely, Martin told his manager, who twice told Martin and other employees to go out to Floyd's vehicle and bring him back into the store to resolve the issue.

When Floyd did not do so, the manager told an employee to call police -- a fateful call that ultimately ended with Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck.

Martin filmed Floyd under Chauvin's knee but deleted the video from his phone that night.

"I just didn't want to have to show it to anyone or be questioned about it," he said.

Christopher Belfrey, who came to Cup Foods to pick up food, testified that he saw officers walk up to Floyd's vehicle and point a gun into the window. From inside his car, he filmed police handcuffing Floyd and later bringing him to a sidewalk.

"I didn't know exactly what was going on. I didn't want to be in the middle of so much commotion," Belfrey testified. He said for that reason moved his vehicle.

Off-duty firefighter said police blocked her from helping Floyd

Wednesday's testimony began with a short cross-examination of Genevieve Hansen, an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter. She testified a day earlier that she was out for a walk on her day off last May and came upon Floyd struggling to breathe and appearing unconscious under Chauvin's knee.

She tried to help Floyd and repeatedly asked police to check for a pulse, but they refused, leaving her feeling desperate and helpless.

"I tried calm reasoning, I tried to be assertive, I pled and was desperate," she testified. "I was desperate to give help."

Hansen became combative with Nelson, the defense attorney, during Tuesday's cross-examination, repeatedly taking issue with his questioning and responding with snark. "I don't know if you've ever seen someone die in front of you, but it's very upsetting," she said at one point.

After dismissing the jury for the day, Judge Peter Cahill admonished Hansen, telling her to answer questions and stop arguing. Upon her return to the stand on Wednesday morning, Nelson asked just one question to confirm she did not show the officers on the scene her ID.

Nelson argued in opening statements that the bystanders morphed into a threatening crowd, which distracted the officers from doing their job. In cross-examinations of Hansen and MMA fighter Donald Williams II on Tuesday, he has tried to get them to admit that they and the crowd were angry as Floyd slowly died. They insisted they were increasingly desperate, helpless and concerned.

"I grew professional. I stayed in my body," Williams said. "You can't paint me out to be angry."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Paris
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Much cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cloudy start, much cooler. High: 50

Image

isu spring football

Image

Marty Simmons to EIU

Image

Terre Haute South Softball

Image

ISU NCAA Practice Facility Recap

Image

Thompson Assistant Coach for the 2021 Junior All Stars

Image

REHMEL IBCA Coach of the year

Image

Brazil 4th of July celebration

Image

Rethink Inc. snags grant from Indiana Department of Environmental Management

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1241903

Reported Deaths: 23542
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4968569645
DuPage816981230
Will68386942
Lake62133951
Kane52787745
Winnebago29216452
Madison29168502
St. Clair26581493
McHenry25545273
Champaign18976136
Peoria18480273
Sangamon16943227
McLean15561165
Tazewell14415244
Rock Island13646296
Kankakee12988192
Kendall1165290
LaSalle11263226
Macon9859188
Vermilion8864122
DeKalb8633117
Adams8075115
Williamson7039125
Whiteside6284158
Boone609371
Clinton566789
Coles542394
Grundy540569
Ogle539378
Knox5121135
Jackson473462
Effingham456671
Henry449460
Macoupin449181
Livingston440279
Marion4359114
Franklin426269
Stephenson426179
Monroe419790
Jefferson4065118
Randolph403282
Woodford399861
Lee369347
Morgan368979
Montgomery359371
Logan345754
Bureau341478
Christian340571
Fulton326550
Perry311259
Fayette308954
Iroquois284063
Jersey255548
Douglas251635
Saline242852
McDonough241942
Lawrence236924
Union222439
Shelby220536
Crawford205624
Bond193724
Cass192624
Pike173450
Clark172032
Wayne170750
Hancock169930
Warren168145
Richland167939
Jo Daviess167822
White165025
Ford163946
Carroll163535
Edgar163239
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145542
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134341
Wabash133312
De Witt132323
Mercer131833
Massac130737
Cumberland126619
Menard11369
Jasper113017
Marshall91817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6875
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54112
Henderson51614
Calhoun5042
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin36012
Pope3003
Out of IL30
Unassigned02269

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 685453

Reported Deaths: 13038
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion934701695
Lake49930920
Allen37714663
Hamilton33380403
St. Joseph32101527
Elkhart26262428
Vanderburgh21729390
Tippecanoe20854210
Johnson17020369
Porter16562292
Hendricks16324307
Clark12411187
Madison12058333
Vigo11972241
Monroe10881166
LaPorte10234202
Delaware10105182
Howard9399209
Kosciusko8826112
Bartholomew7695151
Hancock7685136
Warrick7584155
Floyd7418174
Wayne6777196
Grant6636166
Boone636398
Morgan6269135
Dubois6026115
Cass5613102
Marshall5599107
Dearborn558873
Henry550899
Noble524180
Jackson479767
Shelby470595
Lawrence4259117
Harrison420969
Gibson419487
Montgomery407686
Clinton405653
DeKalb397381
Miami367765
Huntington366979
Whitley363140
Knox360088
Steuben350057
Putnam346860
Wabash341577
Adams333251
Jasper331446
Ripley330466
White302654
Jefferson301078
Daviess287498
Wells276279
Decatur275892
Fayette275159
Greene267185
Posey265533
Scott255653
Clay247244
LaGrange246670
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Washington222329
Jennings222246
Sullivan205941
Fountain205644
Starke194252
Owen188156
Fulton186139
Jay182828
Carroll180720
Perry177436
Orange173752
Rush167324
Vermillion164043
Franklin163135
Tipton157743
Parke142316
Blackford129929
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100333
Brown96840
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81815
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68810
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406