Clear

Why Lindsey Graham says he *has* to have an AR-15

In an exchange between "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Graham defended his ownership of an AR-15 saying, "my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself."

Posted: Mar 30, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Mar 30, 2021 1:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

In the wake of two (more) high-profile mass shootings, we're (again) talking about guns -- and whether Congress will do anything to restrict people from purchasing them.

That debate occasioned this exchange on Sunday between "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (bolding is mine):

Wallace: "Senator, first of all, the two bills that the House has passed, that the Senate is now considering, have to do with background checks. They wouldn't take away your guns. And what's wrong with a serious debate after all of these shootings about assault weapons and especially about large capacity magazines, which a lot of studies show contribute to these mass killings?

Graham: "There's nothing wrong about debates. As a matter fact, I would challenge Senator Schumer to bring the assault weapons ban to the floor of the United States Senate. It won't get 50 votes, much less 60.

"I own an AR-15. If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself."

OK, so Graham justifies owning an AR-15 -- the same style of weapon used in the Sandy Hook School shooting in 2012, the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016 and the Las Vegas shooting in 2017 -- because, and stick with me here, there could be a natural disaster in South Carolina that would occasion the breakdown of civil society and the only way he could keep away the roving gangs that would undoubtedly crop up (???) is with his AR-15.

If this seems outlandish to you -- or, maybe more accurately, like the plot of some "Purge"-like movie -- that's because, well, it is.

(Sidebar: Graham's imagery of gangs coming to try to take what's his more than dabbles in racial stereotyping, and is even reminiscent of some of former President Donald Trump's rhetoric in the 2016 race.)

Graham's fantasy of defending himself and his property from lawless gangs is of a piece of the broader scare tactics that groups like the National Rifle Association have perfected over the years to keep Republican members of Congress from supporting measures with broad public support -- like increased background checks.

The roving gangs imagery is drawn from the same source as the idea, also pushed by Trump, that if Democrats control Washington it's only a matter of time before a) the 2nd Amendment is repealed and b) police come to your door to collect your guns.

"The big questions are, will they 'move the goalposts' and, is this just a ploy to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY?" Trump tweeted in the fall of 2019. "I hope NOT on both counts, but I'll be able to figure it out!"

Despite the fact that President Joe Biden has been explicit about his support for the 2nd Amendment, these fantasies have consistently driven up gun sales on the verge of a Democratic administration coming into office. (It happened in 2020. Again.) And they have ensured that any attempt to pass popular gun control measures -- the most recent attempt being in 2013 -- are doomed to fail.

Does Graham really believe that he needs an AR-15 in order to defend his family and property in the event of a natural disaster that renders law enforcement obsolete? I have no way of peering into his mind to know for sure. But my educated guess is that he does not.

Rather, he knows that the image of him, AR-15 in hand, defending against marauders, makes him look -- to a certain segment of the population, tough. It forwards the idea that any attempts at common sense gun control measures are, really, about making it impossible for the average person to defend themselves when the ravaging horde comes for them and their family.

That is, of course, not what is being debated here. Graham knows that. But he'd rather engage in ridiculous what-if scenarios than debate the actual merits of putting in place some (more) gun control measures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Paris
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Breezy, Warmer Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TRE WILLIAMS TRANSFERS

Image

WOODSON BACK AT IU

Image

Eat in the Streets could be coming back to downtown Terre Haute

Image

National Mom and Pop Business Owner Day

Image

As Vigo County sex offenders start having to pay to be on the registry, the sheriff says the process

Image

Why should you get the second COVID-19 vaccine?

Image

Greene County and the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Illinois COVID-19 cases

Image

A warm-up is on the way...but it brings clouds and rain with it

Image

Sheriff provides an update on new Vigo County Jail progress

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1237732

Reported Deaths: 23521
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4950509635
DuPage813231229
Will68145941
Lake61940950
Kane52603745
Winnebago29129452
Madison29099502
St. Clair26539492
McHenry25477272
Champaign18920135
Peoria18295272
Sangamon16906227
McLean15460165
Tazewell14313244
Rock Island13606296
Kankakee12954192
Kendall1159490
LaSalle11232226
Macon9846188
Vermilion8847122
DeKalb8604117
Adams8075115
Williamson7027125
Whiteside6257155
Boone608171
Clinton566389
Coles540794
Grundy539669
Ogle536879
Knox5107135
Jackson472662
Effingham455971
Macoupin448481
Henry448360
Livingston439179
Marion4354114
Stephenson425679
Franklin425569
Monroe419090
Jefferson4062118
Randolph403182
Woodford396561
Morgan368479
Lee367747
Montgomery359471
Logan344854
Bureau341078
Christian339871
Fulton323750
Perry310859
Fayette308854
Iroquois283963
Jersey255248
Douglas251435
Saline241550
McDonough240842
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205224
Bond193624
Cass192424
Pike173450
Clark171932
Wayne170449
Hancock170130
Warren167945
Richland167839
Jo Daviess167322
White164525
Ford163746
Edgar163139
Carroll162935
Washington160825
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137114
Mason133741
Wabash133012
De Witt132023
Mercer131633
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall90817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55323
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4504
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL30
Unassigned02270

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684020

Reported Deaths: 13023
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion932881693
Lake49815919
Allen37579662
Hamilton33300403
St. Joseph31957526
Elkhart26196427
Vanderburgh21700389
Tippecanoe20786210
Johnson16987369
Porter16540292
Hendricks16292306
Clark12401186
Madison12021333
Vigo11961241
Monroe10848166
LaPorte10191202
Delaware10089182
Howard9387209
Kosciusko8800112
Bartholomew7686151
Hancock7660135
Warrick7576155
Floyd7404174
Wayne6773196
Grant6623165
Boone635198
Morgan6258135
Dubois6021115
Cass5600102
Marshall5593107
Dearborn558473
Henry550299
Noble523480
Jackson477867
Shelby470295
Lawrence4253116
Harrison420269
Gibson419287
Montgomery406885
Clinton405053
DeKalb397081
Miami366965
Huntington366779
Whitley362640
Knox360188
Steuben349157
Putnam346660
Wabash340577
Adams332251
Ripley330466
Jasper329546
White302454
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Wells275779
Decatur275692
Fayette274859
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246744
LaGrange246470
Randolph230579
Spencer225331
Jennings221946
Washington220929
Sullivan205941
Fountain205444
Starke194152
Owen188056
Fulton185539
Jay182728
Carroll180120
Perry177336
Orange173652
Rush167124
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157142
Parke142216
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110345
Newton100033
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54611
Unassigned0406