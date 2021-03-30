Clear

Police searching for attacker in hate crime assault against 65-year-old Asian woman

The New York Police Department is investigating what they say is a "hate crime assault" against a 65-year-old Asian woman who was punched and kicked in midtown Manhattan by an attacker who allegedly made anti-Asian statements toward her, according to the police.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Mar 30, 2021 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

The New York Police Department is investigating what they say is a "hate crime assault" against a 65-year-old Asian woman who was punched and kicked Monday in midtown Manhattan by an attacker who allegedly made anti-Asian statements toward her, according to the police.

The incident -- which comes at a time when New York City and the nation has seen an increase in reports of attacks against Asian people -- was captured on surveillance video and released by the NYPD, who also released photos of an unidentified male and video of the incident.

In a press release, police say they are "asking for the public's assistance in identifying the following individual wanted in connection to a hate crime assault incident."

The NYPD press release does not refer to the man as a suspect.

Police say an individual "proceeded to kick the victim multiple times in the head before fleeing the location," which can be seen on the surveillance footage. The NYPD tells CNN the attacker allegedly yelled an expletive followed by "you don't belong here!" The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force in investigating.

The victim, according to police, sustained a serious physical injury and was taken by paramedics to NYU Langone Hospital in stable condition.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea speaking on CNN affiliate NY1 Tuesday called this most recent attack "very disturbing."

"It's really disgusting when you see the video," he said. We're calling on all New Yorkers, anyone with information, we put out a pretty good picture of the, the individual that we want to talk to that was seen walking away, and you just try to make sense of it...and you can't," he said.

Police say the incident happened in front of 360 West 43rd Street, which is the address of an apartment complex owned by the Brodsky Organization.

The video which appears to be from the vantage point of a camera inside the apartment complex, appears to show on-lookers not reacting to the attack. Brodsky Organization has issued a statement saying in part that "the staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union."

The Brodsky Organization also says it is "also working to identify a third-party delivery vendor present during the incident so that appropriate action can be taken."

The Organization "condemns all forms of discrimination, racism, xenophobia and violence against the Asian American community," they said in their statement.

"I don't know who attacks a 65 year-old woman and leaves her on the street like that," Commissioner Shea said Tuesday.

The NYPD recently announced an initiative to put Asian officers undercover to help combat the recent spate of hate crimes against Asians. Shea said they began deploying Friday night.

"We're putting heavy, heavy uniform presence as well," amid predominantly Asian communities in the city and through the transit system as well.

CNN has asked NYPD if the surveillance footage was from inside the apartment complex and provided by the organization and has not yet received an answer.

Mayor calls attack disgusting and outrageous

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the brazen attack against the 65-year-old woman "disgusting" and "outrageous" and called on anyone with information about the incident to reach out to the police.

"We continue to see these horrible disgusting attacks on Asian American New Yorkers and it's got to end and we're going to use every tool we have," he said during his daily briefing Tuesday.

De Blasio said that while the city is "not where we need to be" in terms of combating hate toward Asians he is confident "a lot of the right tools are there."

He was pressed on whether the city is doing enough.

"I'm very frustrated by these attacks, it's horrible, it's disgusting to see," he said adding "it's so unfair to Asian New Yorkers."

New York "has seen this before" in terms of hatred toward other groups, including Muslims and LGBTQIA community, De Blasio said.

"We know some of the things that work," he said including solidarity, getting supporters involved, and assisting the NYPD.

He said Asian American New Yorkers who are feeling isolated and fearful "need to know that they have solidarity of all New Yorkers, and support."

De Blasio asked anyone with information about the attack to call the NYC Crime Stoppers hot line.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Paris
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Warmer and Breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

How you can help provide free produce to Vigo County.

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm! High: 71

Image

TRE WILLIAMS TRANSFERS

Image

WOODSON BACK AT IU

Image

Eat in the Streets could be coming back to downtown Terre Haute

Image

National Mom and Pop Business Owner Day

Image

As Vigo County sex offenders start having to pay to be on the registry, the sheriff says the process

Image

Why should you get the second COVID-19 vaccine?

Image

Greene County and the COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1239502

Reported Deaths: 23527
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4958589636
DuPage814871231
Will68246941
Lake62024950
Kane52683745
Winnebago29165452
Madison29129502
St. Clair26562492
McHenry25501272
Champaign18944135
Peoria18366273
Sangamon16914227
McLean15500165
Tazewell14351244
Rock Island13624296
Kankakee12967192
Kendall1161890
LaSalle11242226
Macon9849188
Vermilion8858122
DeKalb8618117
Adams8077115
Williamson7032125
Whiteside6263156
Boone608471
Clinton566489
Coles541394
Grundy540169
Ogle537679
Knox5113135
Jackson473162
Effingham455971
Macoupin448681
Henry448460
Livingston439279
Marion4355114
Franklin426069
Stephenson425979
Monroe419190
Jefferson4064118
Randolph403482
Woodford397361
Lee369047
Morgan368379
Montgomery359571
Logan345354
Bureau341078
Christian340071
Fulton324750
Perry311059
Fayette308854
Iroquois284063
Jersey255448
Douglas251635
Saline241850
McDonough241242
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205324
Bond193724
Cass192524
Pike173450
Clark172132
Wayne170649
Hancock170030
Richland167939
Warren167945
Jo Daviess167722
White164525
Ford163846
Carroll163035
Edgar163039
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134141
Wabash133012
De Witt132323
Mercer131733
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall91417
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL10
Unassigned02271

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684733

Reported Deaths: 13028
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion933811693
Lake49880920
Allen37644663
Hamilton33344403
St. Joseph32041526
Elkhart26235427
Vanderburgh21710389
Tippecanoe20806210
Johnson17005369
Porter16557292
Hendricks16309307
Clark12408187
Madison12036333
Vigo11967241
Monroe10866166
LaPorte10219202
Delaware10096182
Howard9396209
Kosciusko8806112
Bartholomew7692151
Hancock7675135
Warrick7578155
Floyd7409174
Wayne6775196
Grant6627165
Boone636098
Morgan6263135
Dubois6022115
Cass5603102
Marshall5596107
Dearborn558473
Henry550599
Noble523580
Jackson478967
Shelby470295
Lawrence4255117
Harrison420669
Gibson419387
Montgomery407785
Clinton405353
DeKalb397181
Miami367165
Huntington366779
Whitley362840
Knox360088
Steuben349757
Putnam346660
Wabash341377
Adams332451
Ripley330466
Jasper330246
White302554
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Decatur275692
Wells275579
Fayette275059
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246844
LaGrange246470
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Jennings222046
Washington221629
Sullivan205941
Fountain205544
Starke194352
Owen188056
Fulton185639
Jay182828
Carroll180320
Perry177336
Orange173752
Rush167224
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157442
Parke142316
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100133
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406