Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lil Nas X's unofficial 'Satan' Nikes containing human blood sell out in under a minute

Nike sues over Satan shoes that Lil Nas X made famous. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 11:00 PM
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: Oscar Holland, CNN Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X launched a controversial pair of "Satan Shoes" featuring a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross and a drop of real human blood -- and they sold out almost immediately.

The black and red sneakers, part of a collaboration between Lil Nas X and New York-based art collective MSCHF, were made using Nike Air Max 97s, though the sportswear brand has distanced itself from the design.

In an emailed statement to CNN, Nike said it was not involved in creating the modified sneakers. "We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF," the company said. "Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them."

MSCHF confirmed via email March 29 that the limited-edition "drop" of 666 pairs sold out in less than a minute (though Lil Nas X will keep the first pair, MSCHF creative director Kevin Wiesner told CNN).

They were priced at $1,018 a pair, a reference to the Bible passage Luke 10:18 that reads: "I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven." Each shoe's air bubble sole contains 60 cubic centimeters (2.03 fluid ounces) of red ink and "one drop" of human blood, according to MSCHF.

A MSCHF spokesperson said the blood had been provided by members of the art collective, adding: "We love to sacrifice for our art." Later, Wiesner explained on a video call that the creative team collected individual drops over the course of a week using the same type of needle used in at-home glucose tests. The group also confirmed to CNN that Nike was "not involved in this in any capacity."

The shoes sparked outrage online over the weekend, and attracted criticism from a number of high-profile political and religious figures, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and the evangelical pastor Mark Burns. The latter described the sneakers in a tweet as "evil" and "heresy." Some fans of the "Old Town Road" rapper, meanwhile, tweeted their support and desire to own a pair.

In response, Lil Nas X (whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill), posted a video to his official YouTube account titled "Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe," which has now been viewed over 1.8 million times. But after a few seconds, the apparent apology cuts to a scene from his new music video, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," showing him dancing provocatively with a devil character. The rapper is then pictured snapping the devil's neck, before removing his horned crown and assuming it himself.

The day after Lil Nas X released the music video, he responded to the backlash over its rebellious religious imagery. "I spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s**t y'all preached would happen to me because i was gay," he wrote. "So i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves."

The collective Lil Nas X worked with on the "Satan Shoe," MSCHF, is known for its irreverent "drops," a series of tongue-in-cheek art projects unveiled once every two weeks. In 2019, the collective released limited edition "Jesus Shoes" -- also made from Nike Air Max 97 sneakers -- which featured a steel crucifix and "holy water" sourced from the Jordan River.

Other drops have seen the collective sell a laptop installed with some of the world's most dangerous computer viruses for over $1.3 million. In February, meanwhile, the group ripped apart four Hermès Birkin bags in order to create a collection of sandals priced between $34,000 and $76,000.

"We all knew that some people would take the satan element of this seriously...but I'm not sure we were entirely prepared for how much of a furor it would cause," Wiesner said. "Obviously from our perspective, it's just fun, right? There's a really rich wealth of symbol(ism) to work with, but some people have been very up in arms with it."

He referenced one YouTube reviewer -- Michael J. Mitchell of the account "A Sneaker Life" -- who first did an unboxing video, then posted a follow-up video called "I threw the nike satan shoes away." He did so, Wiesner said, "because his fans had reacted so poorly to the concept, which is extremely funny."

In the 8-minute video, Mitchell announces he's getting rid of the sneakers before tossing them down the trash chute in his apartment building (he shows them in the box before they make their descent). "I'm throwing them away, bro, straight up. I'm not keeping this energy around me whatsoever," he said. "Everybody just relax, bro. I am a man of God."

This article has been updated with more information following the sale, as well as quotes from MSCHF.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Paris
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Breezy, Warmer Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TRE WILLIAMS TRANSFERS

Image

WOODSON BACK AT IU

Image

Eat in the Streets could be coming back to downtown Terre Haute

Image

National Mom and Pop Business Owner Day

Image

As Vigo County sex offenders start having to pay to be on the registry, the sheriff says the process

Image

Why should you get the second COVID-19 vaccine?

