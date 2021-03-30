Clear

The roadmap for Biden's infrastructure plan goes back to 1956

Article Image

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN's Jake Tapper that neither a gas tax nor a mileage tax would be part of President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure plan.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 11:51 PM
Updated: Mar 30, 2021 11:51 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Thomas Balcerski

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden will unveil an infrastructure bill during a visit to Pittsburgh. Estimates place the bill's total cost between $3 trillion and $4 trillion.

While the scope and scale of the Biden plan may be unprecedented, the two-pronged infrastructure proposal is only the latest chapter in a long history of federal efforts to bind together the nation that began with the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, popularly known as the National Interstate and Defense Highway Act, or simply the Eisenhower Interstate System.

For Biden to accomplish his own infrastructure goals, he should draw on the lessons from the passage and implementation of this system. Like Eisenhower, Biden will need to find a legislative path that satisfies Democrats -- and potentially Republicans in Congress -- and garners the widespread support of the American people. To improve the nation's infrastructure for good, he must similarly build a system that will last beyond his time in office.

Infrastructural challenges have long occupied the thoughts of political leaders. As early as the 1930s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt recognized the need to build an interstate system. The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1944 authorized the construction of a 40,000-mile "National System of Interstate Highways." Yet the demands of World War II delayed the implementation of the plan, even as routes were laid out for the future highways.

The 1952 election of Dwight D. Eisenhower as president set the stage for a major change. As a young army officer, Eisenhower had experienced first-hand the difficulty in transporting convoys of vehicles across the country. During World War II, as Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, he noted how Nazi forces could move quickly across Germany using the system of autobahns. "The old convoy had started me thinking about good, two-lane highways," he recalled in his 1967 memoir, "but Germany had made me see the wisdom of broader ribbons across the land."

The political climate of the Cold War of the mid-1950s also brought a new will to act. In 1954, Eisenhower appointed General Lucius D. Clay -- Eisenhower's deputy during World War Two -- to form a committee to consider how best to fund an interstate highway system. The committee's report and the resulting bill contained a key phrase, notably that a highway system was "essential to the national interest."

Nevertheless, Congress debated how to fund the proposed improvements, which were estimated to cost $27 billion. Fiscally conservative Democrats in Congress opposed using public bonds to finance the system. The eventual solution was to indirectly tax the users of the highways through a federal surcharge on gasoline set at 3 cents per gallon and soon increased to 4.5 cents per gallon. From there, excise taxes on highway-related industries such as tire rubber and auto sales further supported the interstate system. A Highway Trust Fund -- based off the Social Security Trust Fund established in the 1930s -- safeguarded the taxes collected.

Lawmakers also underscored that such national interest also included a commitment to "national defense." The interstates could be used to transport military convoys across the nation, though contrary to popular opinion, they were not intended as runways to land military-grade aircraft.

Along the way, Eisenhower withstood lobbying efforts to eliminate the gas tax, thus preserving the key means to ensuring the system's solvency. Although still recovering from surgery at Walter Reed Hospital, he signed the bill into law on June 29, 1956.

Future presidents continued the work begun under Eisenhower and confronted challenges of funding the system. Facing the expiration of a temporary increase on the gas tax, John F. Kennedy recommended making the raise permanent and added other excise taxes. In turn, Congress passed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1961 that provided for the interstate system for years to come. In 1966, Lyndon Johnson signed the U.S. Department of Transportation Act to create an agency to oversee government spending on infrastructure.

When declared complete in 1992, the National Interstate and Defense Highway Act had led to the construction of more than 46,000 miles of roads. Costing $129 billion, the system provided for road maintenance until 1981, when states began to receive funds to do the same. Along the way, Eisenhower's signature contribution was not forgotten. In 1990, President George H.W. Bush renamed the system in honor of Eisenhower.

The economic and social benefits of the highway system have reverberated across the generations. A report from 1996 pointed to a return in economic productivity of more than six times the original amount spent, enhanced international security, and greater personal mobility for Americans. With interstate highways suddenly available, the great American road trip was born.

At the same time, unintended consequences have followed from the decades' long project. Motor vehicle accidents are a leading cause of death among Americans under age 55. Highway funding became a wedge in which the federal government -- encouraged by the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving -- essentially forced all states to raise the legal drinking age from 18 to 21. The ambitious system constructed arteries through urban zones that have proven particularly harmful to communities of color, leading to highways being torn down or relocated. Critics further point out that privileging auto transportation set back investments in public transit for a generation and contributed to increased air pollution.

The Biden infrastructure plan features many items we have come to expect. The bill will support upgrading roads, bridges, and airports. In addition, money will be poured into schools and will upgrade the nation's broadband and energy infrastructure. However, Biden's plan calls for a second, more controversial package to support "social infrastructure," or the "care economy." This second bill includes funding for universal pre-K, childcare programs, elder care, and free community college among other provisions.

