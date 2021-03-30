Clear

A little-known hedge fund caused widespread chaos on Wall Street

Major global banks could be hit with billions of dollars in losses after US investment firm Archegos Capital was forced to dump shares last week when it got into financial trouble. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Mar 30, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

The names of the key players are different, but the lessons similar. The spectacular implosion of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management, much like the GameStop saga earlier this year, serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by extreme leverage, secret derivatives and rock-bottom interest rates.

ViacomCBS, Discovery and other media titans' stocks crashed Friday as Wall Street banks that lent to Archegos forced the firm to unwind its bets. The epic firesale wiped out more than half of Viacom's value last week alone.

Major banks face billions of dollars in losses from their exposure to Archegos. Both Credit Suisse and Nomura tumbled Monday after warning of significant hits to their earnings.

The most startling part about the tale of Archegos is that it is a firm that few people had ever heard of before this weekend. And yet in this era of easy money, Archegos was able to borrow so much that its failure created shockwaves large enough to ripple across Wall Street — and impact everyday Americans' retirement accounts.

"It's a wake-up call. With leverage, comes risk," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corporation. "This is the second time we've learned a lesson this year about leverage."

In January, another hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, nearly collapsed after its massive bets against GameStop were blown up by an army of traders on Reddit. Investors were surprised to learn about the sheer size of the short positions anticipating the video game retailer's stock price would fall.

When GameStop shares instead went to the moon, Melvin Capital suffered staggering losses and was forced to reach a $2.8 billion bailout with larger rivals.

"We saw it on the short side when GameStop blew up. Now we are seeing it on the long side," Hogan said.

Opaque financial instruments

Archegos Capital was using borrowed money — apparently a ton of it — to make outsized bets that propped up media stocks. This type excessive leverage is made possible by extremely low interest rates from the Federal Reserve.

The full scale of these bets wasn't clear until now.

Perhaps in an effort to avoid making public disclosure filings, Archegos reportedly used derivatives known as total return swaps to mask some of its large investment positions. Investors using these swaps receive the total return of a stock from a dealer and those returns are typically amplified by leverage.

Archegos could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Typically, investors who own more than 5% of a stock are required to report that stake with the SEC. These filings do not appear to have been made this time.

"Anytime a derivative is involved, you don't really know how deep the tentacles go," said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of trading at Themis Trading.

The share sale that broke the camel's back

This complex strategy backfired last week.

Seeking to capitalize on its skyrocketing stock price, ViacomCBS announced plans for a $3 billion share sale. Up until that point, ViacomCBS shares had nearly tripled on the year. But the share sale appeared to be too much for the market to handle and the media boom morphed into a rout.

Archegos faced margin calls from its Wall Street lenders. A margin call by a broker requires a client to add funds to its account if the value of an asset drops below a specified level. If the client can't pay up — and in this case Archegos apparently couldn't — the broker can step in and dump the shares on the client's behalf.

Goldman Sachs, one of Archegos' lenders, seized collateral and sold shares on Friday, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business. This so-called forced liquidation set off a bloodbath Friday that drove down shares of ViacomCBS and Discovery more than 25% apiece.

Credit Suisse said that the default by a "significant US-based hedge fund" would cause a major hit to its earnings. A person familiar with the matter told CNN Business that Archegos was the firm causing the losses for Credit Suisse.

Nomura said its losses could be as much as $2 billion from "transactions with a US client."

Founder of hedge fund involved in insider trading scandal

The episode demonstrates the intricate web linking firms across Wall Street — and the risks to the banks providing large amounts of leverage.

"Systemic risk from secret and interconnected leverage, trading and derivatives in astronomical undisclosed amounts continue to permeate the shadow banking system," Better Markets CEO Dennis Kelleher said in a statement.

Hogan said investors must remember the inherent risks involved in the business lines of banks.

"They watch the creditworthiness of clients, but it's not always perfect," he said.

The creditworthiness of Archegos is a central question here. Bill Hwang, the firm's founder and a protégé of hedge fund pioneer Julian Robertson, was previously enmeshed in an insider trading scandal at Tiger Asia Management, a hedge fund he founded.

In 2012, the SEC alleged Tiger Asia made nearly $17 million in illegal profits in a scheme involving Chinese bank stocks. Hwang pleaded guilty that year on behalf of Tiger Asia to one count of wire fraud. Tiger Asia was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to forfeit more than $16 million.