Image

Greene County and the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Illinois COVID-19 cases

Image

A warm-up is on the way...but it brings clouds and rain with it

Image

Sheriff provides an update on new Vigo County Jail progress

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1237732

Reported Deaths: 23521
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4950509635
DuPage813231229
Will68145941
Lake61940950
Kane52603745
Winnebago29129452
Madison29099502
St. Clair26539492
McHenry25477272
Champaign18920135
Peoria18295272
Sangamon16906227
McLean15460165
Tazewell14313244
Rock Island13606296
Kankakee12954192
Kendall1159490
LaSalle11232226
Macon9846188
Vermilion8847122
DeKalb8604117
Adams8075115
Williamson7027125
Whiteside6257155
Boone608171
Clinton566389
Coles540794
Grundy539669
Ogle536879
Knox5107135
Jackson472662
Effingham455971
Macoupin448481
Henry448360
Livingston439179
Marion4354114
Stephenson425679
Franklin425569
Monroe419090
Jefferson4062118
Randolph403182
Woodford396561
Morgan368479
Lee367747
Montgomery359471
Logan344854
Bureau341078
Christian339871
Fulton323750
Perry310859
Fayette308854
Iroquois283963
Jersey255248
Douglas251435
Saline241550
McDonough240842
Lawrence236624
Union222639
Shelby220436
Crawford205224
Bond193624
Cass192424
Pike173450
Clark171932
Wayne170449
Hancock170130
Warren167945
Richland167839
Jo Daviess167322
White164525
Ford163746
Edgar163139
Carroll162935
Washington160825
Moultrie153025
Clay145442
Greene140232
Piatt139014
Johnson137114
Mason133741
Wabash133012
De Witt132023
Mercer131633
Massac130737
Cumberland126219
Menard11319
Jasper112917
Marshall90817
Hamilton80215
Schuyler6865
Brown6806
Pulaski6737
Stark55323
Edwards54012
Henderson51614
Calhoun5052
Alexander45610
Scott4561
Gallatin4504
Putnam4313
Hardin35912
Pope2983
Out of IL30
Unassigned02270

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 684020

Reported Deaths: 13023
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion932881693
Lake49815919
Allen37579662
Hamilton33300403
St. Joseph31957526
Elkhart26196427
Vanderburgh21700389
Tippecanoe20786210
Johnson16987369
Porter16540292
Hendricks16292306
Clark12401186
Madison12021333
Vigo11961241
Monroe10848166
LaPorte10191202
Delaware10089182
Howard9387209
Kosciusko8800112
Bartholomew7686151
Hancock7660135
Warrick7576155
Floyd7404174
Wayne6773196
Grant6623165
Boone635198
Morgan6258135
Dubois6021115
Cass5600102
Marshall5593107
Dearborn558473
Henry550299
Noble523480
Jackson477867
Shelby470295
Lawrence4253116
Harrison420269
Gibson419287
Montgomery406885
Clinton405053
DeKalb397081
Miami366965
Huntington366779
Whitley362640
Knox360188
Steuben349157
Putnam346660
Wabash340577
Adams332251
Ripley330466
Jasper329546
White302454
Jefferson300778
Daviess287498
Wells275779
Decatur275692
Fayette274859
Greene266885
Posey265633
Scott255652
Clay246744
LaGrange246470
Randolph230579
Spencer225331
Jennings221946
Washington220929
Sullivan205941
Fountain205444
Starke194152
Owen188056
Fulton185539
Jay182728
Carroll180120
Perry177336
Orange173652
Rush167124
Vermillion163943
Franklin163035
Tipton157142
Parke142216
Blackford129629
Pike129034
Pulaski110345
Newton100033
Brown96740
Crawford95813
Benton93013
Martin81615
Warren77515
Switzerland7648
Union68910
Ohio54611
Unassigned0406