As in the 1950s, the funding of Biden's infrastructure plan remains an open question. Despite earlier suggesting its promise, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has indicated that neither a mileage tax, which would charge people based on miles driven, nor an increased federal gas tax, unchanged since 1993 at 18.4 cents per gallon, will be included. Instead, the administration plan raises the corporate tax rate to 28% (up from its current level of 21%), ends federal subsidies for fossil fuel companies, and imposes taxes on multinational corporations operating in the US.

Whereas the National Interstate and Defense Highway Act enjoyed near-unanimous bipartisan support, the political fate of Biden's infrastructure bill is less clear. In the face of Republican opposition, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has lobbied the Senate parliamentarian to permit the use of budget reconciliation -- used to pass the Covid relief bill without the need for any Republican votes -- for an unprecedented second time in one fiscal year. Such a move may well be necessary if existing Senate rules on the filibuster are preserved.

Whatever this infrastructure bill's final form, the battles over highways in the 1950s reveal the critical importance of presidential leadership. Without Eisenhower's support, the interstate highway system would not exist in its present form. But the support of future administrations -- both Democratic and Republican -- ensured the long-term viability of the interstate system long after Eisenhower had left office.

During the 2020 election campaign, Joe Biden campaigned to "Build Back Better," with his infrastructure plan lying at the heart of this promise. As it has been in the past, the road ahead will almost certainly be rocky. But if Biden can achieve his goals of funding the nation's physical infrastructure and social infrastructure, he will have laid the groundwork for a lasting system worthy of his name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Paris
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Showers, Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

isu spring football

Image

Marty Simmons to EIU

Image

Terre Haute South Softball

Image

ISU NCAA Practice Facility Recap

Image

Thompson Assistant Coach for the 2021 Junior All Stars

Image

REHMEL IBCA Coach of the year

Image

Brazil 4th of July celebration

Image

Rethink Inc. snags grant from Indiana Department of Environmental Management

Image

Walls start going up at new Terre Haute Convention Center

Image

Shoals High School students return to the classroom full time

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1239502

Reported Deaths: 23527
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4958589636
DuPage814871231
Will68246941
Lake62024950
Kane52683745
Winnebago29165452
Madison29129502
St. Clair26562492
McHenry25501272
Champaign18944135
Peoria18366273
Sangamon16914227
McLean15500165
Tazewell14351244
Rock Island13624296
Kankakee12967192
Kendall1161890
LaSalle11242226
Macon9849188
Vermilion8858122
DeKalb8618117
Adams8077115
Williamson7032125
Whiteside6263156
Boone608471
Clinton566489
Coles541394
Grundy540169
Ogle537679
Knox5113135
Jackson473162
Effingham455971
Macoupin448681
Henry448460
Livingston439279
Marion4355114
Franklin426069
Stephenson425979
Monroe419190
Jefferson4064118
Randolph403482
Woodford397361
Lee369047
Morgan368379
Montgomery359571
Logan345354
Bureau341078
Christian340071
Fulton324750
Perry311059
Fayette308854
Iroquois284063
Jersey255448
Douglas251635
Saline241850
McDonough241242
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205324
Bond193724
Cass192524
Pike173450
Clark172132
Wayne170649
Hancock170030
Richland167939
Warren167945
Jo Daviess167722
White164525
Ford163846
Carroll163035
Edgar163039
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134141
Wabash133012
De Witt132323
Mercer131733
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall91417
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL10
Unassigned02271

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684733

Reported Deaths: 13028
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion933811693
Lake49880920
Allen37644663
Hamilton33344403
St. Joseph32041526
Elkhart26235427
Vanderburgh21710389
Tippecanoe20806210
Johnson17005369
Porter16557292
Hendricks16309307
Clark12408187
Madison12036333
Vigo11967241
Monroe10866166
LaPorte10219202
Delaware10096182
Howard9396209
Kosciusko8806112
Bartholomew7692151
Hancock7675135
Warrick7578155
Floyd7409174
Wayne6775196
Grant6627165
Boone636098
Morgan6263135
Dubois6022115
Cass5603102
Marshall5596107
Dearborn558473
Henry550599
Noble523580
Jackson478967
Shelby470295
Lawrence4255117
Harrison420669
Gibson419387
Montgomery407785
Clinton405353
DeKalb397181
Miami367165
Huntington366779
Whitley362840
Knox360088
Steuben349757
Putnam346660
Wabash341377
Adams332451
Ripley330466
Jasper330246
White302554
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Decatur275692
Wells275579
Fayette275059
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246844
LaGrange246470
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Jennings222046
Washington221629
Sullivan205941
Fountain205544
Starke194352
Owen188056
Fulton185639
Jay182828
Carroll180320
Perry177336
Orange173752
Rush167224
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157442
Parke142316
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100133
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406