In the wake of the insider trading scandal, Goldman Sachs stopped doing business with Hwang for a period of time, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business. However, Goldman Sachs later resumed a relationship with Hwang, serving as one of his firm's lenders.

Repeat of Long-Term Capital Management?

The blow-up of Archegos Capital brings back bad memories of Long-Term Capital Management. That massive hedge fund's collapse in 1998 threatened the financial system, forcing the federal government to intervene.

"This is likely not Long-Term Capital," Hogan said, citing reforms that mean banks hold less risk than before the 2008 crisis. "I don't think this is the tip of the iceberg."

Saluzzi, the Themis Trading executive, is not sure yet, pointing to how markets initially shrugged off the collapse of Bear Stearns hedge funds in the summer of 2007.

"We don't know how far the tentacles go," Saluzzi said. "Early in the Bear Stearns crisis, the market was fine — until it wasn't."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Paris
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Warmer and Breezy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

How you can help provide free produce to Vigo County.

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm! High: 71

Image

TRE WILLIAMS TRANSFERS

Image

WOODSON BACK AT IU

Image

Eat in the Streets could be coming back to downtown Terre Haute

Image

National Mom and Pop Business Owner Day

Image

As Vigo County sex offenders start having to pay to be on the registry, the sheriff says the process

Image

Why should you get the second COVID-19 vaccine?

Image

Greene County and the COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1239502

Reported Deaths: 23527
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4958589636
DuPage814871231
Will68246941
Lake62024950
Kane52683745
Winnebago29165452
Madison29129502
St. Clair26562492
McHenry25501272
Champaign18944135
Peoria18366273
Sangamon16914227
McLean15500165
Tazewell14351244
Rock Island13624296
Kankakee12967192
Kendall1161890
LaSalle11242226
Macon9849188
Vermilion8858122
DeKalb8618117
Adams8077115
Williamson7032125
Whiteside6263156
Boone608471
Clinton566489
Coles541394
Grundy540169
Ogle537679
Knox5113135
Jackson473162
Effingham455971
Macoupin448681
Henry448460
Livingston439279
Marion4355114
Franklin426069
Stephenson425979
Monroe419190
Jefferson4064118
Randolph403482
Woodford397361
Lee369047
Morgan368379
Montgomery359571
Logan345354
Bureau341078
Christian340071
Fulton324750
Perry311059
Fayette308854
Iroquois284063
Jersey255448
Douglas251635
Saline241850
McDonough241242
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205324
Bond193724
Cass192524
Pike173450
Clark172132
Wayne170649
Hancock170030
Richland167939
Warren167945
Jo Daviess167722
White164525
Ford163846
Carroll163035
Edgar163039
Washington160925
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137214
Mason134141
Wabash133012
De Witt132323
Mercer131733
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall91417
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55423
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4514
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL10
Unassigned02271

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684733

Reported Deaths: 13028
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion933811693
Lake49880920
Allen37644663
Hamilton33344403
St. Joseph32041526
Elkhart26235427
Vanderburgh21710389
Tippecanoe20806210
Johnson17005369
Porter16557292
Hendricks16309307
Clark12408187
Madison12036333
Vigo11967241
Monroe10866166
LaPorte10219202
Delaware10096182
Howard9396209
Kosciusko8806112
Bartholomew7692151
Hancock7675135
Warrick7578155
Floyd7409174
Wayne6775196
Grant6627165
Boone636098
Morgan6263135
Dubois6022115
Cass5603102
Marshall5596107
Dearborn558473
Henry550599
Noble523580
Jackson478967
Shelby470295
Lawrence4255117
Harrison420669
Gibson419387
Montgomery407785
Clinton405353
DeKalb397181
Miami367165
Huntington366779
Whitley362840
Knox360088
Steuben349757
Putnam346660
Wabash341377
Adams332451
Ripley330466
Jasper330246
White302554
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Decatur275692
Wells275579
Fayette275059
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246844
LaGrange246470
Randolph230679
Spencer225431
Jennings222046
Washington221629
Sullivan205941
Fountain205544
Starke194352
Owen188056
Fulton185639
Jay182828
Carroll180320
Perry177336
Orange173752
Rush167224
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157442
Parke142316
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110545
Newton100133
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54711
Unassigned0406